Why BioCryst, Moderna And More Are Moving Today

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ: STRO) shares are trading higher on Friday after the company announced interim data on its STRO-002 Phase 1 dose-escalation study for patients with ovarian cancer.

Sutro Biopharma is a clinical stage company developing and manufacturing therapeutics. Its focus is aimed primarily on next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics — antibody conjugates, bispecific antibodies and cytokine derivatives.

Sutro Biopharma shares were trading up 31.71% to $22.39 at time of publication on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $25.49 and a 52-week low of $6.

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) shares are trading higher, potentially on optimism surrounding the company's LY-CoV555 neutralizing antibody. The company this week announced an $812.5 million purchase agreement with the US Government.

Eli Lilly is a pharmaceutical company with a focus on neuroscience, endocrinology, oncology, and immunology.

Eli Lilly shares were trading up 2.87% to $148.24. The stock has a 52-week high of $170.75 and a 52-week low of $117.06.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares are trading higher after the company announced the FDA has approved ORLADEYO for prophylaxis to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company involved mainly in the research and development of novel small-molecule drugs, with the aim of blocking key enzymes involved in infectious and inflammatory diseases.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares were trading up 14.90% to $5.90. The stock has a 52-week high of $170.75 and a 52-week low of $101.36.

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares are trading lower. The company late Thursday announced it will shop 100M-125M COVID-19 vaccines in the first-quarter. Pfizer also cut its shipment outlook, citing supply chain issues, which could be weighing on vaccine makers.

Moderna is engaged in creating transformative medicines based on messenger RNA, or mRNA. It transfers the information stored in the genes to the cellular machinery that makes all the proteins required for life.

Moderna shares were trading down 3.91% to $151.11. The stock has a 52-week high of $178.50 and a 52-week low of $17.68.