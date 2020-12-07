36 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) rose 85.1% to $1.98 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Friday.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) rose 62.1% to $12.20 in pre-market trading. There was no wrongdoing involved in the process of Eastman Kodak receiving a $765 million federal loan for its pharmaceuticals foray, the U.S. International Development Finance Corp. has reportedly concluded.
- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) shares rose 31.2% to $3.49 in pre-market trading. Oncternal Therapeutics, last month, announced an increase in its previously announced bought deal offering to 7.25 million shares at $3.10 per share.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) rose 25.7% to $6.16 in pre-market trading after declining over 25% on Friday.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) rose 22.2% to $3.97 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a partnership with Niu Technologies to create optimal smart mobility experience for users.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) shares rose 21.3% to $1.48 in pre-market trading after surging 16% on Friday. Safe-T Group, last week, reported a partnership with Systematika to distribute proprietary cybersecurity solutions in Italy.
- Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHIV) rose 21.1% to $12.50 in pre-market trading. JMP Securities, on Friday, initiated coverage on Gores Holdings IV with a Market Outperform rating and a price target of $11.5.
- Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE: ANH) rose 18.8% to $2.79 in pre-market trading. Ready Capital and Anworth Mortgage Asset reported a merger transaction.
- 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) rose 18.2% to $1.88 in pre-market trading.
- Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) rose 17.4% to $71.00 in pre-market trading. U.S. burger giants Burger King — a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International and Wendys are expanding in India for more significant market share.
- Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV. (NASDAQ: HCAC) rose 16.2% to $15.62 in pre-market trading after climbing over 10% on Friday.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) rose 16.1% to $9.01 in pre-market trading after the company acquired clinical-stage drug candidate for acute promyelocytic leukemia. Syros also presented new compelling data from Phase 2 clinical trial of SY-1425 at ASH 2020 and announced plans to initiate registration-enabling trial in MDS and randomized Phase 2 trial in AML.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc.. (NASDAQ: SYRS) rose 15.7% to $1.62 in pre-market trading.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) rose 14.4% to $69.49 in pre-market trading after the company reported private placement financing of $870 million.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) rose 13.5% to $6.62 in pre-market trading. Micro Focus climbed last week following Amazon AWS post highlighting the company as a partner for AWS mainframe migration competency.
- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) rose 12% to $3.75 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) rose 12% to $6.75 in pre-market trading after surging 23% on Friday.
- Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SAMA) rose 10.8% to $12.90 in pre-market trading.
- Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) rose 10.2% to $27.10 in pre-market trading. Bayer and Atara Biotherapeutics reported a strategic collaboration for mesothelin-targeted CAR T-cell therapies for solid tumors.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) shares rose 9.3% to $0.47 in pre-market trading after climbing over 6% on Friday.
- Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: BFT) shares rose 8.3% to $11.50 in pre-market trading Following Reuters report that it was close to a$ 9 billion merger deal with Paysafe.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) rose 6.3% to $0.3610 in pre-market trading. Advaxis, last month, reported closing of $9.2 million public offering.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) fell 21.3% to $0.5221 in pre-market trading. Sundial Growers shares dipped 14% on Friday after the company announced it filed a "universal" shelf registration statement allowing for the offer and sale of various securities in an amount of up to US$200 million.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares fell 20% to $5.95 in pre-market trading after the company priced its $180 million registered direct offering.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) fell 19.6% to $4.92 in pre-market trading after issued highlights from the ASH and corporate update event.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) fell 13.9% to $0.93 in pre-market trading after the company reported downward revision to its proposed share consolidation ratio.
- China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) fell 13.6% to $2.23 in pre-market trading after jumping over 46% on Friday.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) fell 11.1% to $1.77 in pre-market trading.
- NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) fell 9.9% to $0.9820 in pre-market trading.
- Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) fell 9.7% to $1.02 in pre-market trading after surging over 28% on Friday .
- Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) shares fell 8% to $21.60 in pre-market trading.
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) shares fell 7.8% to $10.05 in pre-market trading. Funko shares jumped 28% on Friday after Piper Sandler upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $12 price target.
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares fell 6.1% to $1.55 in pre-market trading after climbing over 38% on Friday.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) fell 5.7% to $1.49 in pre-market trading. Foresight Autonomous shares jumped 16% on Friday after the company announced it was awarded a funding grant of roughly 20 million Euro for the All Weather Autonomous Real logistics operations and Demonstrations consortium..
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) fell 5.4% to $2.45 in pre-market trading after climbing 7% on Friday.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) fell 4.8% to $58.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed Q3 financial results and announced weak Q4 sales guidance.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas