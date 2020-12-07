Last Week's Biggest EV Headlines

Europe's EV market is leaving the United States in its dust. According to a recent report obtained by Bloomberg News that is scheduled to be published this week, the European Commission seeks to have at least 30 million EVs on its roads by the end of the decade. This ambitious plan would require stricter emission regulations and the auto industry to massively accelerate its transformation.

At the moment, approximately 1.4 million EVs are being driven in Europe, according to BloombergNEF. This research is forecasting there will be 28 million plug-in hybrid and battery-electric vehicles on the road by 2028. But, it's no secret that young and old-school automakers are gearing up for the race, with December being the month that the EV pioneer Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) will finally be included in the S&P 500.

Germany's EV market is poised to overtake California's

Until the end of September, Germany registered 98,370 battery-powered cars this year, according to a report by Berlin-based Schmidt Automotive Research. California is significantly behind with 73,166, as growth has slowed this year. Meanwhile, growth in Germany has been fueled by aggressive subsidies of up to 9,000 euros per car, as reported by Bloomberg News. But this is great news for Tesla, whose Berlin Gigafactory Berlin is set to open in 2021 with an annual target capacity of building 500,000 vehicles annually, which is greater than its total 2019 sales.

But Tesla's entry into the backyard of automotive legends has not gone unnoticed as Volkswagen Group's (Pink: VWAGY) CEO Herbert Diess revealed its plans to become competitive with Tesla. The German giant committed last month to launch approximately 70 all-electric vehicles by 2030, of which 20 are already in production.

Hyundai revealed a modular EV-only platform

By now, automakers have come to the realization that shoving electric vehicle parts into ICE built vehicles won't do the trick. For this reason, the industry leader, Tesla, designs its own motors. The same goes for the EV startup, Lucid Motors, who just finished the first phase of its $700 million EV factory in Arizona. With that in mind, Hyundai is the latest automaker to introduce an EV-only platform. It also revealed it will produce 23 battery-electric vehicles by 2025. The new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which stands for "Electric-Global Modular" will be the underpinning of Hyundai and Kia's electric future beginning next year.

The first vehicle will be the Hyundai Ioniq, which we've so far only seen in concept form. Hyundai didn't share details on battery pack size on Wednesday but revealed that the EVs will come with 500 kilometers of driving range.

The race is just getting started

The global electric vehicle market has evolved immensely over the past decade. But even though we've already seen some incredible growth across the globe, these developments and industry predictions suggest that we've only seen a trailer of the EV blockbuster that will take place across the globe.

