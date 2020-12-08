Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

These Were The Most Popular People And Emojis On Twitter In 2020
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 08, 2020 3:43am   Comments
Share:
These Were The Most Popular People And Emojis On Twitter In 2020

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) revealed trends that dominated 2020 in its annual review report, released on Monday.

Here are the most tweeted about people and emojis in a year that was dominated by a pandemic that is still ravaging the globe.

2020’s People Of Twitter: This year, the United States saw a presidential election, in which the outgoing President Donald Trump took on the President-Elect Joe Biden, and it comes as no surprise the two candidates took the top spots among the ten most tweeted about people in 2020. Trump topped the charts, followed by Biden. The number three spot was taken by George Floyd, a Black man who died in an encounter with the police in Minnesota in May. Floyd's death caused widespread protests across the U.S. over racial discrimination. 

NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who passed away in a tragic helicopter crash in January, took the number four spot in the list. Other notable people in the list include former President Barack Obama, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: CEO) Elon Musk, Korean band BTS, and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris took the number 10 spot on Twitter’s list.

The last post from Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman's Twitter account, made after his death, was the most liked and retweeted tweet of the year.

Top Emojis This Year: Twitter said that this year people were increasingly grateful or thankful, by up to 20% globally and particularly appreciative of doctors, teachers, and frontline workers. In terms of expressing emotions through Emojis, the most dominant glyph was the tears of joy emoji, followed by sobbing face and pleading face emojis. Notably absent from the top ten list of emojis was the mask face emoji or the fever face emoji.

#Hashtags Of 2020: COVID-19 emerged as the top hashtag of 2020, while #BlackLivesMatter emerged as the second-most trending hashtag as tweets called for equality and social justice following the death of George Floyd.

Price Action: Twitter shares closed nearly 0.4% higher at $47.90 on Monday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWTR)

Facebook To Face Antitrust Lawsuits For Monopoly This Week: Bloomberg
Social Media Curbs Missing From Bipartisan Defense Bill Deal — Trump Threatens Veto Again
Trump Holds Defense Bill Hostage To Force Section 230 Repeal
Nintendo Updates Switch Firmware So Users Don't Have To Rely On Twitter, Facebook To Transfer Media
10 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Understanding Twitter's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Barack Obama Chadwick Boseman Donald Trump Elon MuskNews Events Tech General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com