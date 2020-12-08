These Were The Most Popular People And Emojis On Twitter In 2020

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) revealed trends that dominated 2020 in its annual review report, released on Monday.

Here are the most tweeted about people and emojis in a year that was dominated by a pandemic that is still ravaging the globe.

2020’s People Of Twitter: This year, the United States saw a presidential election, in which the outgoing President Donald Trump took on the President-Elect Joe Biden, and it comes as no surprise the two candidates took the top spots among the ten most tweeted about people in 2020. Trump topped the charts, followed by Biden. The number three spot was taken by George Floyd, a Black man who died in an encounter with the police in Minnesota in May. Floyd's death caused widespread protests across the U.S. over racial discrimination.

NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who passed away in a tragic helicopter crash in January, took the number four spot in the list. Other notable people in the list include former President Barack Obama, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: CEO) Elon Musk, Korean band BTS, and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris took the number 10 spot on Twitter’s list.

The last post from Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman's Twitter account, made after his death, was the most liked and retweeted tweet of the year.

Top Emojis This Year: Twitter said that this year people were increasingly grateful or thankful, by up to 20% globally and particularly appreciative of doctors, teachers, and frontline workers. In terms of expressing emotions through Emojis, the most dominant glyph was the tears of joy emoji, followed by sobbing face and pleading face emojis. Notably absent from the top ten list of emojis was the mask face emoji or the fever face emoji.

#Hashtags Of 2020: COVID-19 emerged as the top hashtag of 2020, while #BlackLivesMatter emerged as the second-most trending hashtag as tweets called for equality and social justice following the death of George Floyd.

