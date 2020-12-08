Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2020 4:17am   Comments
  • The NFIB small business optimism index for November is scheduled for release at 6:00 a.m. ET. The small business optimism index is expected to decline to 102.5 for November, versus October's reading of 104.
  • Data on nonfarm productivity and unit labor costs for the third quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Nonfarm productivity is projected to increase at an annual rate of 4.9% while unit labor costs might decline 8.9% during the quarter.
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 3-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

