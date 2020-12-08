Why Perion Network's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Perion Network (NASDAQ: PERI) shares are trading higher on continued strength after the company on Monday raised fourth-quarter sales guidance from $81-$91 million to $100-$105 million. The company also expects 31% year-over-year revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Perion Network is a technology company. It offers online advertising and searching solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers through desktop, mobile and social channels. Its products and services include Undertone, Codefuel, Makemereach and Smilebox.

Perion Network shares were trading up 15.58% at $10.42 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $11 and a 52-week low of $3.43.