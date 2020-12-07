Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2020 10:23am   Comments
Share:

 

During Monday's morning session, 4 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Highlights:

  • The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was China Mobile (NYSE: CHL).
  • Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LYRA) was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

  • China Mobile (NYSE: CHL) shares set a new 52-week low of $29.58. The stock traded down 0.64%.
  • Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) shares made a new 52-week low of $33.46 on Monday. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.
  • Vroom (NASDAQ: VRM) stock drifted up 1.12% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $32.00.
  • Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LYRA) shares set a new yearly low of $8.76 this morning. The stock was down 28.15% on the session.

 

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARRY + CHL)

12 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
7 Things Investors Should Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 9, 2020
68 Biggest Movers From Friday
This Solar Play Just Got A Big Earnings + Election Boost
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com