Josh Richards, TikTok Influencer And Entrepreneur, Joins REMUS As Venture Partner

REMUS, an early-stage venture capital firm that invests and builds on disruptive innovation, formally announced Tuesday that Josh Richards, a TikTok influencer, investor, entrepreneur, and podcast star, will join the firm as a Venture Partner.

What Happened: As part of a vision to hone in on angel investing and new forms of content creation, the 18-year-old influencer will now assist REMUS in its renewed interest in consumer technology opportunities.

“One of the reasons I became an entrepreneur and investor is to actively shape the future,” Richards said. “I am excited to join the REMUS Capital team, a firm that represents my core values of unequivocally helping young founders achieve their dreams.”

Adding, this isn't Richards' first foray into venture capital. As an entrepreneur, Richards has invested in companies including ReKT Global, Lendtable, Atmos, Versus Game, AON3D, Poppi, Chalk Messaging, Stir, and Humaning.

"It may not appear like it from the outside, but Krishna and I both have a lot of common factors on our journeys. At a young age, we both took risks to pursue something greater than ourselves. There are others, but that common denominator alone is why I am extremely excited to be working with him and REMUS. He gets it!"

Why It Matters: Richards is also the Chief Strategy Officer of social media company Triller, co-founder at Ani Energy and TalentX Entertainment, as well as a co-star on BFFs, a podcast with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

As part of his partnership with REMUS, Richards will leverage his brand and unique perspective to assist the firm in identifying the trends that will shape the consumer journey for years to come.

In a statement, REMUS founder and CEO Krishna K. Gupta said that he sees himself in Richards.

“I started the firm when I was 20, and Josh is 18. He is hungry, and what he has already accomplished far outstrips where I was at 18. I can’t wait to work together on some of the big, lasting consumer tech companies of the next generation and help mentor him as a nascent investor and businessman. It is a great learning opportunity for us all, and we now have a presence in Los Angeles!”

