Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ford Postpones Bronco SUV Launch Again
Catherine Ross  
 
December 05, 2020 11:39am   Comments
Share:
Ford Postpones Bronco SUV Launch Again

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is delaying the launch of its Bronco SUV again.

What Happened: The company is pushing back the vehicle launch to summer 2021 instead of spring because of “coronavirus-related issues with its suppliers,” Reuters reported, quoting a company spokesperson. 

This is the second delay this year. In May, Ford announced the first postponement after the production site had shut down for two months to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Bloomberg reported at the time.

Separately, Ford sold 22 units of the smaller Bronco Sport model in November, when it went on sale in the U.S., according to Bloomberg.

Why It Matters: When asked if there might be more delays ahead, the spokesperson said the company is monitoring the situation closely.

The company plans to build the Bronco at its Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Mich.

Price Action: Ford shares fell 0.75% and closed at 9.27% in post-market trading.

Image: Courtesy of Ford

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F)

Tesla Is Open To A Merger — And Daimler Would Be The Right Fit: Reuters
3 EV Stocks That Are All Set To Race
Hyundai Introduces New All-EV Platform, Targets Selling 1 Million Units By 2025
Elon Musk Says Tesla Open To Merger With Legacy Automakers But Won't Attempt Hostile Takeover
Bearish Ford Option Trader Bets $1.1M Stock Is Headed Lower Over The Next 2 Years
EV Stocks With Long-Term Potential
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: automotive Bloomberg Coronavirus Ford Bronco Ford Motor Co. ReutersNews Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com