Buyers Of Tesla Shorts Still Waiting For Delivery After 5 Months: Financial Times

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has not yet delivered branded shorts to customers who ordered them in summer, leaving some frustrated, the Financial Times reported.

What Happened: In July, as Tesla’s capitalization surpassed Toyota Motor Corp’s (NYSE: TM), CEO Elon Musk mocked short sellers by selling red satin shorts. They sold out in a matter of minutes.

Limited edition short shorts now available at https://t.co/5EmNcTBvJv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

Five months later, customers are still waiting.

One customer said, “Tesla can’t even deliver a pair of shorts in over five months. What did they do with all that money?”

Some customers told FT that they had received emails weeks after the orders, promising delivery of the shorts in fall. Several others said they received similar emails stating the deliveries would start in October.

Nothing To Get In A Twist About: Short sales notwithstanding, Tesla is doing fine. The car manufacturer’s stock has defied its skeptics — it is up 615.99% year to date, and the company is about to be added to the S&P 500 index.

A Tesla owner who ordered a pair of shorts said it was just a “fun idea” and was not upset about the delay.

“Each of these one-off Tesla merchandise offers are instant collectors' items and not at all essential to Tesla's business, so this is kind of expected,” FT quoted the customer as saying.

