Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

During the morning session on Monday, 243 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Points of Interest:

The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).

(NASDAQ: TSLA). The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high was Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OBLN).

(NASDAQ: OBLN). Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OBLN) saw the most significant positive move of the companies, as it traded up 71.03% to reach its new 52-week high.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $623.75 on Monday morning, moving up 3.89%.

(NASDAQ: TSLA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $623.75 on Monday morning, moving up 3.89%. Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) shares were up 2.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $106.99.

(NYSE: TSM) shares were up 2.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $106.99. Nike (NYSE: NKE) shares hit a yearly high of $138.47. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session.

(NYSE: NKE) shares hit a yearly high of $138.47. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session. ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) stock made a new 52-week high of $469.70 Monday. The stock was up 0.83% for the day.

(NASDAQ: ASML) stock made a new 52-week high of $469.70 Monday. The stock was up 0.83% for the day. Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock hit a yearly high price of $158.97. The stock was up 0.57% for the day.

(NASDAQ: QCOM) stock hit a yearly high price of $158.97. The stock was up 0.57% for the day. Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $417.85. The stock traded up 1.45% on the session.

(NASDAQ: AVGO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $417.85. The stock traded up 1.45% on the session. Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $676.75. The stock traded up 0.59% on the session.

(NASDAQ: CHTR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $676.75. The stock traded up 0.59% on the session. Vale (NYSE: VALE) shares were up 0.75% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.22.

(NYSE: VALE) shares were up 0.75% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.22. Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $89.27. The stock traded up 0.08% on the session.

(NASDAQ: AMAT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $89.27. The stock traded up 0.08% on the session. Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares were up 2.08% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.45 for a change of up 2.08%.

(NYSE: SNAP) shares were up 2.08% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.45 for a change of up 2.08%. Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) shares set a new yearly high of $505.55 this morning. The stock was up 0.88% on the session.

(NASDAQ: LRCX) shares set a new yearly high of $505.55 this morning. The stock was up 0.88% on the session. Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $110.12 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.62%.

(NYSE: ICE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $110.12 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.62%. Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) shares were down 1.08% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $72.64 for a change of down 1.08%.

(NYSE: DELL) shares were down 1.08% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $72.64 for a change of down 1.08%. Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) shares set a new yearly high of $144.68 this morning. The stock was down 0.04% on the session.

(NASDAQ: ADI) shares set a new yearly high of $144.68 this morning. The stock was down 0.04% on the session. NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) shares were up 0.99% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $167.00 for a change of up 0.99%.

(NASDAQ: NXPI) shares were up 0.99% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $167.00 for a change of up 0.99%. Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $914.95. Shares traded up 0.04%.

(NASDAQ: TTD) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $914.95. Shares traded up 0.04%. KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $266.78 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.97%.

(NASDAQ: KLAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $266.78 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.97%. Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) shares were down 0.9% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $214.11.

(NYSE: STZ) shares were down 0.9% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $214.11. CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares were up 1.69% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $170.98 for a change of up 1.69%.

(NASDAQ: CRWD) shares were up 1.69% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $170.98 for a change of up 1.69%. T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ: TROW) shares were down 0.3% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $153.45 for a change of down 0.3%.

(NASDAQ: TROW) shares were down 0.3% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $153.45 for a change of down 0.3%. RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) shares broke to $343.96 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.99%.

(NYSE: RNG) shares broke to $343.96 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.99%. Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $442.85 with a daily change of down 0.21%.

(NYSE: PAYC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $442.85 with a daily change of down 0.21%. Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) shares were up 6.64% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $74.00.

(NASDAQ: BILI) shares were up 6.64% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $74.00. Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) shares hit a new 52-week high of $79.94. The stock traded up 2.92% on the session.

(NYSE: NET) shares hit a new 52-week high of $79.94. The stock traded up 2.92% on the session. Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $122.35. Shares traded up 0.54%.

(NASDAQ: GRMN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $122.35. Shares traded up 0.54%. United Microelectronics (NYSE: UMC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.42 on Monday morning, moving up 5.18%.

(NYSE: UMC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.42 on Monday morning, moving up 5.18%. Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ: MXIM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $86.65 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.07%.

(NASDAQ: MXIM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $86.65 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.07%. POSCO (NYSE: PKX) shares were up 0.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $62.08.

(NYSE: PKX) shares were up 0.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $62.08. Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $166.93 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.28%.

(NASDAQ: QRVO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $166.93 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.28%. SS&C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ: SSNC) shares hit a yearly high of $71.84. The stock traded up 0.45% on the session.

(NASDAQ: SSNC) shares hit a yearly high of $71.84. The stock traded up 0.45% on the session. Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) stock made a new 52-week high of $64.41 Monday. The stock was up 0.4% for the day.

(NASDAQ: STX) stock made a new 52-week high of $64.41 Monday. The stock was up 0.4% for the day. PerkinElmer (NYSE: PKI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $143.67. The stock traded up 1.15% on the session.

(NYSE: PKI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $143.67. The stock traded up 1.15% on the session. Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) stock hit a yearly high price of $63.84. The stock was down 0.02% for the day.

(NASDAQ: TRMB) stock hit a yearly high price of $63.84. The stock was down 0.02% for the day. NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR) shares hit a yearly high of $154.53. The stock traded up 1.93% on the session.

(NASDAQ: NVCR) shares hit a yearly high of $154.53. The stock traded up 1.93% on the session. Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) shares were up 0.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $140.74.

(NYSE: ALB) shares were up 0.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $140.74. Fair Isaac (NYSE: FICO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $503.45 with a daily change of up 0.97%.

(NYSE: FICO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $503.45 with a daily change of up 0.97%. Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) shares broke to $77.58 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.25%.

(NASDAQ: CGNX) shares broke to $77.58 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.25%. Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) shares hit a yearly high of $97.42. The stock traded up 0.64% on the session.

(NASDAQ: ENTG) shares hit a yearly high of $97.42. The stock traded up 0.64% on the session. PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $111.41 with a daily change of up 1.05%.

(NASDAQ: PTC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $111.41 with a daily change of up 1.05%. Cable One (NYSE: CABO) shares were up 0.67% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $2,137.80 for a change of up 0.67%.

(NYSE: CABO) shares were up 0.67% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $2,137.80 for a change of up 0.67%. Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) stock made a new 52-week high of $126.41 Monday. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.

(NASDAQ: GH) stock made a new 52-week high of $126.41 Monday. The stock was up 1.09% for the day. ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.27 Monday. The stock was up 0.65% for the day.

(NASDAQ: ON) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.27 Monday. The stock was up 0.65% for the day. CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) shares hit a yearly high of $163.12. The stock traded up 9.64% on the session.

(NASDAQ: CRSP) shares hit a yearly high of $163.12. The stock traded up 9.64% on the session. Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) shares were up 0.8% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $238.41.

(NASDAQ: OLED) shares were up 0.8% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $238.41. XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $121.57. Shares traded down 0.16%.

(NYSE: XPO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $121.57. Shares traded down 0.16%. Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $130.52 on Monday morning, moving up 2.57%.

(NYSE: BILL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $130.52 on Monday morning, moving up 2.57%. GCI Liberty (NASDAQ: GLIBA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $94.74 with a daily change of down 0.04%.

(NASDAQ: GLIBA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $94.74 with a daily change of down 0.04%. Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $56.02. Shares traded up 8.05%.

(NYSE: NVTA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $56.02. Shares traded up 8.05%. Lear (NYSE: LEA) stock made a new 52-week high of $157.93 Monday. The stock was down 0.83% for the day.

(NYSE: LEA) stock made a new 52-week high of $157.93 Monday. The stock was down 0.83% for the day. Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $91.88 with a daily change of up 0.5%.

(NYSE: DLB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $91.88 with a daily change of up 0.5%. RH (NYSE: RH) shares hit $474.81 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 2.86%.

(NYSE: RH) shares hit $474.81 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 2.86%. Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DNLI) shares were up 1.46% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $77.90.

(NASDAQ: DNLI) shares were up 1.46% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $77.90. MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $152.76 with a daily change of up 0.65%.

(NASDAQ: MKSI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $152.76 with a daily change of up 0.65%. Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) shares were up 0.34% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $50.39 for a change of up 0.34%.

(NYSE: DAR) shares were up 0.34% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $50.39 for a change of up 0.34%. Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) shares were up 2.82% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $63.94 for a change of up 2.82%.

(NYSE: SMAR) shares were up 2.82% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $63.94 for a change of up 2.82%. SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $23.66. Shares traded up 1.12%.

(NYSE: SWI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $23.66. Shares traded up 1.12%. II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) stock set a new 52-week high of $72.35 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.7%.

(NASDAQ: IIVI) stock set a new 52-week high of $72.35 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.7%. Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $89.23. The stock traded up 36.68% on the session.

(NASDAQ: FATE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $89.23. The stock traded up 36.68% on the session. BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $126.46 on Monday morning, moving up 0.7%.

(NASDAQ: BL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $126.46 on Monday morning, moving up 0.7%. Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE: SID) shares were up 0.5% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.08.

(NYSE: SID) shares were up 0.5% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.08. Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $46.33. The stock traded up 7.06% on the session.

(NASDAQ: IOVA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $46.33. The stock traded up 7.06% on the session. Ares Management (NYSE: ARES) shares hit a yearly high of $47.29. The stock traded down 0.02% on the session.

(NYSE: ARES) shares hit a yearly high of $47.29. The stock traded down 0.02% on the session. BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ: BBIO) shares set a new yearly high of $52.80 this morning. The stock was up 0.57% on the session.

(NASDAQ: BBIO) shares set a new yearly high of $52.80 this morning. The stock was up 0.57% on the session. MSA Safety (NYSE: MSA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $154.95. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session.

(NYSE: MSA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $154.95. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session. Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $135.25 with a daily change of up 3.49%.

(NASDAQ: TWST) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $135.25 with a daily change of up 3.49%. Ternium (NYSE: TX) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.59 Monday. The stock was up 1.94% for the day.

(NYSE: TX) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.59 Monday. The stock was up 1.94% for the day. First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ: FCNCA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $610.93. Shares traded down 0.34%.

(NASDAQ: FCNCA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $610.93. Shares traded down 0.34%. Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $43.09. The stock traded up 1.43% on the session.

(NASDAQ: LSCC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $43.09. The stock traded up 1.43% on the session. Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.46. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session.

(NYSE: PSTG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.46. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session. Primerica (NYSE: PRI) shares were up 0.42% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $140.87.

(NYSE: PRI) shares were up 0.42% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $140.87. Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) shares set a new 52-week high of $204.72 on Monday, moving up 1.95%.

(NYSE: INSP) shares set a new 52-week high of $204.72 on Monday, moving up 1.95%. Brooks Automation (NASDAQ: BRKS) stock hit a yearly high price of $75.65. The stock was down 1.92% for the day.

(NASDAQ: BRKS) stock hit a yearly high price of $75.65. The stock was down 1.92% for the day. Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ: SLAB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $124.00. The stock traded down 0.35% on the session.

(NASDAQ: SLAB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $124.00. The stock traded down 0.35% on the session. NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) stock made a new 52-week high of $48.80 Monday. The stock was up 0.67% for the day.

(NASDAQ: NEO) stock made a new 52-week high of $48.80 Monday. The stock was up 0.67% for the day. Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.88 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.25%.

(NYSE: CLF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.88 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.25%. Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.72 Monday. The stock was down 0.01% for the day.

(NYSE: BYD) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.72 Monday. The stock was down 0.01% for the day. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) shares were up 0.96% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.78.

(NYSE: BE) shares were up 0.96% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.78. Houlihan Lokey (NYSE: HLI) shares set a new 52-week high of $67.37 on Monday, moving up 0.47%.

(NYSE: HLI) shares set a new 52-week high of $67.37 on Monday, moving up 0.47%. Iridium Communications (NASDAQ: IRDM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.66 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.64%.

(NASDAQ: IRDM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.66 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.64%. PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTCT) stock made a new 52-week high of $66.51 Monday. The stock was down 1.62% for the day.

(NASDAQ: PTCT) stock made a new 52-week high of $66.51 Monday. The stock was down 1.62% for the day. Chemours (NYSE: CC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.43 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.46%.

(NYSE: CC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.43 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.46%. Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ: PACB) shares hit $22.20 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.35%.

(NASDAQ: PACB) shares hit $22.20 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.35%. Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX) shares set a new yearly high of $37.19 this morning. The stock was up 0.65% on the session.

(NYSE: LPX) shares set a new yearly high of $37.19 this morning. The stock was up 0.65% on the session. Altair Eng (NASDAQ: ALTR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $54.80 on Monday morning, moving up 1.27%.

(NASDAQ: ALTR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $54.80 on Monday morning, moving up 1.27%. Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ: ALRM) shares hit a yearly high of $80.99. The stock traded up 0.56% on the session.

(NASDAQ: ALRM) shares hit a yearly high of $80.99. The stock traded up 0.56% on the session. Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) shares set a new 52-week high of $87.96 on Monday, moving down 0.25%.

(NASDAQ: KRNT) shares set a new 52-week high of $87.96 on Monday, moving down 0.25%. Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ: AEIS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $101.97. The stock traded up 0.08% on the session.

(NASDAQ: AEIS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $101.97. The stock traded up 0.08% on the session. Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $67.92 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 10.62%.

(NASDAQ: BEAM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $67.92 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 10.62%. United States Steel (NYSE: X) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.33 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.66%.

(NYSE: X) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.33 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.66%. Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: EIDX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $97.16 on Monday morning, moving up 0.69%.

(NASDAQ: EIDX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $97.16 on Monday morning, moving up 0.69%. Workiva (NYSE: WK) shares hit a yearly high of $77.70. The stock traded up 0.03% on the session.

(NYSE: WK) shares hit a yearly high of $77.70. The stock traded up 0.03% on the session. Diodes (NASDAQ: DIOD) shares hit $73.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.47%.

(NASDAQ: DIOD) shares hit $73.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.47%. Valmont Industries (NYSE: VMI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $169.78. The stock traded down 0.85% on the session.

(NYSE: VMI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $169.78. The stock traded down 0.85% on the session. Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT) shares hit $60.81 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.36%.

(NASDAQ: VCYT) shares hit $60.81 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.36%. PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.84 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.87%.

(NYSE: PD) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.84 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.87%. FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $44.26. Shares traded up 0.52%.

(NASDAQ: FORM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $44.26. Shares traded up 0.52%. TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ: TTEC) shares set a new yearly high of $72.51 this morning. The stock was up 0.15% on the session.

(NASDAQ: TTEC) shares set a new yearly high of $72.51 this morning. The stock was up 0.15% on the session. MACOM Technology (NASDAQ: MTSI) shares hit $49.55 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.48%.

(NASDAQ: MTSI) shares hit $49.55 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.48%. CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA) shares were up 3.1% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $67.24.

(NASDAQ: CDNA) shares were up 3.1% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $67.24. Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $95.50 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.73%.

(NASDAQ: AMBA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $95.50 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.73%. AdaptHealth (NASDAQ: AHCO) shares hit $37.04 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.69%.

(NASDAQ: AHCO) shares hit $37.04 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.69%. Triton International (NYSE: TRTN) shares were down 0.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.50.

(NYSE: TRTN) shares were down 0.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.50. American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.20. The stock was down 0.73% for the day.

(NYSE: AEO) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.20. The stock was down 0.73% for the day. Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares set a new yearly high of $129.71 this morning. The stock was up 11.15% on the session.

(NASDAQ: ARCT) shares set a new yearly high of $129.71 this morning. The stock was up 11.15% on the session. Rogers (NYSE: ROG) shares set a new 52-week high of $156.99 on Monday, moving up 1.16%.

(NYSE: ROG) shares set a new 52-week high of $156.99 on Monday, moving up 1.16%. Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ: TSEM) shares hit $27.24 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.16%.

(NASDAQ: TSEM) shares hit $27.24 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.16%. Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) stock hit a yearly high price of $49.65. The stock was up 12.27% for the day.

(NASDAQ: NTLA) stock hit a yearly high price of $49.65. The stock was up 12.27% for the day. Evertec (NYSE: EVTC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $39.31 with a daily change of up 0.03%.

(NYSE: EVTC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $39.31 with a daily change of up 0.03%. Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE: ABG) shares were up 4.43% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $149.99.

(NYSE: ABG) shares were up 4.43% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $149.99. Uniti Group (NASDAQ: UNIT) shares were up 3.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.86.

(NASDAQ: UNIT) shares were up 3.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.86. NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ: NSTG) stock set a new 52-week high of $61.31 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.72%.

(NASDAQ: NSTG) stock set a new 52-week high of $61.31 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.72%. Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) stock hit a yearly high price of $37.72. The stock was up 3.29% for the day.

(NASDAQ: CELH) stock hit a yearly high price of $37.72. The stock was up 3.29% for the day. Pricesmart (NASDAQ: PSMT) shares set a new 52-week high of $85.95 on Monday, moving down 1.15%.

(NASDAQ: PSMT) shares set a new 52-week high of $85.95 on Monday, moving down 1.15%. Zymeworks (NYSE: ZYME) shares set a new yearly high of $56.73 this morning. The stock was up 2.32% on the session.

(NYSE: ZYME) shares set a new yearly high of $56.73 this morning. The stock was up 2.32% on the session. Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC) shares hit a yearly high of $44.19. The stock traded up 3.98% on the session.

(NASDAQ: FRHC) shares hit a yearly high of $44.19. The stock traded up 3.98% on the session. Veoneer (NYSE: VNE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.05 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.51%.

(NYSE: VNE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.05 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.51%. Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) shares were up 15.54% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.87 for a change of up 15.54%.

(NASDAQ: EDIT) shares were up 15.54% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.87 for a change of up 15.54%. MaxLinear (NYSE: MXL) shares hit $33.36 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.74%.

(NYSE: MXL) shares hit $33.36 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.74%. Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) stock set a new 52-week high of $84.99 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.4%.

(NYSE: BMI) stock set a new 52-week high of $84.99 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.4%. Onto Innovation (NYSE: ONTO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $47.25 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.98%.

(NYSE: ONTO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $47.25 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.98%. 8x8 (NYSE: EGHT) shares were up 6.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.25.

(NYSE: EGHT) shares were up 6.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.25. Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ: MDRX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $14.73. Shares traded up 1.73%.

(NASDAQ: MDRX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $14.73. Shares traded up 1.73%. Kura Oncology (NASDAQ: KURA) shares were up 5.3% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $42.80.

(NASDAQ: KURA) shares were up 5.3% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $42.80. AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $91.00. Shares traded up 0.22%.

(NASDAQ: AVAV) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $91.00. Shares traded up 0.22%. Phreesia (NYSE: PHR) shares hit $48.57 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.13%.

(NYSE: PHR) shares hit $48.57 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.13%. Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ATRA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.16 on Monday morning, moving up 8.13%.

(NASDAQ: ATRA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.16 on Monday morning, moving up 8.13%. Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ: KLIC) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.75 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.41%.

(NASDAQ: KLIC) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.75 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.41%. Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) shares hit $17.91 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.66%.

(NASDAQ: RMBS) shares hit $17.91 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.66%. Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $62.12 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.93%.

(NASDAQ: THRM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $62.12 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.93%. Providence Service (NASDAQ: PRSC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $140.48 with a daily change of up 1.13%.

(NASDAQ: PRSC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $140.48 with a daily change of up 1.13%. Nova Measuring (NASDAQ: NVMI) stock set a new 52-week high of $69.26 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.97%.

(NASDAQ: NVMI) stock set a new 52-week high of $69.26 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.97%. FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.48. The stock was up 5.5% for the day.

(NYSE: FUBO) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.48. The stock was up 5.5% for the day. Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) shares were down 0.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.46.

(NYSE: HBM) shares were down 0.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.46. NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NGM) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.61 Monday. The stock was up 0.43% for the day.

(NASDAQ: NGM) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.61 Monday. The stock was up 0.43% for the day. Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE: GAB) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.61 on Monday, moving up 0.46%.

(NYSE: GAB) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.61 on Monday, moving up 0.46%. Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) shares hit a yearly high of $43.79. The stock traded down 0.22% on the session.

(NYSE: TSE) shares hit a yearly high of $43.79. The stock traded down 0.22% on the session. Flying Eagle Acquisition (NYSE: FEAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.60 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.59%.

(NYSE: FEAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.60 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.59%. BrightSphere Investment (NYSE: BSIG) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.70 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.21%.

(NYSE: BSIG) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.70 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.21%. Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares were down 1.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.61.

(NASDAQ: OCUL) shares were down 1.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.61. Surgery Partners (NASDAQ: SGRY) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.15 on Monday, moving down 2.46%.

(NASDAQ: SGRY) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.15 on Monday, moving down 2.46%. Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) shares hit a yearly high of $47.79. The stock traded up 2.03% on the session.

(NASDAQ: DOMO) shares hit a yearly high of $47.79. The stock traded up 2.03% on the session. GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares hit a yearly high of $8.96. The stock traded up 6.43% on the session.

(NASDAQ: GPRO) shares hit a yearly high of $8.96. The stock traded up 6.43% on the session. Cellectis (NASDAQ: CLLS) shares were up 1.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.12.

(NASDAQ: CLLS) shares were up 1.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.12. BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ: BLFS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $39.44. Shares traded down 0.78%.

(NASDAQ: BLFS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $39.44. Shares traded down 0.78%. PAR Technology (NYSE: PAR) stock set a new 52-week high of $59.61 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.73%.

(NYSE: PAR) stock set a new 52-week high of $59.61 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.73%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.20 Monday. The stock was up 10.16% for the day.

(NASDAQ: BCRX) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.20 Monday. The stock was up 10.16% for the day. XPEL (NASDAQ: XPEL) shares hit $43.73 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.53%.

(NASDAQ: XPEL) shares hit $43.73 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.53%. ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) shares were down 0.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.11.

(NASDAQ: ARCB) shares were down 0.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.11. Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNDX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $27.85. Shares traded up 3.85%.

(NASDAQ: SNDX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $27.85. Shares traded up 3.85%. Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ: RBBN) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.27 on Monday, moving down 0.28%.

(NASDAQ: RBBN) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.27 on Monday, moving down 0.28%. TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TCRR) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.42 Monday. The stock was up 3.81% for the day.

(NASDAQ: TCRR) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.42 Monday. The stock was up 3.81% for the day. Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ: CHY) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.10. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.

(NASDAQ: CHY) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.10. The stock was up 0.36% for the day. QuinStreet (NASDAQ: QNST) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.46 on Monday morning, moving up 0.94%.

(NASDAQ: QNST) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.46 on Monday morning, moving up 0.94%. Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FREQ) shares hit $29.87 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.53%.

(NASDAQ: FREQ) shares hit $29.87 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.53%. Tekla Healthcare (NYSE: HQH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $22.59 with a daily change of up 0.58%.

(NYSE: HQH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $22.59 with a daily change of up 0.58%. CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ: CHI) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.30 on Monday, moving up 0.25%.

(NASDAQ: CHI) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.30 on Monday, moving up 0.25%. Landcadia Holdings II (NASDAQ: LCA) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.99 on Monday, moving up 1.37%.

(NASDAQ: LCA) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.99 on Monday, moving up 1.37%. Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ: ATEC) shares were up 3.44% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.96 for a change of up 3.44%.

(NASDAQ: ATEC) shares were up 3.44% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.96 for a change of up 3.44%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ: IMOS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.40. The stock traded up 1.0% on the session.

(NASDAQ: IMOS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.40. The stock traded up 1.0% on the session. IES Holdings (NASDAQ: IESC) stock made a new 52-week high of $41.98 Monday. The stock was up 2.88% for the day.

(NASDAQ: IESC) stock made a new 52-week high of $41.98 Monday. The stock was up 2.88% for the day. AllianzGI Artificial (NYSE: AIO) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.03 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.12%.

(NYSE: AIO) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.03 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.12%. Nexgen Energy Ltd. Common Shares (AMEX: NXE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.31 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.95%.

(AMEX: NXE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.31 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.95%. Camtek (NASDAQ: CAMT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $20.72. Shares traded up 3.96%.

(NASDAQ: CAMT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $20.72. Shares traded up 3.96%. Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) stock set a new 52-week high of $45.10 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.97%.

(NYSE: SI) stock set a new 52-week high of $45.10 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.97%. Digimarc (NASDAQ: DMRC) shares were up 4.07% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $55.80 for a change of up 4.07%.

(NASDAQ: DMRC) shares were up 4.07% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $55.80 for a change of up 4.07%. Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ: SCHN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $27.76 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.18%.

(NASDAQ: SCHN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $27.76 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.18%. Trine Acquisition (NYSE: TRNE) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.70 on Monday, moving up 14.28%.

(NYSE: TRNE) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.70 on Monday, moving up 14.28%. Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ: ORGO) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.60 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.21%.

(NASDAQ: ORGO) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.60 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.21%. Adtran (NASDAQ: ADTN) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.26 on Monday, moving up 0.39%.

(NASDAQ: ADTN) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.26 on Monday, moving up 0.39%. Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $17.79 with a daily change of down 0.15%.

(NASDAQ: BCOV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $17.79 with a daily change of down 0.15%. Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ: AOSL) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $27.71. Shares traded up 10.01%.

(NASDAQ: AOSL) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $27.71. Shares traded up 10.01%. Calamos Dynamic Converti (NASDAQ: CCD) shares broke to $28.16 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.93%.

(NASDAQ: CCD) shares broke to $28.16 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.93%. USA Technologies (NASDAQ: USAT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.51 on Monday morning, moving up 5.72%.

(NASDAQ: USAT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.51 on Monday morning, moving up 5.72%. Nuveen Taxable Municipal (NYSE: NBB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.62 on Monday morning, moving down 0.47%.

(NYSE: NBB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.62 on Monday morning, moving down 0.47%. Fossil Group (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares were up 5.2% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.53 for a change of up 5.2%.

(NASDAQ: FOSL) shares were up 5.2% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.53 for a change of up 5.2%. Energy Recovery (NASDAQ: ERII) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.40 on Monday morning, moving up 0.22%.

(NASDAQ: ERII) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.40 on Monday morning, moving up 0.22%. Hennessy Cap Acquisition (NASDAQ: HCAC) shares were up 26.23% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.77.

(NASDAQ: HCAC) shares were up 26.23% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.77. CAI International (NYSE: CAI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $34.82. Shares traded down 0.32%.

(NYSE: CAI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $34.82. Shares traded down 0.32%. Arlo Technologies (NYSE: ARLO) shares hit a yearly high of $7.79. The stock traded up 6.46% on the session.

(NYSE: ARLO) shares hit a yearly high of $7.79. The stock traded up 6.46% on the session. Casa Systems (NASDAQ: CASA) shares hit $7.13 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.47%.

(NASDAQ: CASA) shares hit $7.13 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.47%. Calamos Global Dynamic (NASDAQ: CHW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.67. The stock traded down 0.1% on the session.

(NASDAQ: CHW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.67. The stock traded down 0.1% on the session. Affimed (NASDAQ: AFMD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.09. The stock traded up 6.64% on the session.

(NASDAQ: AFMD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.09. The stock traded up 6.64% on the session. South Mountain Merger (NASDAQ: SMMCU) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.75. The stock was up 1.22% for the day.

(NASDAQ: SMMCU) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.75. The stock was up 1.22% for the day. dMY Technology Group (NYSE: DMYT) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.11 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.71%.

(NYSE: DMYT) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.11 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.71%. Pivotal Investment (NYSE: PIC) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.13 on Monday, moving down 0.16%.

(NYSE: PIC) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.13 on Monday, moving down 0.16%. South Mountain Merger (NASDAQ: SMMC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.22 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.76%.

(NASDAQ: SMMC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.22 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.76%. Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ: MPAA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $23.57. Shares traded up 0.91%.

(NASDAQ: MPAA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $23.57. Shares traded up 0.91%. Sprague Resources (NYSE: SRLP) shares were up 0.74% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.20 for a change of up 0.74%.

(NYSE: SRLP) shares were up 0.74% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.20 for a change of up 0.74%. OptimizeRx (NASDAQ: OPRX) shares hit a yearly high of $29.24. The stock traded down 0.46% on the session.

(NASDAQ: OPRX) shares hit a yearly high of $29.24. The stock traded down 0.46% on the session. Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE: RMT) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.99 Monday. The stock was down 0.5% for the day.

(NYSE: RMT) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.99 Monday. The stock was down 0.5% for the day. InterPrivate Acquisition (NYSE: IPV) shares hit $14.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.84%.

(NYSE: IPV) shares hit $14.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.84%. Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ: GRIF) stock made a new 52-week high of $75.25 Monday. The stock was up 0.6% for the day.

(NASDAQ: GRIF) stock made a new 52-week high of $75.25 Monday. The stock was up 0.6% for the day. Columbia Seligman (NYSE: STK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $26.62 with a daily change of up 0.82%.

(NYSE: STK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $26.62 with a daily change of up 0.82%. Resources Connection (NASDAQ: RGP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.12 on Monday morning, moving down 1.19%.

(NASDAQ: RGP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.12 on Monday morning, moving down 1.19%. Rada Electronics Industri (NASDAQ: RADA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $9.60 with a daily change of up 3.52%.

(NASDAQ: RADA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $9.60 with a daily change of up 3.52%. Blackrock Municipal (NYSE: BYM) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.94 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.77%.

(NYSE: BYM) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.94 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.77%. AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ: AQB) shares hit $9.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.5%.

(NASDAQ: AQB) shares hit $9.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.5%. Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE: LOAK) shares hit $16.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.39%.

(NYSE: LOAK) shares hit $16.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.39%. Gamida Cell (NASDAQ: GMDA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $8.20 with a daily change of up 9.33%.

(NASDAQ: GMDA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $8.20 with a daily change of up 9.33%. Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ: SRAC) shares were up 3.49% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.73.

(NASDAQ: SRAC) shares were up 3.49% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.73. IDT (NYSE: IDT) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.48 on Monday, moving up 0.18%.

(NYSE: IDT) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.48 on Monday, moving up 0.18%. Energy Fuels Inc Ordinary Shares (Canada) (AMEX: UUUU) shares were up 3.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.82.

(AMEX: UUUU) shares were up 3.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.82. Clough Global Opportunities Fund Common Stock (AMEX: GLO) shares were up 0.54% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.84 for a change of up 0.54%.

(AMEX: GLO) shares were up 0.54% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.84 for a change of up 0.54%. Titan Intl (NYSE: TWI) shares set a new yearly high of $6.02 this morning. The stock was down 4.39% on the session.

(NYSE: TWI) shares set a new yearly high of $6.02 this morning. The stock was down 4.39% on the session. DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.19 on Monday morning, moving up 3.34%.

(NASDAQ: DZSI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.19 on Monday morning, moving up 3.34%. AllianzGI Diversified Inc (NYSE: ACV) shares were up 2.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.73.

(NYSE: ACV) shares were up 2.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.73. Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ: LCUT) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.15 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.66%.

(NASDAQ: LCUT) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.15 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.66%. Pioneer Muni High Inc (NYSE: MAV) shares were up 0.35% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.70.

(NYSE: MAV) shares were up 0.35% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.70. Uranium Energy Corp. Common Stock (AMEX: UEC) stock hit a yearly high price of $1.39. The stock was up 11.16% for the day.

(AMEX: UEC) stock hit a yearly high price of $1.39. The stock was up 11.16% for the day. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. Ordinary Shares (Canada) (AMEX: PLG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $3.66. Shares traded up 13.36%.

(AMEX: PLG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $3.66. Shares traded up 13.36%. PropTech Acquisition (NASDAQ: PTAC) shares were up 7.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.80.

(NASDAQ: PTAC) shares were up 7.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.80. Mohawk Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ: MWK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.99 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.31%.

(NASDAQ: MWK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.99 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.31%. Entravision Comms (NYSE: EVC) shares were down 3.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.17 for a change of down 3.06%.

(NYSE: EVC) shares were down 3.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.17 for a change of down 3.06%. Chimerix (NASDAQ: CMRX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $4.29 with a daily change of up 9.67%.

(NASDAQ: CMRX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $4.29 with a daily change of up 9.67%. Gigcapital2 (NYSE: GIX) shares broke to $11.12 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.53%.

(NYSE: GIX) shares broke to $11.12 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.53%. Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ: CVGI) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.90 on Monday, moving down 0.97%.

(NASDAQ: CVGI) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.90 on Monday, moving down 0.97%. Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ: FVE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $7.23. Shares traded down 2.1%.

(NASDAQ: FVE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $7.23. Shares traded down 2.1%. Aviat Networks (NASDAQ: AVNW) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $39.25. Shares traded up 5.4%.

(NASDAQ: AVNW) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $39.25. Shares traded up 5.4%. Sesen Bio (NASDAQ: SESN) shares broke to $1.67 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.92%.

(NASDAQ: SESN) shares broke to $1.67 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.92%. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt (NASDAQ: SAMG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.30 on Monday morning, moving up 0.07%.

(NASDAQ: SAMG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.30 on Monday morning, moving up 0.07%. AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ: AMCI) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.00. The stock was down 0.74% for the day.

(NASDAQ: AMCI) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.00. The stock was down 0.74% for the day. Korea Fund (NYSE: KF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $39.02. The stock traded up 0.44% on the session.

(NYSE: KF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $39.02. The stock traded up 0.44% on the session. Clough Global Equity Fund Clough Global Equity Fund Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (AMEX: GLQ) shares broke to $13.48 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.15%.

(AMEX: GLQ) shares broke to $13.48 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.15%. Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE: RGT) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.14 on Monday, moving up 2.03%.

(NYSE: RGT) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.14 on Monday, moving up 2.03%. Natuzzi (NYSE: NTZ) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.50 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 14.09%.

(NYSE: NTZ) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.50 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 14.09%. HyreCar (NASDAQ: HYRE) shares set a new yearly high of $7.50 this morning. The stock was up 2.65% on the session.

(NASDAQ: HYRE) shares set a new yearly high of $7.50 this morning. The stock was up 2.65% on the session. Roth CH Acquisition I (NASDAQ: ROCH) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $13.25. Shares traded up 0.78%.

(NASDAQ: ROCH) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $13.25. Shares traded up 0.78%. Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ: ONDS) shares were down 0.32% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.53.

(NASDAQ: ONDS) shares were down 0.32% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.53. NexPoint Real Estate (NYSE: NREF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.47 on Monday morning, moving down 1.86%.

(NYSE: NREF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.47 on Monday morning, moving down 1.86%. Megalith Finl Acquisition (NYSE: MFAC) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.61. The stock was up 17.78% for the day.

(NYSE: MFAC) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.61. The stock was up 17.78% for the day. Navios Maritime Container (NASDAQ: NMCI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.25 on Monday morning, later moving down 6.25%.

(NASDAQ: NMCI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.25 on Monday morning, later moving down 6.25%. Magal Security Sys (NASDAQ: MAGS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.49. The stock traded up 2.19% on the session.

(NASDAQ: MAGS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.49. The stock traded up 2.19% on the session. United Bancshares (NASDAQ: UBOH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.22. The stock traded down 1.96% on the session.

(NASDAQ: UBOH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.22. The stock traded down 1.96% on the session. Blueknight Energy (NASDAQ: BKEP) shares set a new yearly high of $1.81 this morning. The stock later traded down 1.12% on the session.

(NASDAQ: BKEP) shares set a new yearly high of $1.81 this morning. The stock later traded down 1.12% on the session. Tenzing Acquisition (NASDAQ: TZAC) shares were up 19.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.50.

(NASDAQ: TZAC) shares were up 19.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.50. Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ: ALAC) shares were up 7.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.75.

(NASDAQ: ALAC) shares were up 7.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.75. Smith-Midland (NASDAQ: SMID) shares hit $8.78 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat).

(NASDAQ: SMID) shares hit $8.78 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat). Tottenham Acquisition (NASDAQ: TOTA) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.30 on Monday, moving up 0.88%.

(NASDAQ: TOTA) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.30 on Monday, moving up 0.88%. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: WTT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $1.91. Shares traded up 0.54%.

(AMEX: WTT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $1.91. Shares traded up 0.54%. Mannatech (NASDAQ: MTEX) shares broke to $20.32 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ: MTEX) shares broke to $20.32 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high. Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNNB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.97 on Monday morning, moving up 0.37%.

(NASDAQ: CNNB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.97 on Monday morning, moving up 0.37%. Evolving Systems (NASDAQ: EVOL) shares set a new 52-week high of $1.95 on Monday, moving up 3.65%.

(NASDAQ: EVOL) shares set a new 52-week high of $1.95 on Monday, moving up 3.65%. Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.35 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 71.03%.

