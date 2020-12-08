52 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) stock jumped 323% to $6.09 after the company announced "positive" preliminary data from an ongoing Phase 1 study of CA-4948 monotherapy in patients with leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) jumped 108.1% to $4.4741 after climbing over 9% on Monday.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) shares jumped 42.8% to $2.47 after Citigroup upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $2.1 to $6 per share.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares jumped 41.9% to $50.86 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q1 result. The company’s Q1 active clients were up 10% year over year.
- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE: GTE) gained 30.1% to $0.3963 after the company issued a financial update and also announced capital budget and production guidance for 2021. The company sees FY21 capex of $130 million to $150 million and production of 28,000 to 30,000 barrels of oil per day. The company announced its credit facility has been redetermined to $215 million.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) jumped 30% to $3.34. Cancer Genetics, last month, reported a loss for the third quarter.
- EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) gained 24.9% to $22.66 after climbing 35% on Monday. EHang Holdings, last week, reported better-than-expected Q3 sales.
- Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR) rose 20.3% to $75.14 after the company announced better-than-expected Q3 sales and issued upbeat FY21 forecast.
- 17 Education & Technology Group Inc-ADR (NASDAQ: YQ) jumped 19.2% to $14.44. 17 Education & Technology Group, on Friday, priced its 27.4 million ADS at $10.50 per ADS.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) gained 19.7% to $10.80. Roth Capital maintained Perion Network with a Buy and raised the price target from $10.75 to $12.
- Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLS) rose 18.6% to $0.9613 as Scott Sandell reported the purchase of 9,896,563 shares at an average price of $0.51 pe share in Form 4 filing Monday.
- Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) climbed 17.8% to $12.40 after the company reported upbeat Q4 results.
- Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE: PLG) rose 16.5% to $4.67 after climbing over 29% on Monday.
- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) gained 15% to $2.3334.
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) gained 14.7% to $98.01.
- Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR) rose 14.3% to $21.50 after surging over 24% on Monday.
- QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) rose 14.3% to $50.50 after Volkswagen disclosed a 31.05% stake in the company.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) surged 13.8% to $3.62 after the company signed a deal with a client in automotive industry for big data-enabled vehicle intelligent manufacturing system.
- Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) gained 13.5% to $69.95 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) surged 13% to $10.16 after climbing 18% on Monday.
- Zedge, Inc. (NYSE: ZDGE) shares jumped 13% to $4.52.
- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) rose 12.2% to $14.03.
- QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) surged 11.7% to $2.38 after JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) gained 10.3% to $18.95 after the company announced it will exercise its call option to acquire remaining equity of Big River Steel for approximately $774 million.
- Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: BFT) gained 10.3% to $13.18. Paysafe is going public via SPAC Foley Transimene Acquisition Corp II. The deal values Paysafe at an enterprise value of $9 billion.
- Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE: BNED) gained 10.1% to $3.82 following upbeat quarterly results.
- Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE: SDPI) shares gained 8.3% to $0.5546 after the company reported completion of sale-leaseback deal for ITs facilities in Vernal, Utah.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) rose 6.4% to $9.03 after gaining over 6% on Monday.
- InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: IPV) gained 6% to $15.11 after surging over 14% on Monday.
- Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BTWN) rose 5.6% to $11.30 after declining 55% on Monday.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) surged 4.4% to $1.5557 after the company announced "positive" top-line results from PREMIUM II Migraine prevention study. The company also sees complete results of PREMIUM II study published in early 2021 in peer reviewed Neurology Journal.
Losers
- Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) dipped 19.4% to $11.32 after the company reported downbeat Q3 sales.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) fell 19% to $1.8650 after jumping 115% on Monday.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) shares declined 17.2% to $2.3273. Francesca's, last week, announced it filed voluntary Chapter 11 to implement sale.
- Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) fell 17.1% to $2.43. Meten EdtechX Education, last week, posted a loss for the third quarter.
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) dropped 16.2% to $12.84. Trillium Therapeutics presented at the ASH conference with updated data for TTI-622, which is being evaluated as a monotherapy in patients with advanced relapsed or refractory lymphoma. The company also issued guidance for 2021.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) fell 15.4% to $104.67 after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) fell 15.3% to $1.27 after the company reported a common stock offering.
- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) dipped 14.8% to $37.30. Agios Pharmaceuticals announced updated data from the Phase 1 study evaluating mitapivat in adults with sickle cell disease showing, as of the data cut-off, six of 11 efficacy evaluable patients (55%) achieved a hemoglobin increase of more than1 g/dL from baseline, all at doses of 50 mg or less.
- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) shares fell 13.8% to $1.56 after gaining around 14% on Monday. SenesTech, last month, posted a loss for the third quarter.
- Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) dipped 13.5% to $9.43. Gamida Cell shares traded higher on Monday following the company's Saturday GDA-201 presentation at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting.
- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) shares fell 13.3% to $5.60 after surging over 8% on Monday. CBAK Energy yesterday signed a joint development agreement with Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment to ‘design and develop the automatic production line for manufacturing tab-less power lithium batteries with high efficiency, high stability and high intelligence.’
- CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: CIIC) shares fell 13.1% to $31.45 after climbing 33% on Monday.
- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) dipped 12% to $197.12.
- TimkenSteel Corporation (NASDAQ: TMST) dropped 11.4% to $5.78.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.. (NASDAQ: MRNS) fell 10.2% to $14.03 after the company priced 5 million share offering for gross proceeds of $70 million.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) dropped 8.9% to $3.79.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) dropped 7.9% to $309.54 after Citigroup downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. MicroStrategy said Monday it will offer $400 million in convertible senior notes and plans to invest all the raised capital in Bitcoin.
- Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) shares fell 7.3% to $45.63. Toll Brothers reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter on Monday. The company said it expects FY21 deliveries between 9,600 and 10,200 homes with an average price between $790,000 and $810,000.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) fell 6.7% to $0.7695 after the company disclosed a $75 million mixed securities offering.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) fell 5.7% to $0.8940 after gaining over 8% on Monday.
- Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) fell 5% to $308.02. The company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued strong FY21 guidance.
