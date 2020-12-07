77 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGTX) shares surged 93.2% to close at $34.78 on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $18 per share.
- Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE: STPK) jumped 69.1% to close at $17.01
- on Friday. Stem reported a deal with Star Peak Energy Transition for a business combo.
- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) shares climbed 47.2% to close at $10.10 on Friday.
- China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) shares jumped 46.6% to close at $2.58 on Friday after climbing over 21% on Thursday.
- Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) rose 36.6% to close at $31.40 after climbing around 28% on Thursday.
- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRO) gained 33.2% to close at $22.65 after the company reported interim data on STRO-002 Phase 1 dose-escalation study for patients with ovarian cancer.
- Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO) rose 32.4% to close at $3.15.
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) surged 28.8% to close at $10.90.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) shares jumped 27.9% to close at $8.06.
- HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: HCCH) rose 27.7% to close at $23.96.
- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) gained 27.2% to close at $15.80. Laredo Petroleum, last month, posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) jumped 27.1% to close at $2.67. PDS Biotechnology. Last month, reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: CIIC) gained 26.4% to close at $27.24 following a positive mention of the stock by Jim Cramer on CNBC's 'Mad Money' show. The company’s stock surged around 10% on Thursday.
- PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) climbed 26.2% to close at $40.84 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also issued strong Q4 and FY21 sales guidance .
- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) gained 24.7% to close at $0.6985. Cinedigm recently announced eight of its linear streaming channels have launched on Rad streaming service.
- Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE: PLG) gained 24% to close at $3.10.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) shares gained 23.9% to close at $4.40 after the company announced a conclusive settlement with Myers Power Products.
- Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) surged 23.7% to close at $3.34.
- Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) shares gained 23.6% to close at $6.03 after climbing around 23% on Thursday.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) rose 23.4% to close at $13.34.
- Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALSK) surged 23.3% to close at $3.76 after the company reported expiration of go-shop period. The company received 2 acquisition proposals and determined the superior offer at $3.15 per share.
- Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRO) gained 21.6% to close at $12.03. Innoviz Technologies Ltd is reportedly deliberating a public listing in the U.S. through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company. Bloomberg reported that blank check company Collective Growth is seeking to raise between $100 million to $350 million in funding for the acquisition.
- Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) gained 21.4% to close at $14.41.
- Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ: ALTM) surged 21.1% to close at $49.66.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPA) rose 20.3% to close at $4.38 as COVID-19 vaccine optimism lifted travel sector outlook.
- Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: TRNE) gained 20% to close at $17.37.
- RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RMG) gained 19.9% to close at $18.34.
- Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) surged 19.7% to close at $4.25.
- Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBTX) gained 19.1% to close at $25.00 as the company priced 11.5 million share IPO at $21 per share.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) jumped 18.8% to close at $6.10 after the company reported the FDA approval of ORLADEYO to prevent attacks in hereditary angioedema patients.
- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL) gained 18.6% to close at $28.49.
- TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) rose 18.1% to close at $6.01. TimkenSteel announced plans to increase prices on special bar quality products by $15 per ton.
- Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCA) gained 18% to close at $23.38.
- Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) surged 17.6% to close at $17.14.
- Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) surged 17.5% to close at $18.86. Continental Resources reported a partial redemption of 5% senior notes due 2022. Truist Securities upgraded Continental Resources from Hold to Buy and announced a $22 price target.
- Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) gained 17.4% to close at $3.30. Elys Game Technology’s CEO recently bought 78,000 shares at an average price of $2.09 per share.
- Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) gained 17.3% to close at $44.89 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. Needham and Credit Suisse raised their price targets on the stock.
- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) jumped 17.3% to close at $2.85.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) rose 17.1% to close at $3.63.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) gained 16.9% to close at $11.33 in sympathy with the overall market.
- Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) jumped 16.7% to close at $2.58.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) gained 16.2% to close at $1.58 after surging 16% on Thursday. Foresight will showcase its mass screening COVID-19 symptom detection solution in the United Arab Emirates at GITEX Future Stars 2020 Dec. 7-9.
- Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) jumped 16.2% to close at $2.65 as oil prices gain following an output compromise by OPEC and allies.
- Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) rose 16.1% to close at $6.70. Vince Holding is expected to report its Q3 financial results on Monday, December 14, 2020.
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MACK) gained 15.9% to close at $7.07. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 59% on Wednesday following a timeline announcement for a potential Onivyde milestone payment which was announced at a corporate presentation by Ipsen S.A.
- Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) climbed 14.8% to close at $16.60.
- MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDJH) rose 14.6% to close at $4.08.
- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) gained 14.5% to close at $8.87 after climbing over 6% on Thursday.
- Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) jumped 14% to close at $2.60.
- Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: IMH) gained 12.6% to close at $2.69.
- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATCX) gained 12.4% to close at $7.07.
- NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) climbed 11.4% to close at $34.91. Stephens & Co. and Morgan Stanley raised their price targets on the stock.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) gained 11% to close at $0.62 after climbing over 8% on Thursday. Novan was recently granted U.S. patent titled 'Combinations and methods for the treatment and/or prevention of fungal infections.'
- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) gained 10.7% to close at $5.78. U.S. Silica recently announced up to 15% price increases on industrial and specialty products.
- Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) gained 8.1% to close at $3.07 after gaining over 4% on Thursday.
- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) gained 7.2% to close at $12.41 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued upbeat FY21 guidance.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) rose 7% to close at $2.59.
- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) rose 5.3% to close at $243.22 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued strong sales guidance.
Losers
- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NYSE: EVK) shares tumbled 29.5% to close at $3.70 on Friday after jumping 150% on Thursday. The company released quarterly results last month.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) shares fell 25.3% to close at $4.90.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) declined 20.3% to close at $3.82. Lizhi shares jumped over 100% on Thursday after the company entered into in-car audio collaboration with Xpeng Motors.
- Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) shares fell 19.6% to close at $38.54 as the company announced that the independent Data Monitoring Committee conducted a pre-planned interim analysis and recommended Cortexyme continue the Phase 2/3 GAIN trial of its Alzheimer's candidate atuzaginstat as planned to the 1-year endpoint. Top-line results are expected as planned in December 2021.
- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) shares dipped 18.8% to close at $8.31 on Friday after reporting interim clinical results from its Phase 1/2a study of PBCAR0191.
- Yext Inc (NYSE: YEXT) fell 18.8% to close at $15.68 after the company issued weak Q4 sales guidance.
- Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM) dipped 16.2% to close at $25.26 after the company reported pricing of secondary offering.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) dipped 14.8% to close at $6.35. Bit Digital highlighted completion of acquisition of $13,902,742 worth of bitcoin miners with total hash rate of 1,003.5 Ph/s.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) shares fell 14% to close at $6.46 after the company announced the FDA rejected its EUA application for rapid antibody test panel, stating the EUA is not a priority.
- Medallia, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLA) fell 13.2% to close at $30.48 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) fell 12.5% to close at $2.04 after surging over 19% on Thursday.
- KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) dropped 11.9% to close at $2.82.
- Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS) declined 11.8% to close at $8.30 after the company reported a drop in quarterly earnings.
- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) fell 11.1% to close at $46.98 despite reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) declined 10.8% to close at $2.99 following Q3 results.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) dropped 10.7% to close at $2.75.
- Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) fell 9.9% to close at $7.88.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) shares fell 9.6% to close at $0.3429. China SXT Pharmaceuticals shares jumped around 24% on Thursday after the company entered a 12 million share securities purchase agreement with an investor.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) shares fell 9.5% to close at $80.71 despite reporting better-than-projected quarterly results.
