Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

During Monday's morning session, 4 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Highlights:

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was China Mobile (NYSE: CHL).

(NYSE: CHL). Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LYRA) was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

China Mobile (NYSE: CHL) shares set a new 52-week low of $29.58. The stock traded down 0.64%.

Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) shares made a new 52-week low of $33.46 on Monday. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.

Vroom (NASDAQ: VRM) stock drifted up 1.12% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $32.00.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LYRA) shares set a new yearly low of $8.76 this morning. The stock was down 28.15% on the session.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!