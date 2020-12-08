Tesla Achieves Record Giga-Shanghai Model 3 Deliveries In November

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) continues to ramp up production in Giga China. In November, the EV maker registered 21,604 vehicle deliveries in China, a 78% month-over-month increase from 12,143 units in October, according to the Tesmanian blog.

Tesla shipped 7,000 Giga China produced Model 3s to Europe in October. It aims to produce 300,000 Model 3s and 250,000 Model Ys in 2021, including 100,000 Model 3 and 10,000 Model Y's for export.

Last week, the Elon Musk-led company bagged the license to sell Shanghai-made Model Y in China.

Domestic competitor Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) delivered 4,646 electric vehicles in November, while Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPENG) delivered 4,224 units.

Price Action: TSLA shares are up 3.78% to $666 in the pre-market session on the last check Tuesday.

Image Courtesy: Wikimedia