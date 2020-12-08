Google Rolls Out Direct-To-YouTube Livestream Of Stadia Games

Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) gaming service Google Stadia is introducing one of its most-awaited features on Monday — the live streaming of stadia games directly to YouTube, 9to5Google reports.

What Happened: The live stream to YouTube feature will allow users a one-click link to live stream Google Stadia games, eliminating the use of third-party software.

Google said in a blog post, live streaming allows viewers to interact with the game. Stadia games that feature Crowd Choice could create their polls to let viewers decide what happens next in a live-streamed game.

Stadia games that feature Crowd Play let a creator invite live stream viewers to play with them on Stadia.

Creators will be able to link YouTube accounts with Stadia's account and give the live stream a title and whether the stream is appropriate for kids.

Why It Matters: The Verge reports that the direct streaming feature would require a $9.99 a month Stadia Pro subscription.

According to The Verge, the feature comes at a critical time, just before the Dec. 10 launch of the role-playing game "Cyberpunk 2077," the biggest test for Stadia.

Benzinga's take: YouTube has been the leader in gaming-related video streaming, with more than 50 billion hours of gaming content watched in 2018. The introduction of the direct live-streaming feature was a no-brainer for the company to cement its position in online-gaming content, displaying its assets' combined power.

Price Action: GOOG shares closed 0.47% lower at $1,819.48 on Monday.

Image Courtesy: Wikimedia