Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Google Rolls Out Direct-To-YouTube Livestream Of Stadia Games
Mohit Manghnani , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 08, 2020 1:25am   Comments
Share:
Google Rolls Out Direct-To-YouTube Livestream Of Stadia Games

Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) gaming service Google Stadia is introducing one of its most-awaited features on Monday — the live streaming of stadia games directly to YouTube, 9to5Google reports.

What Happened: The live stream to YouTube feature will allow users a one-click link to live stream Google Stadia games, eliminating the use of third-party software.

Google said in a blog post, live streaming allows viewers to interact with the game. Stadia games that feature Crowd Choice could create their polls to let viewers decide what happens next in a live-streamed game. 

Stadia games that feature Crowd Play let a creator invite live stream viewers to play with them on Stadia.

Creators will be able to link YouTube accounts with Stadia's account and give the live stream a title and whether the stream is appropriate for kids. 

Why It Matters: The Verge reports that the direct streaming feature would require a $9.99 a month Stadia Pro subscription.

According to The Verge, the feature comes at a critical time, just before the Dec. 10 launch of the role-playing game "Cyberpunk 2077," the biggest test for Stadia.

Benzinga's take: YouTube has been the leader in gaming-related video streaming, with more than 50 billion hours of gaming content watched in 2018. The introduction of the direct live-streaming feature was a no-brainer for the company to cement its position in online-gaming content, displaying its assets' combined power.

Price Action: GOOG shares closed 0.47% lower at $1,819.48 on Monday.

See Also: Google Thinking Of 2023 With Its Gaming Service Stadia As War With Fellow Tech Giants Heats Up

Image Courtesy: Wikimedia

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

Gene Munster On What DoorDash, Airbnb IPOs Mean For FAANG Stocks
Snowflake Is Keeping The Magic Alive
Paysafe Goes Public Again In SPAC Deal: What Investors Should Know
Facebook To Face Antitrust Lawsuits For Monopoly This Week: Bloomberg
Google Accuses Ask.com Owner IAC Of Browser Hijacking: Wall Street Journal
IPO Outlook For The Week: Airbnb, DoorDash Lead Highly Anticipated Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Google Stadia live streaming The Verge YouTubeNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com