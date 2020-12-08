Market Overview

Boeing 737 MAX Passenger Flights To Start With Brazil's Gol
Mohit Manghnani , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 08, 2020 6:56am   Comments


Brazil’s Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE: GOL) becomes the first airline to resume flying Boeing Co’s (NYSE: BA) 737 MAX passenger jet since lifting of the plane’s 20-month grounding in November.

What Happened: Gol will begin the passenger service on the Max on Dec. 9 on domestic routes from Sao Paulo. The company said it had trained 140 of its pilots on the plane’s new safety systems in the U.S., using simulator sessions.

GOL operates on a single Boeing aircraft fleet and has 95 737 MAX aircraft orders scheduled for delivery between 2022-2032.

“We are pleased about the return of the Boeing 737 MAX to our network. The MAX is one of the most efficient aircraft in aviation history and the only one to undergo a complete recertification process, ensuring the highest levels of safety and reliability,” said Gol CEO Paulo Kakinoff.

Why It Matters: According to Bloomberg, 737 MAX accidents have cost Boeing more than $20 billion, which led to the longest aircraft grounding in U.S. history and sparked federal investigations and scores of lawsuits.

U.S. airline has been slow to start flying Boeing 737 MAX, with American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) being the first to fly the plane on flights connecting Miami with New York starting Dec. 29.

Price Action: On Monday, BA shares closed 2.35% higher to $238.17, GOL shares gained 3.32% to close at $10.90.

Image Courtesy: Wikimedia

