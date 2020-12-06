Market Overview

Tesla Makes Full Self Driving More Accessible To Some Customers By Lowering Price

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2020 6:23pm
Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Full Self Driving (FSD) Beta continues to impress, with many fans and Tesla owners posting videos of their FSD Beta experiences on social media. But with a price tag of $10,000, it's just too expensive for many people.

In the past, Tesla offered an Enhanced Autopilot (EAP) purchase option. While it's no longer available, it offered many of the features that the FSD package offers today. And while EAP owners can upgrade to FSD, the cost is even more for them, as they initially paid $5,000, and the upgrade cost was $6,000, for a total of $11,000 for FSD.

Now those EAP owners are on even ground with everyone else, as Electrek reports those owners can now upgrade for $5,000, bringing their total cost to $10,000, the same as anyone else buying a new Tesla today.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

Benzinga's Take: While this is a nice step forward, it could be even nicer if Tesla gave these long-time owners a slight discount to upgrade. After all, these people have supported Tesla for years at this point, as EAP was discontinued in February 2019. Either way, now owners can get a taste of the future for slightly less than the day before.

Photo courtesy of Tesla

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

