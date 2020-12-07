Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
During Monday's morning session, 4 stocks hit new 52-week lows.
Noteworthy Highlights:
- The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was China Mobile (NYSE: CHL).
- Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LYRA) was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
The following stocks achieved new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:
- China Mobile (NYSE: CHL) shares set a new 52-week low of $29.58. The stock traded down 0.64%.
- Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) shares made a new 52-week low of $33.46 on Monday. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.
- Vroom (NASDAQ: VRM) stock drifted up 1.12% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $32.00.
- Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LYRA) shares set a new yearly low of $8.76 this morning. The stock was down 28.15% on the session.
