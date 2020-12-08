78 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares climbed 115% to close at $2.30 on Monday after declining around 5% on Friday.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) surged 59.9% to close at $12.04. There was no wrongdoing involved in the process of Eastman Kodak receiving a $765 million federal loan for its pharmaceuticals foray, the U.S. International Development Finance Corp. has reportedly concluded.
- Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) jumped 56.2% to close at $10.89 after the company presented updated and expanded results from Phase 1 study of natural killer cell therapy GDA-201 at the ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition.
- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) gained 49.6% to close at $3.98 after the company disclosed updated interim clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 CIRLL clinical trial.
- Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GTEC) shares rose 49.4% to close at $8.29 after the company announced it launched an electric vehicle division.
- Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) jumped 43.6% to close at $8.66 after surging 23% on Friday.
- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) gained 39.6% to close at $6.98.
- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) jumped 37.8% to close at $83.77 after the company presented data from a patient case study. SVB Leerink maintained Fate Therapeutics with an Outperform and raised the price target from $34 to $58.
- Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV. (NASDAQ: HCAC) gained 35.3% to close at $18.20 after climbing over 10% on Friday.
- EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) surged 34.9% to close at $18.14. EHang Holdings, last week, reported better-than-expected Q3 sales.
- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) surged 34.1% to close at $30.35 as the company issued update of MANIFEST study for CPI-0610 at the ASH meeting.
- CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: CIIC) gained 33% to close at $36.23 after climbing 26% on Friday.
- Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR) rose 30.2% to close at $40.88.
- Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE: PLG) gained 29.4% to close at $4.01.
- Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) shares jumped 25.4% to close at $4.54 as the company reported the FDA acceptance of New drug application for brincidofovir as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.
- CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) gained 25.1% to close at $3.44. Alianza announced plans to acquire CounterPath for $3.49 per share in cash.
- Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR) surged 24.4% to close at $18.81.
- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) surged 22.8% to close at $3.50.
- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) jumped 22.6% to close at $4.07.
- Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ: NKTX) gained 21.7% to close at $48.31. Nkarta, last month, posted a Q3 loss.
- Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) rose 21.3% to close at $28.94 following a Bloomberg report of the company landing a three-year, $44-million contract with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
- Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) climbed 20.5% to close at $6.77 after the company announced updated AFM13 clinical data presentation at American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting.
- MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) surged 20% to close at $27.68.
- Trine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: TRNE) rose 19.5% to close at $20.75 following a 20% surge on Friday.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) shares gained 19.4% to close at $9.62 after climbing around 28% on Friday.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) gained 18.5% to close at $14.24 after the company issued an update on Phase 3 cancer trial results.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) jumped 18.4% to close at $7.22 after the company disclosed $325 million of funding from Royalty Pharma and Athyrium Capital Management. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained BioCryst Pharmaceuticals with a Buy and raised the price target from $13 to $14.
- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) rose 18.3% to close at $8.99.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) gained 18.3% to close at $2.98. Sonnet BioTherapeutics, last week, announced completion of successful non-human primate study of SON-1010.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) rose 18.2% to close at $3.24.
- Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE: IPOB) gained 18.1% to close at $25.59.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) jumped 17.6% to close at $33.80.
- Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBTX) jumped 17.6% to close at $29.40. Silverback Therapeutics gained 19% on Friday as the company priced 11.5 million share IPO at $21 per share.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) surged 17.3% to close at $9.10 after the company acquired clinical-stage drug candidate for acute promyelocytic leukemia. Syros also presented new compelling data from Phase 2 clinical trial of SY-1425 at ASH 2020 and announced plans to initiate registration-enabling trial in MDS and randomized Phase 2 trial in AML.
- Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) jumped 16.9% to close at $5.46.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) gained 16.7% to close at $9.02 after the company raised Q4 sales guidance.
- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) surged 16.6% to close at $72.92 after the company presented first clinical data from IGM-2323 in non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting. IGM Biosciences reported a $150 million common stock offering after the closing bell.
- HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) gained 16.4% to close at $12.77.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) surged 16.2% to close at $3.22.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) gained 15.2% to close at $2.35.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) shares jumped 14.8% to close at $1.40 after surging 16% on Friday. Safe-T Group, last week, reported a partnership with Systematika to distribute proprietary cybersecurity solutions in Italy.
- Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CKH) surged 14.7% to close at $41.64 after the company announced it would be acquired by a private equity firm American Industrial Partners for $41.50per share in cash.
- Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATI) climbed 14.6% to close at $11.40 after announcing a special cash dividend of $3 per share.
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) surged 14.5% to close at $28.36.
- Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: BFT) shares gained 12.5% to close at $11.95. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II and Paysafe Group Holdings Limited entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) gained 12.2% to close at $6.54. Micro Focus climbed last week following Amazon AWS post highlighting the company as a partner for AWS mainframe migration competency.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 11.1% to close at $0.70 after the company's Phase 3 study for Fibromyalgia met its primary endpoint.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) gained 10.5% to close at $30.01. Veritone, last week, reported a 3 million share common stock offering at $18.50 per share.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) rose 8.8% to close at $7.80. HyreCar selected Aon as its risk management partner.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc.. (NASDAQ: EYES) gained 8.6% to close at $1.52.
- Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE: ANH) rose 8.1% to close at $2.54. Ready Capital and Anworth Mortgage Asset reported a merger transaction.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) gained 7.1% to close at $3.48 after the company disclosed a partnership with Niu Technologies to create optimal smart mobility experience for users.
- Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) gained 6.8% to close at $26.27. Bayer and Atara Biotherapeutics reported a strategic collaboration for mesothelin-targeted CAR T-cell therapies for solid tumors.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) gained 6.6% to close at $64.72 after the company reported private placement financing of $870 million.
Losers
- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) shares tumbled 35.6% to close at $5.62 on Monday after the company received Complete Response Letter from the FDA for FUROSCIX. The company said, 'In the CRL, the FDA cited their need to conduct pre-approval inspections at two of the company's third-party manufacturing facilities that could not be conducted due to travel restrictions.'
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) declined 29.1% to close at $7.40 after the company reported a drop in Q3 earnings and sales. Globus Maritime also priced its 1.41 million unit public offering at $8.50 per share.
- Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYRA) dropped 25.3% to close at $9.32 after the company said its topline results for LANTERN phase 2 in a randomized controlled study of its LYR-210 for the treatment of Chronic Rhinosinusitis did not reach its primary endpoint.
- Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) declined 21.9% to close at $13.91.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) fell 21% to close at $0.5240. Sundial Growers shares dipped 14% on Friday after the company announced it filed a "universal" shelf registration statement allowing for the offer and sale of various securities in an amount of up to US$200 million.
- Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) fell 19% to close at $3.11. Mustang Bio highlighted presentation of interim Phase 1/2 data for MB-106 in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma at the ASH Meeting.
- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) fell 18.2% to close at $2.74 after reporting Q3 results.
- Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) fell 18.2% to close at $11.79 after climbing over 21% on Friday.
- Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) dipped 18.1% to close at $24.66 after the company disclosed Q3 results.
- Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRB) fell 17.3% to close at $24.30.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) fell 16.8% to close at $5.09 after issued highlights from the ASH and corporate update event.
- Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) fell 16.4% to close at $2.76.
- MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDJH) fell 15.9% to close at $3.43.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) shares fell 14.4% to close at $20.08.
- Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) dropped 13.7% to close at $2.08.
- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO) fell 13.6% to close at $29.06 as the company presented preclinical findings supporting ALLO-605 at the ASH 2020.
- Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO) fell 13.3% to close at $2.73 after climbing over 32% on Friday.
- China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) fell 12.4% to close at $2.26 after jumping over 46% on Friday.
- Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGTX) dropped 12% to close at $30.60. Sigilon Therapeutics shares surged 93% on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $18 per share.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) fell 10.6% to close at $1.78.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares dropped 10.4% to close at $6.67 after the company priced its $180 million registered direct offering.
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares fell 9.7% to close at $1.49 after climbing over 38% on Friday.
- NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) fell 8.3% to close at $1.00.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) fell 6.5% to close at $1.01 after the company reported downward revision to its proposed share consolidation ratio.
