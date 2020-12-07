Mid-Day Market Update: Gold Rises 1.5%; Lyra Therapeutics Shares Plunge

Midway through trading Monday, the Dow traded down 0.41% to 30,093.04 while the NASDAQ rose 0.41% to 12,515.82. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.15% to 3,693.70.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 14,761,570 cases with around 282,320 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 9,677,200 confirmed cases and 140,570 deaths, while Brazil reported over 6,603,540 COVID-19 cases with 176,940 deaths. In total, there were at least 67,170,830 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with over 1,537,780 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Communication services shares climbed 0.6% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI), up 16%, and comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR), up 9%.

In trading on Monday, energy shares fell 1.5%.

Top Headline

SEACOR Holdings (NYSE: CKH) agreed to be acquired by private equity firm American Industrial partners in an all-cash deal value at around $1 billion, including net debt.

AIP will commence a tender offer to acquire all SEACOR’s outstanding shares at $41.50 per share.

Equities Trading UP

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) shares shot up 56% to $11.73. There was no wrongdoing involved in the process of Eastman Kodak receiving a $765 million federal loan for its pharmaceuticals foray, the U.S. International Development Finance Corp. concluded.

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) got a boost, shooting 70% to $4.52 after the company disclosed updated interim clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 CIRLL clinical trial.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) shares were also up, gaining 85% to $10.29 after the company announced it launched an electric vehicle division.

Equities Trading DOWN

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares tumbled 29% to $7.41 after the company reported a drop in Q3 earnings and sales. Globus Maritime also priced its 1.41 million unit public offering at $8.50 per share.

Shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) were down 32% to $5.93 after the company received Complete Response Letter from the FDA for FUROSCIX. The company said, 'In the CRL, the FDA cited their need to conduct pre-approval inspections at two of the company's third-party manufacturing facilities that could not be conducted due to travel restrictions.'

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYRA) was down, falling 25% to $9.31 after the company said its topline results for LANTERN phase 2 in a randomized controlled study of its LYR-210 for the treatment of Chronic Rhinosinusitis did not reach its primary endpoint.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.5% to $46.05, while gold traded up 1.5% to $1,868.40.

Silver traded up 2.1% Monday to $24.765 while copper fell 0.6% to $3.5030.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.2%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.48%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 0.33%. Meanwhile, the German DAX 30 dropped 0.22%, French CAC 40 fell 0.73% and London’s FTSE 100 gained 0.15%.

The UK’s house price index grew 7.6% year-over-year in November, while German industrial production rose 3.2% in October.

Economics

Data on consumer credit for October will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET. Analysts project consumer credit to increase $17.0 billion in October following September's $16.2 billion rise.