Why Fastly's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Fastly Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) shares are moving higher on Friday amid vague takeover chatter on Street Insider. Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the company speculated to be interested.

Representatives from Fastly were not immediately available for comment.

Fastly was founded in 2011 and operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet.

The company was formerly known as SkyCache and changed its name to Fastly in May 2012.

Fastly shares were trading higher by 9.2% to $90.34 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $136.50 and a 52-week low of $10.63.