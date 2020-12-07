Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
During the morning session on Monday, 243 stocks hit new 52-week highs.
Points of Interest:
- The largest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).
- The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high was Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OBLN).
- Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OBLN) saw the most significant positive move of the companies, as it traded up 71.03% to reach its new 52-week high.
Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks hit new 52-week highs:
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $623.75 on Monday morning, moving up 3.89%.
- Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) shares were up 2.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $106.99.
- Nike (NYSE: NKE) shares hit a yearly high of $138.47. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session.
- ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) stock made a new 52-week high of $469.70 Monday. The stock was up 0.83% for the day.
- Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock hit a yearly high price of $158.97. The stock was up 0.57% for the day.
- Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $417.85. The stock traded up 1.45% on the session.
- Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $676.75. The stock traded up 0.59% on the session.
- Vale (NYSE: VALE) shares were up 0.75% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.22.
- Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $89.27. The stock traded up 0.08% on the session.
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares were up 2.08% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.45 for a change of up 2.08%.
- Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) shares set a new yearly high of $505.55 this morning. The stock was up 0.88% on the session.
- Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $110.12 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.62%.
- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) shares were down 1.08% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $72.64 for a change of down 1.08%.
- Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) shares set a new yearly high of $144.68 this morning. The stock was down 0.04% on the session.
- NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) shares were up 0.99% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $167.00 for a change of up 0.99%.
- Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $914.95. Shares traded up 0.04%.
- KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $266.78 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.97%.
- Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) shares were down 0.9% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $214.11.
- CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares were up 1.69% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $170.98 for a change of up 1.69%.
- T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ: TROW) shares were down 0.3% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $153.45 for a change of down 0.3%.
- RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) shares broke to $343.96 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.99%.
- Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $442.85 with a daily change of down 0.21%.
- Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) shares were up 6.64% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $74.00.
- Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) shares hit a new 52-week high of $79.94. The stock traded up 2.92% on the session.
- Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $122.35. Shares traded up 0.54%.
- United Microelectronics (NYSE: UMC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.42 on Monday morning, moving up 5.18%.
- Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ: MXIM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $86.65 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.07%.
- POSCO (NYSE: PKX) shares were up 0.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $62.08.
- Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $166.93 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.28%.
- SS&C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ: SSNC) shares hit a yearly high of $71.84. The stock traded up 0.45% on the session.
- Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) stock made a new 52-week high of $64.41 Monday. The stock was up 0.4% for the day.
- PerkinElmer (NYSE: PKI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $143.67. The stock traded up 1.15% on the session.
- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) stock hit a yearly high price of $63.84. The stock was down 0.02% for the day.
- NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR) shares hit a yearly high of $154.53. The stock traded up 1.93% on the session.
- Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) shares were up 0.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $140.74.
- Fair Isaac (NYSE: FICO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $503.45 with a daily change of up 0.97%.
- Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) shares broke to $77.58 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.25%.
- Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) shares hit a yearly high of $97.42. The stock traded up 0.64% on the session.
- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $111.41 with a daily change of up 1.05%.
- Cable One (NYSE: CABO) shares were up 0.67% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $2,137.80 for a change of up 0.67%.
- Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) stock made a new 52-week high of $126.41 Monday. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.
- ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.27 Monday. The stock was up 0.65% for the day.
- CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) shares hit a yearly high of $163.12. The stock traded up 9.64% on the session.
- Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) shares were up 0.8% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $238.41.
- XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $121.57. Shares traded down 0.16%.
- Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $130.52 on Monday morning, moving up 2.57%.
- GCI Liberty (NASDAQ: GLIBA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $94.74 with a daily change of down 0.04%.
- Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $56.02. Shares traded up 8.05%.
- Lear (NYSE: LEA) stock made a new 52-week high of $157.93 Monday. The stock was down 0.83% for the day.
- Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $91.88 with a daily change of up 0.5%.
- RH (NYSE: RH) shares hit $474.81 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 2.86%.
- Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DNLI) shares were up 1.46% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $77.90.
- MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $152.76 with a daily change of up 0.65%.
- Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) shares were up 0.34% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $50.39 for a change of up 0.34%.
- Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) shares were up 2.82% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $63.94 for a change of up 2.82%.
- SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $23.66. Shares traded up 1.12%.
- II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) stock set a new 52-week high of $72.35 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.7%.
- Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $89.23. The stock traded up 36.68% on the session.
- BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $126.46 on Monday morning, moving up 0.7%.
- Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE: SID) shares were up 0.5% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.08.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $46.33. The stock traded up 7.06% on the session.
- Ares Management (NYSE: ARES) shares hit a yearly high of $47.29. The stock traded down 0.02% on the session.
- BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ: BBIO) shares set a new yearly high of $52.80 this morning. The stock was up 0.57% on the session.
- MSA Safety (NYSE: MSA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $154.95. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session.
- Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $135.25 with a daily change of up 3.49%.
- Ternium (NYSE: TX) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.59 Monday. The stock was up 1.94% for the day.
- First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ: FCNCA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $610.93. Shares traded down 0.34%.
- Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $43.09. The stock traded up 1.43% on the session.
- Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.46. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session.
- Primerica (NYSE: PRI) shares were up 0.42% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $140.87.
- Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) shares set a new 52-week high of $204.72 on Monday, moving up 1.95%.
- Brooks Automation (NASDAQ: BRKS) stock hit a yearly high price of $75.65. The stock was down 1.92% for the day.
- Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ: SLAB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $124.00. The stock traded down 0.35% on the session.
- NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) stock made a new 52-week high of $48.80 Monday. The stock was up 0.67% for the day.
- Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.88 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.25%.
- Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.72 Monday. The stock was down 0.01% for the day.
- Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) shares were up 0.96% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.78.
- Houlihan Lokey (NYSE: HLI) shares set a new 52-week high of $67.37 on Monday, moving up 0.47%.
- Iridium Communications (NASDAQ: IRDM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.66 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.64%.
- PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTCT) stock made a new 52-week high of $66.51 Monday. The stock was down 1.62% for the day.
- Chemours (NYSE: CC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.43 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.46%.
- Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ: PACB) shares hit $22.20 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.35%.
- Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX) shares set a new yearly high of $37.19 this morning. The stock was up 0.65% on the session.
- Altair Eng (NASDAQ: ALTR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $54.80 on Monday morning, moving up 1.27%.
- Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ: ALRM) shares hit a yearly high of $80.99. The stock traded up 0.56% on the session.
- Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) shares set a new 52-week high of $87.96 on Monday, moving down 0.25%.
- Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ: AEIS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $101.97. The stock traded up 0.08% on the session.
- Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $67.92 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 10.62%.
- United States Steel (NYSE: X) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.33 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.66%.
- Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: EIDX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $97.16 on Monday morning, moving up 0.69%.
- Workiva (NYSE: WK) shares hit a yearly high of $77.70. The stock traded up 0.03% on the session.
- Diodes (NASDAQ: DIOD) shares hit $73.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.47%.
- Valmont Industries (NYSE: VMI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $169.78. The stock traded down 0.85% on the session.
- Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT) shares hit $60.81 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.36%.
- PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.84 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.87%.
- FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $44.26. Shares traded up 0.52%.
- TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ: TTEC) shares set a new yearly high of $72.51 this morning. The stock was up 0.15% on the session.
- MACOM Technology (NASDAQ: MTSI) shares hit $49.55 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.48%.
- CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA) shares were up 3.1% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $67.24.
- Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $95.50 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.73%.
- AdaptHealth (NASDAQ: AHCO) shares hit $37.04 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.69%.
- Triton International (NYSE: TRTN) shares were down 0.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.50.
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.20. The stock was down 0.73% for the day.
- Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares set a new yearly high of $129.71 this morning. The stock was up 11.15% on the session.
- Rogers (NYSE: ROG) shares set a new 52-week high of $156.99 on Monday, moving up 1.16%.
- Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ: TSEM) shares hit $27.24 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.16%.
- Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) stock hit a yearly high price of $49.65. The stock was up 12.27% for the day.
- Evertec (NYSE: EVTC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $39.31 with a daily change of up 0.03%.
- Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE: ABG) shares were up 4.43% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $149.99.
- Uniti Group (NASDAQ: UNIT) shares were up 3.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.86.
- NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ: NSTG) stock set a new 52-week high of $61.31 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.72%.
- Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) stock hit a yearly high price of $37.72. The stock was up 3.29% for the day.
- Pricesmart (NASDAQ: PSMT) shares set a new 52-week high of $85.95 on Monday, moving down 1.15%.
- Zymeworks (NYSE: ZYME) shares set a new yearly high of $56.73 this morning. The stock was up 2.32% on the session.
- Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC) shares hit a yearly high of $44.19. The stock traded up 3.98% on the session.
- Veoneer (NYSE: VNE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.05 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.51%.
- Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) shares were up 15.54% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.87 for a change of up 15.54%.
- MaxLinear (NYSE: MXL) shares hit $33.36 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.74%.
- Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) stock set a new 52-week high of $84.99 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.4%.
- Onto Innovation (NYSE: ONTO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $47.25 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.98%.
- 8x8 (NYSE: EGHT) shares were up 6.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.25.
- Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ: MDRX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $14.73. Shares traded up 1.73%.
- Kura Oncology (NASDAQ: KURA) shares were up 5.3% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $42.80.
- AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $91.00. Shares traded up 0.22%.
- Phreesia (NYSE: PHR) shares hit $48.57 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.13%.
- Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: ATRA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.16 on Monday morning, moving up 8.13%.
- Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ: KLIC) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.75 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.41%.
- Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) shares hit $17.91 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.66%.
- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $62.12 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.93%.
- Providence Service (NASDAQ: PRSC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $140.48 with a daily change of up 1.13%.
- Nova Measuring (NASDAQ: NVMI) stock set a new 52-week high of $69.26 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.97%.
- FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.48. The stock was up 5.5% for the day.
- Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) shares were down 0.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.46.
- NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NGM) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.61 Monday. The stock was up 0.43% for the day.
- Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE: GAB) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.61 on Monday, moving up 0.46%.
- Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) shares hit a yearly high of $43.79. The stock traded down 0.22% on the session.
- Flying Eagle Acquisition (NYSE: FEAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.60 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.59%.
- BrightSphere Investment (NYSE: BSIG) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.70 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.21%.
- Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares were down 1.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.61.
- Surgery Partners (NASDAQ: SGRY) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.15 on Monday, moving down 2.46%.
- Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) shares hit a yearly high of $47.79. The stock traded up 2.03% on the session.
- GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares hit a yearly high of $8.96. The stock traded up 6.43% on the session.
- Cellectis (NASDAQ: CLLS) shares were up 1.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.12.
- BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ: BLFS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $39.44. Shares traded down 0.78%.
- PAR Technology (NYSE: PAR) stock set a new 52-week high of $59.61 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.73%.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.20 Monday. The stock was up 10.16% for the day.
- XPEL (NASDAQ: XPEL) shares hit $43.73 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.53%.
- ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) shares were down 0.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.11.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNDX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $27.85. Shares traded up 3.85%.
- Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ: RBBN) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.27 on Monday, moving down 0.28%.
- TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TCRR) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.42 Monday. The stock was up 3.81% for the day.
- Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ: CHY) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.10. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.
- QuinStreet (NASDAQ: QNST) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.46 on Monday morning, moving up 0.94%.
- Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FREQ) shares hit $29.87 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.53%.
- Tekla Healthcare (NYSE: HQH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $22.59 with a daily change of up 0.58%.
- CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ: CHI) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.30 on Monday, moving up 0.25%.
- Landcadia Holdings II (NASDAQ: LCA) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.99 on Monday, moving up 1.37%.
- Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ: ATEC) shares were up 3.44% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.96 for a change of up 3.44%.
- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ: IMOS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.40. The stock traded up 1.0% on the session.
- IES Holdings (NASDAQ: IESC) stock made a new 52-week high of $41.98 Monday. The stock was up 2.88% for the day.
- AllianzGI Artificial (NYSE: AIO) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.03 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.12%.
- Nexgen Energy Ltd. Common Shares (AMEX: NXE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.31 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.95%.
- Camtek (NASDAQ: CAMT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $20.72. Shares traded up 3.96%.
- Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) stock set a new 52-week high of $45.10 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.97%.
- Digimarc (NASDAQ: DMRC) shares were up 4.07% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $55.80 for a change of up 4.07%.
- Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ: SCHN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $27.76 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.18%.
- Trine Acquisition (NYSE: TRNE) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.70 on Monday, moving up 14.28%.
- Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ: ORGO) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.60 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.21%.
- Adtran (NASDAQ: ADTN) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.26 on Monday, moving up 0.39%.
- Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $17.79 with a daily change of down 0.15%.
- Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ: AOSL) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $27.71. Shares traded up 10.01%.
- Calamos Dynamic Converti (NASDAQ: CCD) shares broke to $28.16 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.93%.
- USA Technologies (NASDAQ: USAT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.51 on Monday morning, moving up 5.72%.
- Nuveen Taxable Municipal (NYSE: NBB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.62 on Monday morning, moving down 0.47%.
- Fossil Group (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares were up 5.2% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.53 for a change of up 5.2%.
- Energy Recovery (NASDAQ: ERII) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.40 on Monday morning, moving up 0.22%.
- Hennessy Cap Acquisition (NASDAQ: HCAC) shares were up 26.23% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.77.
- CAI International (NYSE: CAI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $34.82. Shares traded down 0.32%.
- Arlo Technologies (NYSE: ARLO) shares hit a yearly high of $7.79. The stock traded up 6.46% on the session.
- Casa Systems (NASDAQ: CASA) shares hit $7.13 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.47%.
- Calamos Global Dynamic (NASDAQ: CHW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.67. The stock traded down 0.1% on the session.
- Affimed (NASDAQ: AFMD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.09. The stock traded up 6.64% on the session.
- South Mountain Merger (NASDAQ: SMMCU) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.75. The stock was up 1.22% for the day.
- dMY Technology Group (NYSE: DMYT) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.11 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.71%.
- Pivotal Investment (NYSE: PIC) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.13 on Monday, moving down 0.16%.
- South Mountain Merger (NASDAQ: SMMC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.22 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.76%.
- Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ: MPAA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $23.57. Shares traded up 0.91%.
- Sprague Resources (NYSE: SRLP) shares were up 0.74% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.20 for a change of up 0.74%.
- OptimizeRx (NASDAQ: OPRX) shares hit a yearly high of $29.24. The stock traded down 0.46% on the session.
- Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE: RMT) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.99 Monday. The stock was down 0.5% for the day.
- InterPrivate Acquisition (NYSE: IPV) shares hit $14.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.84%.
- Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ: GRIF) stock made a new 52-week high of $75.25 Monday. The stock was up 0.6% for the day.
- Columbia Seligman (NYSE: STK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $26.62 with a daily change of up 0.82%.
- Resources Connection (NASDAQ: RGP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.12 on Monday morning, moving down 1.19%.
- Rada Electronics Industri (NASDAQ: RADA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $9.60 with a daily change of up 3.52%.
- Blackrock Municipal (NYSE: BYM) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.94 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.77%.
- AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ: AQB) shares hit $9.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.5%.
- Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE: LOAK) shares hit $16.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.39%.
- Gamida Cell (NASDAQ: GMDA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $8.20 with a daily change of up 9.33%.
- Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ: SRAC) shares were up 3.49% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.73.
- IDT (NYSE: IDT) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.48 on Monday, moving up 0.18%.
- Energy Fuels Inc Ordinary Shares (Canada) (AMEX: UUUU) shares were up 3.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.82.
- Clough Global Opportunities Fund Common Stock (AMEX: GLO) shares were up 0.54% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.84 for a change of up 0.54%.
- Titan Intl (NYSE: TWI) shares set a new yearly high of $6.02 this morning. The stock was down 4.39% on the session.
- DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.19 on Monday morning, moving up 3.34%.
- AllianzGI Diversified Inc (NYSE: ACV) shares were up 2.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.73.
- Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ: LCUT) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.15 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.66%.
- Pioneer Muni High Inc (NYSE: MAV) shares were up 0.35% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.70.
- Uranium Energy Corp. Common Stock (AMEX: UEC) stock hit a yearly high price of $1.39. The stock was up 11.16% for the day.
- Platinum Group Metals Ltd. Ordinary Shares (Canada) (AMEX: PLG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $3.66. Shares traded up 13.36%.
- PropTech Acquisition (NASDAQ: PTAC) shares were up 7.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.80.
- Mohawk Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ: MWK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.99 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.31%.
- Entravision Comms (NYSE: EVC) shares were down 3.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.17 for a change of down 3.06%.
- Chimerix (NASDAQ: CMRX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $4.29 with a daily change of up 9.67%.
- Gigcapital2 (NYSE: GIX) shares broke to $11.12 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.53%.
- Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ: CVGI) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.90 on Monday, moving down 0.97%.
- Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ: FVE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $7.23. Shares traded down 2.1%.
- Aviat Networks (NASDAQ: AVNW) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $39.25. Shares traded up 5.4%.
- Sesen Bio (NASDAQ: SESN) shares broke to $1.67 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.92%.
- Silvercrest Asset Mgmt (NASDAQ: SAMG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.30 on Monday morning, moving up 0.07%.
- AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ: AMCI) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.00. The stock was down 0.74% for the day.
- Korea Fund (NYSE: KF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $39.02. The stock traded up 0.44% on the session.
- Clough Global Equity Fund Clough Global Equity Fund Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (AMEX: GLQ) shares broke to $13.48 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.15%.
- Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE: RGT) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.14 on Monday, moving up 2.03%.
- Natuzzi (NYSE: NTZ) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.50 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 14.09%.
- HyreCar (NASDAQ: HYRE) shares set a new yearly high of $7.50 this morning. The stock was up 2.65% on the session.
- Roth CH Acquisition I (NASDAQ: ROCH) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $13.25. Shares traded up 0.78%.
- Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ: ONDS) shares were down 0.32% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.53.
- NexPoint Real Estate (NYSE: NREF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.47 on Monday morning, moving down 1.86%.
- Megalith Finl Acquisition (NYSE: MFAC) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.61. The stock was up 17.78% for the day.
- Navios Maritime Container (NASDAQ: NMCI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.25 on Monday morning, later moving down 6.25%.
- Magal Security Sys (NASDAQ: MAGS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.49. The stock traded up 2.19% on the session.
- United Bancshares (NASDAQ: UBOH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.22. The stock traded down 1.96% on the session.
- Blueknight Energy (NASDAQ: BKEP) shares set a new yearly high of $1.81 this morning. The stock later traded down 1.12% on the session.
- Tenzing Acquisition (NASDAQ: TZAC) shares were up 19.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.50.
- Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ: ALAC) shares were up 7.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.75.
- Smith-Midland (NASDAQ: SMID) shares hit $8.78 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat).
- Tottenham Acquisition (NASDAQ: TOTA) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.30 on Monday, moving up 0.88%.
- Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: WTT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $1.91. Shares traded up 0.54%.
- Mannatech (NASDAQ: MTEX) shares broke to $20.32 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high.
- Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNNB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.97 on Monday morning, moving up 0.37%.
- Evolving Systems (NASDAQ: EVOL) shares set a new 52-week high of $1.95 on Monday, moving up 3.65%.
- Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.35 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 71.03%.
