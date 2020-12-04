52 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) climbed 179% to $4.9150 after climbing over 21% on Thursday.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) shares climbed 50% to $5.33 after the company announced a conclusive settlement with Myers Power Products.
- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) shares surged 48.7% to $10.20.
- Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE: STPK) gained 35.7% to $13.65. Stem reported a deal with Star Peak Energy Transition for a business combo.
- CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: CIIC) climbed 33.5% to $28.77 following a positive mention of the stock by Jim Cramer on CNBC's 'Mad Money' show. The company’s stock surged around 10% on Thursday.
- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRO) surged 33% to $22.60 after the company reported interim data on STRO-002 Phase 1 dose-escalation study for patients with ovarian cancer.
- Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) climbed 31.4% to $30.20 after climbing around 28% on Thursday.
- MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDJH) gained 25.8% to $4.48.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) shares rose 26.2% to $7.95.
- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) surged 25.7% to $0.7037. Cinedigm recently announced eight of its linear streaming channels have launched on Rad streaming service.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) gained 22.8% to $13.28.
- PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) rose 21.7% to $39.40 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also issued strong Q4 and FY21 sales guidance .
- Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: IMH) surged 21% to $2.8964.
- Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRO) climbed 20.9% to $11.95. Innoviz Technologies Ltd is reportedly deliberating a public listing in the U.S. through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company. Bloomberg reported that blank check company Collective Growth is seeking to raise between $100 million to $350 million in funding for the acquisition.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) gained 19% to $2.88.
- Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRR) surged 18.4% to $2.70.
- Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALSK) gained 18% to $3.60 after the company reported expiration of go-shop period. The company received 2 acquisition proposals and determined the superior offer at $3.15 per share.
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MACK) climbed 17.9% to $7.20. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 59% on Wednesday following a timeline announcement for a potential Onivyde milestone payment which was announced at a corporate presentation by Ipsen S.A.
- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) gained 17% to $4.35. Evogene reported Q3 results last month.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) rose 16.8% to $6.00 after the company reported the FDA approval of ORLADEYO to prevent attacks in hereditary angioedema patients.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) rose 16.7% to $1.5855 after surging 16% on Thursday. Foresight will showcase its mass screening COVID-19 symptom detection solution in the United Arab Emirates at GITEX Future Stars 2020 Dec. 7-9.
- Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) shares climbed 16.4% to $5.68 after climbing around 23% on Thursday.
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) gained 16.3% to $9.84.
- Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) rose 16.2% to $3.3001 after gaining over 4% on Thursday.
- Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) gained 15.5% to $44.20 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. Needham and Credit Suisse raised their price targets on the stock.
- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) rose 14.5% to $8.88 after climbing over 6% on Thursday.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) climbed 13.3% to $0.6331 after climbing over 8% on Thursday. Novan was recently granted U.S. patent titled 'Combinations and methods for the treatment and/or prevention of fungal infections.'
- NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) surged 12.9% to $35.36. Stephens & Co. and Morgan Stanley raised their price targets on the stock.
- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATCX) gained 12.6% to $7.08.
- Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) gained 12.4% to $18.04. Continental Resources reported a partial redemption of 5% senior notes due 2022. Truist Securities upgraded Continental Resources from Hold to Buy and announced a $22 price target.
- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) surged 11.5% to $5.82. U.S. Silica recently announced up to 15% price increases on industrial and specialty products.
- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) rose 9.8% to $12.71 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued upbeat FY21 guidance.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) shares rose 7.2% to $0.7450 after gaining over 3% on Thursday.
- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) rose 7% to $247.12 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued strong sales guidance.
- MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) rose 6.5% to $2.61 after the company reported Q3 results.
Losers
- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) shares tumbled 21.4% to $8.04 after reporting interim clinical results from its Phase 1/2a study of PBCAR0191.
- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NYSE: EVK) shares dipped 19.8% to $4.2115 after jumping 150% on Thursday. The company released quarterly results last month.
- Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) shares declined 18% to $39.30 as the company announced that the independent Data Monitoring Committee conducted a pre-planned interim analysis and recommended Cortexyme continue the Phase 2/3 GAIN trial of its Alzheimer's candidate atuzaginstat as planned to the 1-year endpoint. Top-line results are expected as planned in December 2021.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) shares fell 17.7% to $5.40.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) dropped 17.4% to $3.9550. Lizhi shares jumped over 100% on Thursday after the company entered into in-car audio collaboration with Xpeng Motors.
- Yext Inc (NYSE: YEXT) fell 16.9% to $16.06 after the company issued weak Q4 sales guidance.
- Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM) dipped 14.3% to $25.83 after the company reported pricing of secondary offering.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) shares fell 13.7% to $6.48 after the company announced the FDA rejected its EUA application for rapid antibody test panel, stating the EUA is not a priority.
- Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS) dropped 12.8% to $8.20 after the company reported a drop in quarterly earnings.
- Medallia, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLA) fell 11.8% to $30.99 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) declined 11.6% to $2.96 following Q3 results.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) fell 11.2% to $2.0692 after surging over 19% on Thursday.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) shares dropped 11% to $79.73 despite reporting better-than-projected quarterly results.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) shares fell 9.9% to $0.3420. China SXT Pharmaceuticals shares jumped around 24% on Thursday after the company entered a 12 million share securities purchase agreement with an investor.
- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) fell 8.4% to $48.41 despite reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) fell 5.6% to $42.99. Marvell Technology reported in-line earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The
- NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) fell 4.4% to $1.08. NanoVibronix recently priced its 8.57 million share offering at $0.70at share.
