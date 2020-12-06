Banyan Trees And Koi Ponds: Estate Along Gulf Of Mexico in Naples, Florida, Going For $54 Million

Florida is known for its stunning cyan waters and white sandy beaches. This waterfront property in the Port Royal section of Naples, priced at $54 million, is a rare chance to own a piece of the view.

Listed on Christie's International Real Estate website and built in 1995, the estate has 7,000 square feet of interior space, including four bedrooms, four full baths and two partial baths.

The sheltered bayside compound comprises two lots sitting on nearly 2.5 acres along the Gulf of Mexico.

There is a private sandy beach, heated pool and koi ponds. The two bay-front lots are home to a 60-foot floating deep-water concrete dock, four-bedroom guest bungalow, carriage house and three indoor parking bays set amid a canopy of banyan trees.