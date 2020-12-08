LIVE NOW: The Inaugural Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference

Benzinga will empower industry-wide innovation by featuring those businesses and individuals creating positive and diverse change at the 2020 Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference on Dec. 8-9, two days of deal-making, networking, and learning

In bridging the gap between publicly traded companies, investors and traders, the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference will allow small-cap businesses to network and communicate with a broad and diverse base of investors.

You can follow along with the event live in the video below:

“The Benzinga Team have always prided themselves in enabling our participating companies to form a series of deep and meaningful relationships with the wide variety of investors in attendance,” said Nicole LaPointe, EVP of Operations at Benzinga.

“The Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference will mark our foray into a sub-sector of the global listed company universe, which has historically outperformed its larger-cap brethren yet still lacks the investor recognition and networking opportunities afforded to their larger peers. We believe that our conference will help address that historical imbalance by providing an outlet through which investors can interact and learn more about some of the most exciting and innovative companies operating across the world today.”

Why It Matters: The development comes as the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic disrupted growth and fueled innovation initiatives across all industries.

Through the conference, Benzinga will allow newcomers to small-cap investing the opportunity to learn and engage with peers through clearly defined educational models and live 15-minute long company presentations with speakers such as Stephen Ehrlich, CEO of Voyager; Rodney Varner, President & CEO of Genprex; John Temperato, CEO of 9Meters; and Bal Bhullar, CFO and Director of ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp.

In addition participants will learn the necessary skills to navigate today’s volatile markets with strategies for screening stock picks, timing entries and exits, as well as learning technical patterns and more.

To learn more about small-cap innovation and investing at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference, click here.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a leading financial media company dedicated to making information easier to consume. Benzinga's news desk is constantly breaking stories and moving billions of dollars of market capitalization through its real-time news tool, Benzinga Pro. Benzinga's original content is syndicated to 70 partner websites including Yahoo! Finance MSN, CNNMoney, Fox Business and MarketWatch.