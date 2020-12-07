54 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares jumped 115.9% to $2.31 after declining around 5% on Friday.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) gained 59.4% to $12.00. There was no wrongdoing involved in the process of Eastman Kodak receiving a $765 million federal loan for its pharmaceuticals foray, the U.S. International Development Finance Corp. has reportedly concluded.
- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) surged 56.4% to $4.16 after the company disclosed updated interim clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 CIRLL clinical trial.
- Greenland Technologies Holding Corp (NASDAQ: GTEC) shares gained 42.9% to $7.93 after the company announced it launched an electric vehicle division.
- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) climbed 34.2% to $81.58 after the company presented data from a patient case study. SVB Leerink maintained Fate Therapeutics with an Outperform and raised the price target from $34 to $58.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) gained 32.6% to $0.8351 after the company's Phase 3 study for Fibromyalgia met its primary endpoint.
- Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ: NKTX) surged 28.5% to $51.03. Nkarta, last month, posted a Q3 loss.
- Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV. (NASDAQ: HCAC) climbed 27.6% to $17.15 after climbing over 10% on Friday.
- Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE: PLG) surged 27% to $3.94.
- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) gained 26.7% to $28.68 as the company issued update of MANIFEST study for CPI-0610 at the ASH meeting.
- CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) surged 25.8% to $3.46. Alianza announced plans to acquire CounterPath for $3.49 per share in cash.
- Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR) gained 24% to $38.81.
- Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: TZAC) surged 23.3% to $13.44.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) shares rose 22% to $9.84 after climbing around 28% on Friday.
- Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATI) gained 20.6% to $12.00 after announcing a special cash dividend of $3 per share.
- Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) rose 19.3% to $8.31 after the company presented updated and expanded results from Phase 1 study of natural killer cell therapy GDA-201 at the ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition.
- Trine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: TRNE) gained 18.8% to $20.65 following a 20% surge on Friday.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) jumped 18.5% to $9.16 after the company raised Q4 sales guidance.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) gained 17.7% to $8.44. HyreCar selected Aon as its risk management partner.
- Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) jumped 17.6% to $6.61 after the company announced updated AFM13 clinical data presentation at American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting.
- MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) gained 16.6% to $26.88.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc.. (NASDAQ: EYES) climbed 15.3% to $1.6140.
- Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CKH) gained 15.3% to $41.83 after the company announced it would be acquired by a private equity firm American Industrial Partners for $41.50per share in cash.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) gained 14.3% to $8.87 after the company acquired clinical-stage drug candidate for acute promyelocytic leukemia. Syros also presented new compelling data from Phase 2 clinical trial of SY-1425 at ASH 2020 and announced plans to initiate registration-enabling trial in MDS and randomized Phase 2 trial in AML.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) jumped 14% to $30.98. Veritone, last week, reported a 3 million share common stock offering at $18.50 per share.
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) gained 13.6% to $28.14.
- Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: BFT) shares rose 13.1% to $12.02. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II and Paysafe Group Holdings Limited entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger.
- Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE: ANH) gained 10.2% to $2.5891. Ready Capital and Anworth Mortgage Asset reported a merger transaction.
- Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) rose 10.1% to $6.64 after surging 23% on Friday.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) surged 9.7% to $6.39. Micro Focus climbed last week following Amazon AWS post highlighting the company as a partner for AWS mainframe migration competency.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) rose 9% to $66.20 after the company reported private placement financing of $870 million.
- Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) rose 7.7% to $26.48. Bayer and Atara Biotherapeutics reported a strategic collaboration for mesothelin-targeted CAR T-cell therapies for solid tumors.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) shares rose 6.6% to $1.30 after surging 16% on Friday. Safe-T Group, last week, reported a partnership with Systematika to distribute proprietary cybersecurity solutions in Italy.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) rose 6.2% to $3.45 after the company disclosed a partnership with Niu Technologies to create optimal smart mobility experience for users.
Losers
- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) shares dipped 32.8% to $5.87 after the company received Complete Response Letter from the FDA for FUROSCIX. The company said, 'In the CRL, the FDA cited their need to conduct pre-approval inspections at two of the company's third-party manufacturing facilities that could not be conducted due to travel restrictions.'
- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) dipped 30% to $4.2850 after issued highlights from the ASH and corporate update event.
- Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) fell 28.9% to $7.42 after the company reported a drop in Q3 earnings and sales. Globus Maritime also priced its 1.41 million unit public offering at $8.50 per share.
- Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYRA) fell 20.9% to $9.88 after the company said its topline results for LANTERN phase 2 in a randomized controlled study of its LYR-210 for the treatment of Chronic Rhinosinusitis did not reach its primary endpoint.
- Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) dipped 18.8% to $3.12. Mustang Bio highlighted presentation of interim Phase 1/2 data for MB-106 in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma at the ASH Meeting.
- Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) fell 18% to $11.82 after climbing over 21% on Friday.
- Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGTX) dropped 16.6% to $29.01. Sigilon Therapeutics shares surged 93% on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $18 per share.
- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) fell 16.1% to $2.81 after reporting Q3 results.
- Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) tumbled 15.6% to $2.7846.
- Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO) fell 15.1% to $2.675 after climbing over 32% on Friday.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) fell 15% to $0.5640. Sundial Growers shares dipped 14% on Friday after the company announced it filed a "universal" shelf registration statement allowing for the offer and sale of various securities in an amount of up to US$200 million.
- China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) fell 13.9% to $2.2227 after jumping over 46% on Friday.
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) dipped 12.8% to $6.82. China Automotive announced hearing on February 5, 2021 on proposal to settle stockholder derivative lawsuit.
- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO) dropped 11.8% to $29.65 as the company presented preclinical findings supporting ALLO-605 at the ASH 2020.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) shares fell 11.7% to $20.72.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) fell 10.3% to $0.9693 after the company reported downward revision to its proposed share consolidation ratio.
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares fell 10.3% to $1.48 after climbing over 38% on Friday.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) fell 9.3% to $1.8055.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares fell 8.6% to $6.80 after the company priced its $180 million registered direct offering.
- NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) fell 6.9% to $1.0150.
