Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pfizer Applies For Emergency Approval For COVID-19 Vaccine In India: Media Reports
Catherine Ross  
 
December 06, 2020 10:03am   Comments
Share:
Pfizer Applies For Emergency Approval For COVID-19 Vaccine In India: Media Reports

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) is seeking emergency approval for its COVID-19 vaccine in India, according to media sources in the country.

What Happened: The vaccine developed together with BioNTech SE - ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) was approved in the U.K. last week.

The pharmaceutical company has applied for approval with the Drugs Controller General of India, according to a Times of India report.

India has the second-highest number of infections, with more than 9.6 million cases. According to John Hopkins University, the U.S. has the highest number, at more than 14.5 million cases.

What’s Next: The vaccine would require to be stored at –70 degrees Celsius, which could present a huge challenge for India, the Times of India writes. 

Price Action: Pfizer shares traded 0.025% lower at $40.33 in the postmarket session on Friday. BioNtech closed at $120 with a 1.11% gain on Friday's regular session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE)

Week Ahead In Biotech: FDA To Decide On Emergency Use Of Pfizer's COVID Vaccine, Hematology Conference Presentations Pick Up Pace
8 Stocks Prolific Trader Sen. David Perdue Sold While In Congress
Pfizer's Scaled-Down COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing Plan Is Old News: BofA
Jobs Report Shows Retail Industry Hard Hit Amid Virus Resurgence In November
UK Braces For Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout, Calls It 'Biggest Civilian Logistical' Effort
The High Beta Trade Is On Right Now
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine IndiaNews Health Care Global Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com