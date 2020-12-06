Coursera Considers Going Public In 2021: Report

Online education platform Coursera is considering going public next year, Bloomberg has reported.

What Happened: Coursera, which offers courses from the world’s top universities, is talking to underwriters about an IPO at a potential $5 billion evaluation, sources close to the matter told Bloomberg.

No final decision has been made, however, and the company still may choose to stay private, sources added.

Why It Matters: Online education has seen a boom this year, as millions of people had to stay home because of the pandemic, and a lot of companies went remote.

Competing platform Udemy has raised $50 million in a Series F funding round, TechCrunch recently reported. Investors in the round included Tencent Holdings ADR (OTC: TCEHY), owner of the Chinese platform WeChat.