Why Foley Trasimene Acquisition's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 08, 2020 1:21pm   Comments
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp (NYSE: BFT) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after payments platform Paysafe went public through a reverse merger with the blank check company.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp’s business purpose is mergers and acquisitions in several industries with an initial focus on financial technology or business process outsourcing which are core to the economy.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition shares were trading up 6.81% at $12.71 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $13.77 and a 52-week low of $9.60.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

