Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Facebook To Face Antitrust Lawsuits For Monopoly This Week: Bloomberg
Mohit Manghnani , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 07, 2020 6:54am   Comments
Share:
Facebook To Face Antitrust Lawsuits For Monopoly This Week: Bloomberg

Facebook, Inc (NASDAQ: FB) will face antitrust, federal and state lawsuits as early as this week on allegations of abusing its dominance and stifling competition, Bloomberg reports.

What Happened: Republican-led Federal Trade Commission and a group of state attorneys general led by Democrat Letitia James will be filing the lawsuits, according to Bloomberg’s sources.

Facebook will face the monopoly charge for the second time in less than two months. The Justice Department’s antitrust suit against Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google and the upcoming Facebook lawsuit mark the most significant monopoly cases filed in the U.S. in 20 years.

Facebook will face a regulatory attack for its ownership of Instagram and WhatsApp, a part of investigations that started last year.

Why It Matters: Facebook and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) had become a target of outgoing President Donald Trump and Republican members for suppressing conservative voices. While the social media giants denied the charge, Trump had threatened to veto the defense bill if eliminating Section 230 was not a part of it.

As per Bloomberg, it will be up to Biden’s Justice Department to carry the Google case forward, but Facebook’s case will fall on President-elect Joe Biden’s FTC chairman pick if Trump appointee Joe Simons leaves the agency.

Separately, the Mark Zuckerberg-led social media giant is reportedly planning a series of initiatives that align with Biden’s top priorities

James is confident that the lawsuit will be a bipartisan matter and added that, “we look forward to the possibility of consolidating with the FTC.” 

Price Action: FB shares are down by 0.41% to $278.55 in the pre-market session on the last check Monday.

Image Courtesy: Wikimedia

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

Analyzing Facebook's Unusual Options Activity
Social Media Curbs Missing From Bipartisan Defense Bill Deal — Trump Threatens Veto Again
Spotify Is Exploring Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Including Facebook's Diem, Job Post Suggests
Music Industry Penny Stock Spikes 874% On Case Of Mistaken Identity
10 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Apple, Tesla, DocuSign And 12 Others In Morgan Stanley's 'Secular Growth Stocks' Lineup For 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bloomberg Donald Trump social media stocksNews Legal Top Stories Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com