Why Gamida, Scpharmaceuticals And Hookipa Are Moving Today

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ: GMDA) shares are trading higher on Monday following the company's Saturday GDA-201 presentation at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting.

Gamida Cell is a biopharmaceutical company involved in developing advanced cell therapies with the potential to cure cancer and rare, serious hematologic diseases. The company's product includes NiCord that is a cell therapy based on NAM-expanded cord blood designed to enhance and expand the life-saving benefits of hematopoietic stem cell transplant

Gamida Cell shares were trading higher by 31.71% to $9.18 at the time of publication Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $9.60 and a 52-week low of $2.60.

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: HOOK) shares are trading higher after the company announced "positive" interim Phase 1 data on HB-201, its replicating monotherapy for the treatment of HPV16+ cancers.

Hookipa Pharmais a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a class of immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform that is designed to reprogram the body's immune system.

Hookipa Pharma shares were trading higher by 6.39% to $11.99. The stock has a 52-week high of $14.37 and a 52-week low of $5.80.

Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SCPH) shares are trading lower after the company received a complete response letter from the FDA regarding its marketing application for Furoscix.

Scpharmaceuticals' pipeline includes products in various stages of clinical and non-clinical development. It focuses on pharmaceutical products in the cardiovascular and infectious disease therapeutic areas. The company's lead product is Furoscix.

Scpharmaceuticals shares were trading down 32.27% to $5.92. The stock has a 52-week high of $11.99 and a 52-week low of $4.01.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNST) shares are trading higher following the company's presentation of the Phase 2 MANIFEST and the Phase 3 MANIFEST-2 clinical trials of CPI-0610 in myelofibrosis at the ASH annual meeting.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing novel therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals shares were trading higher by 32.53% to $30. The stock has a 52-week high of $59.49 and a 52-week low of $17.