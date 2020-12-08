Market Overview

Why Aptose Biosciences Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 08, 2020 3:37pm   Comments
Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ: APTO) shares are trading lower on continued momentum following the company's CG-806 presentation last Sunday at the 2020 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting.

Aptose Biosciences Inc is a biotechnology company. It develops targeted medicines and personalized therapies for the precision treatment of life-threatening cancers such as acute myeloid leukemia, myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies and also therapies for Oncology. The firm has CG-806, APTO-253 drugs in preclinical development stage pipeline.

Aptose Biosciences shares were trading down 7.56% at $4.70 during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $9.25 and a 52-week low of $2.82.

