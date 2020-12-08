Market Overview

Why iBio, Sutro And Cantel Medical Are Moving Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 08, 2020
iBio (NYSE: IBIO) shares are trading lower on Tuesday after the company announced a common stock offering.

iBio’s main area of business is plant-based protein expression technologies for vaccines and therapeutic proteins and developing and commercializing select biopharmaceutical product candidates.

iBio shares were trading down 15% at $1.28 during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $7.45 and a 52-week low of 19 cents.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ: STRO) shares are trading lower after the company announced a 5 million share common stock offering.

Sutro Biopharma is a clinical stage company pioneering a compelling and unique way of discovering, developing and manufacturing therapeutics. Its focus is aimed primarily on next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics — antibody conjugates, bispecific antibodies and cytokine derivatives.

Sutro Biopharma shares were trading down 9.41% at $19.84. The stock has a 52-week high of $25.49 and a 52-week low of $6.

Cantel Medical (NYSE: CMD) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results.

Cantel Medical is a New Jersey-based manufacturer of hospital supplies for infection prevention, which include products used in endoscope disinfection, water purification systems for use in dialysis treatment, and dental supplies.

Cantel Medical shares were trading up 22.34% at $75.36. The stock has a 52-week high of $79.50 and a 52-week low of $20.81.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

