Apple Will Fix Some iPhone 11 Devices For Free
Catherine Ross  
 
December 06, 2020 2:43pm   Comments
Apple Will Fix Some iPhone 11 Devices For Free

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has released a statement offering free repairs for some iPhone 11 models.

What Happened: IPhones made between November 2019 and May 2020 might “stop responding to touch due to an issue with the display module,” the statement says.  

The statement also offers an online check to see if iPhone 11 devices can be fixed. 

The iPhone 11 was released in September 2019. Apple CEO Tim Cook later called it a “top-selling model every week during the December quarter.”

In September of this year, the Cupertino, California-based tech giant reported a 20.7% decline in revenue year-over-year, according to CNBC.

Price Action: Apple shares fell 0.56% and closed at $122.25 on Friday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC iPhone Tim CookNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

