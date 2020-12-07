Why BP, Chevron And More Oil Stocks Are Trading Lower Today

The shares of several oil and gas companies are trading lower Monday on continued momentum after Saudi Arabia announced it's close to restoring 70% of the 5.7 million BPD of oil output loss and will be back at normal levels in a matter of weeks.

BP plc (NYSE: BP) is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2019, it produced 2.3 million barrels of liquids and 9.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, including volumes from its 20% ownership interest in Rosneft. The company operates refineries with a capacity of 1.9 million barrels of oil per day.

BP's shares were trading down 1.75% higher at $21.88 on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $40.08 and a 52-week low of $14.74.

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is the second-largest oil company in the United States with the production of 3.2 million of barrels of oil equivalent a day, including 7.6 million cubic feet a day of natural gas and 2 million of barrels of liquids a day.

Chevron shares were trading down 2.45% at $91. The stock has a 52-week high of $122.72 and a 52-week low of $51.60.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2019, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 9.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day.

Exxon Mobil shares were trading down 1.32% at $41.14. The stock has a 52-week high of $71.37 and a 52-week low of $30.11.

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE: TALO) is an independent oil and gas company primarily involved in offshore exploration and production. The company has its operations in the United States, Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico.

Talos Energy shares were trading down 0.79% at $9.99. The stock has a 52-week high of $31.34 and a 52-week low of $5.