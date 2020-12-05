Ford Postpones Bronco SUV Launch Again

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is delaying the launch of its Bronco SUV again.

What Happened: The company is pushing back the vehicle launch to summer 2021 instead of spring because of “coronavirus-related issues with its suppliers,” Reuters reported, quoting a company spokesperson.

This is the second delay this year. In May, Ford announced the first postponement after the production site had shut down for two months to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Bloomberg reported at the time.

Separately, Ford sold 22 units of the smaller Bronco Sport model in November, when it went on sale in the U.S., according to Bloomberg.

Why It Matters: When asked if there might be more delays ahead, the spokesperson said the company is monitoring the situation closely.

The company plans to build the Bronco at its Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Mich.

Price Action: Ford shares fell 0.75% and closed at 9.27% in post-market trading.

Image: Courtesy of Ford