Aptera's 'Never Charge' 1,000-Mile EV Seems To Feature Tesla Supercharger Compatibility: Report

Speculations are rife that Aptera Motors, which began taking reservations for its solar-charging capable three-wheeled electric vehicle last week, may be using Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) supercharger infrastructure.

What Happened: Aptera released a YouTube video, which showcased their 1,000 miles capable EV, where InsideEVs noticed what is likely a Tesla inlet with a possible Tesla connector about to be plugged in.

The connector does not carry the usual Tesla markings but is instead green and has an Aptera logo on it. It appears in the video around the 2:55 mark.

Why It Matters: A deal that allows sharing of the Supercharger network has never been struck, noted InsideEVs.

The Elon Musk-led company is protective of its charging technology and reportedly had asked ChargePoint Home to remove an electric vehicle supply equipment from CES 2017 after a picture of it was tweeted which showed it fitted a Tesla connector.

Tesla China Vice President Grace Tao last week also said the EV maker was open to offering its charging stations to competitors in the future.

As of November, Tesla has installed 20,000 superchargers, which the automaker describes as the “world’s fastest charging network.” Recently, the Palo Alto-based automaker installed its 500th Supercharger in Shanghai, China.

