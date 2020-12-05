GrubHub's 'Taste Of 2020' Rankings: Spicy Chicken Sandwich Reigns Supreme, And People Love Pineapple On Pizza

GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) has released its Taste of 2020 report that offers an inside glimpse at some of the most popular food items on the app.

Top 10 Orders: Comfort food is a common theme in GrubHub's ranking of the most-ordered food items. The company noted this marks a divergence from past years when vegan and vegetarian options rose in popularity.

Ranking at number one with a 318% growth in orders is the spicy chicken sandwich. Chicken also is included in the number two and three spots, with chicken burrito bowl orders up 299% and chicken wings orders up 287%.

Here is a ranking of the next most popular items:

4. Waffle fries — orders up 221%

5. Cold-brew coffee — orders up 206%

6. Steak quesadilla — orders up 164%

7. Iced latte — orders up 157%

8. Fish and chips — orders up 146%

9. Strawberry shake — orders up 131%

10. Roast beef sandwich — orders up 126%

Unusual Tidbits Perhaps the biggest takeaway, and source of heated debate, is the most popular style of pizza ordered: Hawaiian. The never-ending argument — if pineapples belong on pizza — may have been answered, as GrubHub reported orders were up 689% from last year.

Garlic mushroom the most popular burger? Sure, that one works just fine. French fries as the top side dish? That one goes without saying, although some would prefer seeing number two onion rings in the top spot.

Nothing is more American than apple pie (as they say), so it is fitting that dessert was the most ordered in 2020. Hot fudge sundae and caramel creme brulee took the number two and three spots. No debate here.

The largest order of 2020 was for 300 bean burritos, followed by 250 tacos and 210 chocolate chip cookies.

Photo by Devin Berko on Unsplash