Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

How Airbnb Sold $30,000 In Obama, McCain 'IPOats' Cereal In Early Funding Days
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 08, 2020 3:40pm   Comments
Share:
How Airbnb Sold $30,000 In Obama, McCain 'IPOats' Cereal In Early Funding Days

Many people know the story of how Airbnb began. The founders started charging $80 a night to rent out part of their San Francisco apartment. What some might not know is that the founders sold novelty cereal boxes in the early funding days to bring in some needed cash.

What Happened: In 2008, the Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) team sold novelty cereal called “Obama O’s” and “Cap’N McCains” during the 2008 presidential election.

Each box, which included cereal inside, had a limited print run of 500 boxes. The company sold out of boxes and even saw celebrities like Perez Hilton and Katy Perry buy the product. Five percent of profits from the boxes sold went to the presidential campaigns.

Public.com recently created 500 limited edition boxes of IPOats to celebrate the upcoming Airbnb IPO. Public created 500 boxes to pay tribute to the startup story.

image_from_ios_2.jpg

Related Link: Airbnb IPO Filing: 5 Key Takeaways Investors Need To Know

Why It’s Important: Airbnb started with the simple idea of offering a room to rent to help bring in additional income.

The founders of the company recognized that a conference in the area led to hotel rooms selling out and saw an opportunity to appeal to attendees looking for a last-minute place to stay.

The company also seized an opportunity to sell novelty cereal boxes to help bring in $30,000 to help with operations in the early days.

What’s Next: Airbnb is scheduled to IPO this week. The company recently raised its IPO expected pricing range from $44 to $50 to $56 to $60. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABNB)

Previewing This Week's IPOs
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Drop; Crude Oil Down 1%
Airbnb Seeks Up To $42B Valuation In Upscaled IPO: WSJ
IPO Outlook For The Week: Airbnb, DoorDash Lead Highly Anticipated Week
6 IPOs To Watch In December: Airbnb, DoorDash And More
Airbnb Lays Anti-Competition Allegations Against Google In IPO Filing
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Airbnb Barack Obama john mccainNews Movers & Shakers IPOs General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com