40 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) rose 85.6% to $3.99 in pre-market trading after climbing over 9% on Monday.
- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE: GTE) rose 64.1% to $0.4999 in pre-market trading after the company issued a financial update and also announced capital budget and production guidance for 2021. The company sees FY21 capex of $130 million to $150 million and production of 28,000 to 30,000 barrels of oil per day.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares rose 33.6% to $47.89 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q1 result. The company’s Q1 active clients were up 10% year over year.
- Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE: SDPI) shares rose 32.8% to $0.68 in pre-market trading after the company reported completion of sale-leaseback deal for ITs facilities in Vernal, Utah.
- Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BTWN) rose 21.5% to $13.00 in pre-market trading after declining 55% on Monday.
- Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: BFT) rose 20.4% to $14.33 in pre-market trading. Paysafe is going public via SPAC Foley Transimene Acquisition Corp II. The deal values Paysafe at an enterprise value of $9 billion.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) rose 18.4% to $5.15 in pre-market trading after dropping over 11% on Monday.
- Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR) rose 18.3% to $73.90 in pre-market trading after the company announced better-than-expected Q3 sales and issued upbeat FY21 forecast.
- 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) rose 17.9% to $0.9899 in pre-market trading. 9 Meters Biopharma, on Monday, reported 'positive' topline data for NM-002 in Phase 1b/2a trial for short bowel syndrome.
- Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE: PLG) rose 17.2% to $4.70 in pre-market trading after climbing over 29% on Monday.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) shares rose 16.7% to $2.02 in pre-market trading after gaining over 9% on Monday.
- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) rose 16.1% to $14.52 in pre-market trading.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) rose 14.8% to $2.95 in pre-market trading. Cancer Genetics, last month, reported a loss for the third quarter.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) rose 13.7% to $13.70 in pre-market trading. Eastman Kodak shares jumped 60% on Monday after the Inspector General for US International Development found no wrongdoing with regard to the company's federal loan to enter the pharmaceutical business.
- Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLS) rose 12.6% to $0.9123 in pre-market trading as Scott Sandell reported the purchase of 9,896,563 shares at an average price of $0.51 pe share in Form 4 filing Monday.
- InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: IPV) rose 12.4% to $15.90 in pre-market trading after surging over 14% on Monday.
- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) shares rose 11.5% to $7.20 in pre-market trading after surging over 8% on Monday. CBAK Energy yesterday signed a joint development agreement with Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment to ‘design and develop the automatic production line for manufacturing tab-less power lithium batteries with high efficiency, high stability and high intelligence.’
- Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE: UEC) rose 10.5% to $1.58 in pre-market trading after climbing over 18% on Monday.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) rose 10% to $7.34 in pre-market trading. Nano Dimension shares dropped over 10% on Monday after the company announced a 30M share offering at $6 per share.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) rose 9.3% to $0.4430 in pre-market trading. Jaguar Health, last week, announced plans to develop and commercialize its Crofelemer.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) shares rose 9.2% to $2.26 in pre-market trading.
- Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR) rose 8.8% to $20.46 in pre-market trading after surging over 24% on Monday.
- QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) rose 8.8% to $48.00 in pre-market trading after Volkswagen disclosed a 31.05% stake in the company.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) rose 7.8% to $9.15 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Monday.
- Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ: AACQ) rose 7% to $10.80 in pre-market trading.
- VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: VGAC) rose 5.1% to $11.80 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Monday.
- Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) rose 3.5% to $335.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued strong FY21 guidance.
Losers
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) fell 13% to $0.7180 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a $75 million mixed securities offering.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) fell 11.9% to $0.4615 in pre-market trading. Sundial Growers shares tumbled 21% on Monday after the company announced it filed a "universal" shelf registration statement allowing for the offer and sale of various securities in an amount of up to US$200 million.
- China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) shares fell 10.6% to $2.02 in pre-market trading after declining over 12% on Monday.
- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) shares fell 10.5% to $1.62 in pre-market trading after gaining around 14% on Monday. SenesTech, last month, posted a loss for the third quarter.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) fell 10% to $2.07 in pre-market trading after jumping 115% on Monday.
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) fell 8.6% to $1.37 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock offering.
- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) fell 8.1% to $7.62 in pre-market trading. Greenland Technologies shares jumped around 50% on Monday after the company announced it launched an electric vehicle division
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.. (NASDAQ: MRNS) fell 7.2% to $14.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock offering.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) fell 7% to $115.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) fell 6.7% to $0.8850 in pre-market trading after gaining over 8% on Monday.
- CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: CIIC) shares fell 6.1% to $34.05 in pre-market trading after climbing 33% on Monday.
- Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) shares fell 3.7% to $47.38 in pre-market trading. Toll Brothers reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter on Monday. The company said it expects FY21 deliveries between 9,600 and 10,200 homes with an average price between $790,000 and $810,000.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 2.1% to $628.51 in pre-market trading after the company entered into an equity distribution agreement to sell shares of stock having sales proceeds of up to $5 billion, from time to time, through an 'at-the-market' offering program.
