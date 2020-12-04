Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

During Friday's morning session, 217 companies made new 52-week highs.

Facts of Interest:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO).

(NASDAQ: AVGO). Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: WTT) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(AMEX: WTT) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ: HGSH)'s stock gained the most, trading up 152.84% to reach a new 52-week high.

During the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks set new 52-week highs:

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) stock made a new 52-week high of $407.48 Friday. The stock was up 1.66% for the day.

(NASDAQ: AVGO) stock made a new 52-week high of $407.48 Friday. The stock was up 1.66% for the day. BHP Group (NYSE: BHP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $62.88 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.89%.

(NYSE: BHP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $62.88 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.89%. Honeywell International (NYSE: HON) shares set a new yearly high of $211.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.86% on the session.

(NYSE: HON) shares set a new yearly high of $211.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.86% on the session. BHP Gr (NYSE: BBL) shares hit $51.90 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.83%.

(NYSE: BBL) shares hit $51.90 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.83%. Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) stock hit a yearly high price of $102.55. The stock was up 2.03% for the day.

(NASDAQ: SBUX) stock hit a yearly high price of $102.55. The stock was up 2.03% for the day. Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) shares broke to $64.96 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.55%.

(NYSE: MS) shares broke to $64.96 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.55%. Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $179.12. Shares traded up 2.12%.

(NYSE: CAT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $179.12. Shares traded up 2.12%. Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) stock hit a yearly high price of $51.81. The stock was up 0.72% for the day.

(NYSE: SCHW) stock hit a yearly high price of $51.81. The stock was up 0.72% for the day. Sea (NYSE: SE) shares set a new 52-week high of $193.20 on Friday, moving up 4.25%.

(NYSE: SE) shares set a new 52-week high of $193.20 on Friday, moving up 4.25%. Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) shares set a new 52-week high of $53.88 on Friday, moving up 1.59%.

(NYSE: UBER) shares set a new 52-week high of $53.88 on Friday, moving up 1.59%. Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO) shares were up 1.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $73.91.

(NYSE: RIO) shares were up 1.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $73.91. Vale (NYSE: VALE) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.87 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.13%.

(NYSE: VALE) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.87 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.13%. Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $72.81 on Friday morning, moving up 3.2%.

(NASDAQ: MU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $72.81 on Friday morning, moving up 3.2%. Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $87.60. Shares traded up 1.52%.

(NASDAQ: AMAT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $87.60. Shares traded up 1.52%. TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) shares hit $66.36 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.29%.

(NYSE: TJX) shares hit $66.36 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.29%. Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) shares were up 1.86% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $495.60 for a change of up 1.86%.

(NASDAQ: LRCX) shares were up 1.86% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $495.60 for a change of up 1.86%. Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) shares were up 2.0% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $109.84 for a change of up 2.0%.

(NYSE: ICE) shares were up 2.0% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $109.84 for a change of up 2.0%. Honda Motor Co (NYSE: HMC) shares were up 2.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.15.

(NYSE: HMC) shares were up 2.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.15. Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ: CTSH) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $79.60. Shares traded up 0.88%.

(NASDAQ: CTSH) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $79.60. Shares traded up 0.88%. Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) shares set a new 52-week high of $212.04 on Friday, moving up 0.87%.

(NYSE: STZ) shares set a new 52-week high of $212.04 on Friday, moving up 0.87%. Align Tech (NASDAQ: ALGN) shares set a new yearly high of $518.00 this morning. The stock was up 1.15% on the session.

(NASDAQ: ALGN) shares set a new yearly high of $518.00 this morning. The stock was up 1.15% on the session. Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares set a new yearly high of $144.42 this morning. The stock was up 1.85% on the session.

(NASDAQ: MTCH) shares set a new yearly high of $144.42 this morning. The stock was up 1.85% on the session. Amphenol (NYSE: APH) shares broke to $133.83 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.09%.

(NYSE: APH) shares broke to $133.83 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.09%. TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) shares hit $120.18 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.15%.

(NYSE: TEL) shares hit $120.18 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.15%. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares set a new yearly high of $294.67 this morning. The stock was up 1.69% on the session.

(NASDAQ: ROKU) shares set a new yearly high of $294.67 this morning. The stock was up 1.69% on the session. Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) shares broke to $25.25 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.44%.

(NYSE: FCX) shares broke to $25.25 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.44%. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) shares were up 3.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.48.

(NYSE: FCAU) shares were up 3.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.48. Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) shares broke to $305.38 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.16%.

(NYSE: PANW) shares broke to $305.38 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.16%. Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) stock hit a yearly high price of $50.33. The stock was up 1.91% for the day.

(NYSE: NTR) stock hit a yearly high price of $50.33. The stock was up 1.91% for the day. Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ: RYAAY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $115.97 on Friday morning, moving up 4.69%.

(NASDAQ: RYAAY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $115.97 on Friday morning, moving up 4.69%. Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) shares were up 1.68% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $437.25.

(NYSE: PAYC) shares were up 1.68% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $437.25. Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) shares hit $11.96 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.06%.

(NYSE: DB) shares hit $11.96 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.06%. Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) stock set a new 52-week high of $197.41 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.81%.

(NYSE: AMP) stock set a new 52-week high of $197.41 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.81%. Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) shares were up 0.79% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $124.02 for a change of up 0.79%.

(NYSE: KEYS) shares were up 0.79% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $124.02 for a change of up 0.79%. ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.15 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.24%.

(NYSE: MT) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.15 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.24%. CBRE Group (NYSE: CBRE) shares were up 1.38% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $64.98.

(NYSE: CBRE) shares were up 1.38% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $64.98. United Microelectronics (NYSE: UMC) shares hit $8.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 11.82%.

(NYSE: UMC) shares hit $8.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 11.82%. POSCO (NYSE: PKX) shares were up 6.51% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $61.17 for a change of up 6.51%.

(NYSE: PKX) shares were up 6.51% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $61.17 for a change of up 6.51%. Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) shares were down 0.33% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $56.88 for a change of down 0.33%.

(NYSE: FTCH) shares were down 0.33% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $56.88 for a change of down 0.33%. Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE: MLM) stock set a new 52-week high of $285.30 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.08%.

(NYSE: MLM) stock set a new 52-week high of $285.30 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.08%. United Rentals (NYSE: URI) shares were up 1.76% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $242.21.

(NYSE: URI) shares were up 1.76% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $242.21. SK Telecom Co (NYSE: SKM) shares set a new yearly high of $24.43 this morning. The stock was up 1.84% on the session.

(NYSE: SKM) shares set a new yearly high of $24.43 this morning. The stock was up 1.84% on the session. FMC (NYSE: FMC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $120.93 with a daily change of up 1.93%.

(NYSE: FMC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $120.93 with a daily change of up 1.93%. Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) shares broke to $62.23 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.28%.

(NASDAQ: TRMB) shares broke to $62.23 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.28%. CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI) shares set a new yearly high of $11.33 this morning. The stock was up 2.12% on the session.

(NYSE: CNHI) shares set a new yearly high of $11.33 this morning. The stock was up 2.12% on the session. Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA) shares hit a yearly high of $25.03. The stock traded up 1.95% on the session.

(NASDAQ: LBTYA) shares hit a yearly high of $25.03. The stock traded up 1.95% on the session. Fair Isaac (NYSE: FICO) shares broke to $496.69 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.67%.

(NYSE: FICO) shares broke to $496.69 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.67%. Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYK) shares set a new yearly high of $24.14 this morning. The stock was up 1.89% on the session.

(NASDAQ: LBTYK) shares set a new yearly high of $24.14 this morning. The stock was up 1.89% on the session. Cable One (NYSE: CABO) shares were down 0.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2,099.55.

(NYSE: CABO) shares were down 0.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2,099.55. Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) shares were up 1.63% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $125.00.

(NASDAQ: GH) shares were up 1.63% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $125.00. Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ: OAS) stock set a new 52-week high of $37.49 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.89%.

(NASDAQ: OAS) stock set a new 52-week high of $37.49 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.89%. Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) stock hit a yearly high price of $235.00. The stock was up 0.37% for the day.

(NASDAQ: OLED) stock hit a yearly high price of $235.00. The stock was up 0.37% for the day. News (NASDAQ: NWS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.73. The stock traded down 0.05% on the session.

(NASDAQ: NWS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.73. The stock traded down 0.05% on the session. News (NASDAQ: NWSA) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.66 Friday. The stock was down 0.16% for the day.

(NASDAQ: NWSA) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.66 Friday. The stock was down 0.16% for the day. XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $120.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.72%.

(NYSE: XPO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $120.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.72%. Guidewire Software (NYSE: GWRE) shares were up 1.84% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $128.98 for a change of up 1.84%.

(NYSE: GWRE) shares were up 1.84% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $128.98 for a change of up 1.84%. Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ: CGC) shares hit $29.52 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.63%.

(NASDAQ: CGC) shares hit $29.52 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.63%. Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL) stock set a new 52-week high of $126.17 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.09%.

(NYSE: BILL) stock set a new 52-week high of $126.17 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.09%. Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.00 on Friday, moving up 2.53%.

(NYSE: TECK) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.00 on Friday, moving up 2.53%. Lear (NYSE: LEA) shares were up 1.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $152.86.

(NYSE: LEA) shares were up 1.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $152.86. Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $91.08 with a daily change of up 0.62%.

(NYSE: DLB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $91.08 with a daily change of up 0.62%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: RARE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $128.31. Shares traded up 2.67%.

(NASDAQ: RARE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $128.31. Shares traded up 2.67%. Cemex (NYSE: CX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $5.59. Shares traded up 3.95%.

(NYSE: CX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $5.59. Shares traded up 3.95%. MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI) stock set a new 52-week high of $147.36 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.61%.

(NASDAQ: MKSI) stock set a new 52-week high of $147.36 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.61%. LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ: LPLA) stock set a new 52-week high of $101.06 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.86%.

(NASDAQ: LPLA) stock set a new 52-week high of $101.06 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.86%. Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) shares were up 0.83% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $61.11 for a change of up 0.83%.

(NYSE: SMAR) shares were up 0.83% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $61.11 for a change of up 0.83%. Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) shares hit $95.83 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.43%.

(NYSE: ARW) shares hit $95.83 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.43%. Pearson (NYSE: PSO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.22. The stock traded up 1.71% on the session.

(NYSE: PSO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.22. The stock traded up 1.71% on the session. Ares Management (NYSE: ARES) shares hit a yearly high of $47.00. The stock traded up 0.98% on the session.

(NYSE: ARES) shares hit a yearly high of $47.00. The stock traded up 0.98% on the session. Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE: SID) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.86. The stock traded up 8.3% on the session.

(NYSE: SID) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.86. The stock traded up 8.3% on the session. Q2 Holdings (NYSE: QTWO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $118.25 on Friday morning, moving up 0.36%.

(NYSE: QTWO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $118.25 on Friday morning, moving up 0.36%. Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $42.43 on Friday morning, moving up 0.69%.

(NASDAQ: IOVA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $42.43 on Friday morning, moving up 0.69%. Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $132.94. Shares traded up 7.63%.

(NASDAQ: TWST) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $132.94. Shares traded up 7.63%. First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ: FCNCA) shares broke to $589.51 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.81%.

(NASDAQ: FCNCA) shares broke to $589.51 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.81%. Ternium (NYSE: TX) shares were up 1.76% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $29.36 for a change of up 1.76%.

(NYSE: TX) shares were up 1.76% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $29.36 for a change of up 1.76%. Science Applications Intl (NYSE: SAIC) shares were up 0.98% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $96.96.

(NYSE: SAIC) shares were up 0.98% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $96.96. LG Display Co (NYSE: LPL) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.54 on Friday, moving up 4.16%.

(NYSE: LPL) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.54 on Friday, moving up 4.16%. Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $196.50 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.04%.

(NYSE: INSP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $196.50 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.04%. Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF) shares were up 1.21% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $73.76 for a change of up 1.21%.

(NYSE: SF) shares were up 1.21% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $73.76 for a change of up 1.21%. Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) stock made a new 52-week high of $181.83 Friday. The stock was up 1.71% for the day.

(NASDAQ: SAIA) stock made a new 52-week high of $181.83 Friday. The stock was up 1.71% for the day. Iridium Communications (NASDAQ: IRDM) shares hit a yearly high of $34.48. The stock traded up 2.0% on the session.

(NASDAQ: IRDM) shares hit a yearly high of $34.48. The stock traded up 2.0% on the session. Houlihan Lokey (NYSE: HLI) stock set a new 52-week high of $66.49 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.42%.

(NYSE: HLI) stock set a new 52-week high of $66.49 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.42%. Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC) shares were up 0.89% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $70.24.

(NASDAQ: SMTC) shares were up 0.89% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $70.24. PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTCT) shares were up 0.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $64.80.

(NASDAQ: PTCT) shares were up 0.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $64.80. Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) stock hit a yearly high price of $64.04. The stock was up 1.15% for the day.

(NASDAQ: CROX) stock hit a yearly high price of $64.04. The stock was up 1.15% for the day. Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.78 on Friday morning, moving up 0.99%.

(NYSE: LPX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.78 on Friday morning, moving up 0.99%. Evercore (NYSE: EVR) shares set a new 52-week high of $96.11 on Friday, moving up 0.76%.

(NYSE: EVR) shares set a new 52-week high of $96.11 on Friday, moving up 0.76%. Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE: APAM) shares hit a yearly high of $48.55. The stock traded up 0.6% on the session.

(NYSE: APAM) shares hit a yearly high of $48.55. The stock traded up 0.6% on the session. Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS) stock hit a yearly high price of $50.66. The stock was up 5.3% for the day.

(NASDAQ: APLS) stock hit a yearly high price of $50.66. The stock was up 5.3% for the day. Element Solutions (NYSE: ESI) shares were up 1.22% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.97.

(NYSE: ESI) shares were up 1.22% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.97. Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) shares broke to $88.27 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.89%.

(NYSE: SHAK) shares broke to $88.27 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.89%. Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ: AIMC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $59.50 on Friday morning, moving up 1.74%.

(NASDAQ: AIMC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $59.50 on Friday morning, moving up 1.74%. Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ: PACB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.93 on Friday morning, moving up 1.06%.

(NASDAQ: PACB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.93 on Friday morning, moving up 1.06%. United States Steel (NYSE: X) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.91. The stock was up 4.0% for the day.

(NYSE: X) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.91. The stock was up 4.0% for the day. WESCO International (NYSE: WCC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $68.34. Shares traded up 1.42%.

(NYSE: WCC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $68.34. Shares traded up 1.42%. Adient (NYSE: ADNT) shares were up 2.43% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.66.

(NYSE: ADNT) shares were up 2.43% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.66. Norbord (NYSE: OSB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.65. The stock traded up 1.96% on the session.

(NYSE: OSB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.65. The stock traded up 1.96% on the session. TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ: TTEC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $71.07 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.91%.

(NASDAQ: TTEC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $71.07 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.91%. FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $42.62. Shares traded up 0.75%.

(NASDAQ: FORM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $42.62. Shares traded up 0.75%. CNO Finl Gr (NYSE: CNO) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.86. The stock was up 1.02% for the day.

(NYSE: CNO) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.86. The stock was up 1.02% for the day. CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA) shares hit $62.66 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.52%.

(NASDAQ: CDNA) shares hit $62.66 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.52%. Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ: FOCS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $44.26. The stock traded down 1.29% on the session.

(NASDAQ: FOCS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $44.26. The stock traded down 1.29% on the session. PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) shares were up 18.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.07.

(NYSE: PD) shares were up 18.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.07. Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $186.32. Shares traded up 0.37%.

(NASDAQ: ALGT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $186.32. Shares traded up 0.37%. APi Gr (NYSE: APG) shares set a new yearly high of $16.62 this morning. The stock was down 0.18% on the session.

(NYSE: APG) shares set a new yearly high of $16.62 this morning. The stock was down 0.18% on the session. Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ: KTOS) shares set a new yearly high of $22.75 this morning. The stock was up 1.03% on the session.

(NASDAQ: KTOS) shares set a new yearly high of $22.75 this morning. The stock was up 1.03% on the session. Pricesmart (NASDAQ: PSMT) shares set a new yearly high of $84.41 this morning. The stock was up 0.38% on the session.

(NASDAQ: PSMT) shares set a new yearly high of $84.41 this morning. The stock was up 0.38% on the session. Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE: ABG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $133.76 with a daily change of up 1.35%.

(NYSE: ABG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $133.76 with a daily change of up 1.35%. Primo Water (NYSE: PRMW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.58. The stock traded up 0.19% on the session.

(NYSE: PRMW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.58. The stock traded up 0.19% on the session. Aphria (NASDAQ: APHA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $8.88. Shares traded up 1.66%.

(NASDAQ: APHA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $8.88. Shares traded up 1.66%. SPX (NYSE: SPXC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.52. The stock traded up 2.03% on the session.

(NYSE: SPXC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.52. The stock traded up 2.03% on the session. R1 RCM (NASDAQ: RCM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.53. The stock traded down 0.59% on the session.

(NASDAQ: RCM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.53. The stock traded down 0.59% on the session. Veoneer (NYSE: VNE) shares were up 2.6% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.77.

(NYSE: VNE) shares were up 2.6% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.77. Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $41.30. Shares traded up 1.74%.

(NASDAQ: FRHC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $41.30. Shares traded up 1.74%. Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $53.73. The stock traded down 0.06% on the session.

(NYSE: EAT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $53.73. The stock traded down 0.06% on the session. Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares set a new yearly high of $102.00 this morning. The stock was down 1.85% on the session.

(NASDAQ: ARCT) shares set a new yearly high of $102.00 this morning. The stock was down 1.85% on the session. FS KKR Capital (NYSE: FSK) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.31 Friday. The stock was up 2.24% for the day.

(NYSE: FSK) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.31 Friday. The stock was up 2.24% for the day. Moelis & Co (NYSE: MC) shares were up 0.89% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $42.28.

(NYSE: MC) shares were up 0.89% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $42.28. Terex (NYSE: TEX) shares were up 2.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $33.65.

(NYSE: TEX) shares were up 2.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $33.65. Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY) shares hit $23.27 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.88%.

(NYSE: ELY) shares hit $23.27 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.88%. AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $89.46 on Friday morning, moving up 0.68%.

(NASDAQ: AVAV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $89.46 on Friday morning, moving up 0.68%. Tronox Holdings (NYSE: TROX) shares hit $14.36 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.06%.

(NYSE: TROX) shares hit $14.36 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.06%. Phreesia (NYSE: PHR) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.58. The stock was up 1.41% for the day.

(NYSE: PHR) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.58. The stock was up 1.41% for the day. Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) shares set a new 52-week high of $59.55 on Friday, moving up 1.02%.

(NASDAQ: THRM) shares set a new 52-week high of $59.55 on Friday, moving up 1.02%. Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $16.98. Shares traded up 2.12%.

(NASDAQ: RMBS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $16.98. Shares traded up 2.12%. Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.21 on Friday, moving up 5.04%.

(NYSE: HBM) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.21 on Friday, moving up 5.04%. Fortress Transportation (NYSE: FTAI) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.00. The stock was up 2.1% for the day.

(NYSE: FTAI) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.00. The stock was up 2.1% for the day. Tupperware Brands (NYSE: TUP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $38.18 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.25%.

(NYSE: TUP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $38.18 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.25%. Michaels Companies (NASDAQ: MIK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.69 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.16%.

(NASDAQ: MIK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.69 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.16%. Kronos Worldwide (NYSE: KRO) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.89 on Friday, moving up 2.42%.

(NYSE: KRO) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.89 on Friday, moving up 2.42%. Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE: GAB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.55 on Friday morning, moving up 1.0%.

(NYSE: GAB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.55 on Friday morning, moving up 1.0%. Avaya Hldgs (NYSE: AVYA) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.32 on Friday, moving up 2.62%.

(NYSE: AVYA) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.32 on Friday, moving up 2.62%. Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) shares broke to $15.93 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.79%.

(NYSE: RVT) shares broke to $15.93 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.79%. Tri-Continental (NYSE: TY) shares hit $29.57 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat).

(NYSE: TY) shares hit $29.57 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat). Flying Eagle Acquisition (NYSE: FEAC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $18.24. Shares traded up 7.43%.

(NYSE: FEAC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $18.24. Shares traded up 7.43%. Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $36.00. Shares traded down 0.5%.

(NASDAQ: COHU) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $36.00. Shares traded down 0.5%. BlackRock Corporate High (NYSE: HYT) shares hit a yearly high of $11.79. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session.

(NYSE: HYT) shares hit a yearly high of $11.79. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session. Construction Partners (NASDAQ: ROAD) shares were up 4.8% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.77.

(NASDAQ: ROAD) shares were up 4.8% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.77. Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ: UCTT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $35.25 on Friday morning, moving up 2.75%.

(NASDAQ: UCTT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $35.25 on Friday morning, moving up 2.75%. Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares hit $19.82 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.89%.

(NASDAQ: OCUL) shares hit $19.82 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.89%. Surgery Partners (NASDAQ: SGRY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $27.49 with a daily change of up 0.92%.

(NASDAQ: SGRY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $27.49 with a daily change of up 0.92%. GRAVITY Co (NASDAQ: GRVY) stock hit a yearly high price of $194.90. The stock was up 9.14% for the day.

(NASDAQ: GRVY) stock hit a yearly high price of $194.90. The stock was up 9.14% for the day. Forterra (NASDAQ: FRTA) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.64 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.42%.

(NASDAQ: FRTA) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.64 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.42%. QAD (NASDAQ: QADA) shares set a new yearly high of $62.35 this morning. The stock was up 0.53% on the session.

(NASDAQ: QADA) shares set a new yearly high of $62.35 this morning. The stock was up 0.53% on the session. BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ: BLFS) shares hit $37.42 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.97%.

(NASDAQ: BLFS) shares hit $37.42 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.97%. XPEL (NASDAQ: XPEL) shares were up 3.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $43.20.

(NASDAQ: XPEL) shares were up 3.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $43.20. Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ: CHY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $13.93. Shares traded up 0.58%.

(NASDAQ: CHY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $13.93. Shares traded up 0.58%. Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNDX) shares set a new yearly high of $24.89 this morning. The stock was up 1.24% on the session.

(NASDAQ: SNDX) shares set a new yearly high of $24.89 this morning. The stock was up 1.24% on the session. QuinStreet (NASDAQ: QNST) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.89. The stock traded up 1.24% on the session.

(NASDAQ: QNST) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.89. The stock traded up 1.24% on the session. CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ: CHI) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.15 Friday. The stock was up 0.23% for the day.

(NASDAQ: CHI) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.15 Friday. The stock was up 0.23% for the day. Zumiez (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) shares were down 4.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $39.26.

(NASDAQ: ZUMZ) shares were down 4.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $39.26. SunOpta (NASDAQ: STKL) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.41 Friday. The stock was down 0.2% for the day.

(NASDAQ: STKL) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.41 Friday. The stock was down 0.2% for the day. MYR Group (NASDAQ: MYRG) stock made a new 52-week high of $55.00 Friday. The stock was up 1.22% for the day.

(NASDAQ: MYRG) stock made a new 52-week high of $55.00 Friday. The stock was up 1.22% for the day. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ: IMOS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.96 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 6.78%.

(NASDAQ: IMOS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.96 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 6.78%. Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ: STRO) shares hit a yearly high of $25.48. The stock traded up 34.06% on the session.

(NASDAQ: STRO) shares hit a yearly high of $25.48. The stock traded up 34.06% on the session. IES Holdings (NASDAQ: IESC) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.75. The stock was up 0.51% for the day.

(NASDAQ: IESC) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.75. The stock was up 0.51% for the day. QAD (NASDAQ: QADB) shares set a new 52-week high of $40.10 on Friday, moving down 1.72%.

(NASDAQ: QADB) shares set a new 52-week high of $40.10 on Friday, moving down 1.72%. World Acceptance (NASDAQ: WRLD) shares were up 1.29% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $118.69 for a change of up 1.29%.

(NASDAQ: WRLD) shares were up 1.29% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $118.69 for a change of up 1.29%. Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) shares set a new yearly high of $41.67 this morning. The stock was up 1.16% on the session.

(NYSE: SI) shares set a new yearly high of $41.67 this morning. The stock was up 1.16% on the session. Adtran (NASDAQ: ADTN) shares broke to $14.73 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.23%.

(NASDAQ: ADTN) shares broke to $14.73 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.23%. Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV) shares set a new yearly high of $17.64 this morning. The stock was up 0.06% on the session.

(NASDAQ: BCOV) shares set a new yearly high of $17.64 this morning. The stock was up 0.06% on the session. Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ: CDMO) shares were up 1.99% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.65.

(NASDAQ: CDMO) shares were up 1.99% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.65. Trine Acquisition (NYSE: TRNE) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.96 on Friday, moving up 4.17%.

(NYSE: TRNE) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.96 on Friday, moving up 4.17%. Avid Technology (NASDAQ: AVID) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.99 on Friday morning, moving up 6.3%.

(NASDAQ: AVID) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.99 on Friday morning, moving up 6.3%. Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.21 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.99%.

(NYSE: PRTY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.21 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.99%. Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE: DFIN) shares set a new yearly high of $17.03 this morning. The stock was up 0.24% on the session.

(NYSE: DFIN) shares set a new yearly high of $17.03 this morning. The stock was up 0.24% on the session. Valhi (NYSE: VHI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $19.58 with a daily change of up 4.69%.

(NYSE: VHI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $19.58 with a daily change of up 4.69%. Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE: MFL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.45 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.26%.

(NYSE: MFL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.45 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.26%. Casa Systems (NASDAQ: CASA) shares were up 2.43% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.68 for a change of up 2.43%.

(NASDAQ: CASA) shares were up 2.43% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.68 for a change of up 2.43%. Morgan Stanley China (NYSE: CAF) shares were up 0.38% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.11 for a change of up 0.38%.

(NYSE: CAF) shares were up 0.38% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.11 for a change of up 0.38%. Resolute Forest Products (NYSE: RFP) shares were up 4.21% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.07 for a change of up 4.21%.

(NYSE: RFP) shares were up 4.21% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.07 for a change of up 4.21%. Rayonier Advanced (NYSE: RYAM) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.74 on Friday, moving up 4.86%.

(NYSE: RYAM) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.74 on Friday, moving up 4.86%. Callon Petroleum (NYSE: CPE) shares were up 13.1% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.77.

(NYSE: CPE) shares were up 13.1% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.77. EVI Industries, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: EVI) stock set a new 52-week high of $35.12 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.03%.

(AMEX: EVI) stock set a new 52-week high of $35.12 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.03%. Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE: RMT) shares were up 1.14% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.75.

(NYSE: RMT) shares were up 1.14% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.75. Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ: GRIF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $75.00. Shares traded down 1.02%.

(NASDAQ: GRIF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $75.00. Shares traded down 1.02%. Columbia Seligman (NYSE: STK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.07 on Friday morning, moving up 0.36%.

(NYSE: STK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.07 on Friday morning, moving up 0.36%. Rada Electronics Industri (NASDAQ: RADA) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.23 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.0%.

(NASDAQ: RADA) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.23 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.0%. Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.35 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.83%.

(NYSE: OPY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.35 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.83%. Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ: HOFT) stock hit a yearly high price of $32.49. The stock was down 1.68% for the day.

(NASDAQ: HOFT) stock hit a yearly high price of $32.49. The stock was down 1.68% for the day. InterPrivate Acquisition (NYSE: IPV) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.17 Friday. The stock was up 4.01% for the day.

(NYSE: IPV) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.17 Friday. The stock was up 4.01% for the day. Ferroglobe (NASDAQ: GSM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.22 on Friday morning, moving up 8.67%.

(NASDAQ: GSM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.22 on Friday morning, moving up 8.67%. Titan Intl (NYSE: TWI) shares set a new yearly high of $5.90 this morning. The stock was up 7.78% on the session.

(NYSE: TWI) shares set a new yearly high of $5.90 this morning. The stock was up 7.78% on the session. Clough Global Opportunities Fund Common Stock (AMEX: GLO) shares were up 1.02% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.70.

(AMEX: GLO) shares were up 1.02% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.70. Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ: SRAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.49 on Friday, moving up 4.75%.

(NASDAQ: SRAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.49 on Friday, moving up 4.75%. IDT (NYSE: IDT) shares were up 6.46% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.00.

(NYSE: IDT) shares were up 6.46% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.00. Mesabi Trust (NYSE: MSB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.18. The stock traded up 1.78% on the session.

(NYSE: MSB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.18. The stock traded up 1.78% on the session. AllianzGI Diversified Inc (NYSE: ACV) shares were up 0.49% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.80 for a change of up 0.49%.

(NYSE: ACV) shares were up 0.49% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.80 for a change of up 0.49%. Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PRTK) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.97 Friday. The stock was up 2.06% for the day.

(NASDAQ: PRTK) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.97 Friday. The stock was up 2.06% for the day. AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ: AQB) shares broke to $7.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.37%.

(NASDAQ: AQB) shares broke to $7.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.37%. Templeton Emerging (NYSE: EMF) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.11. The stock was up 0.78% for the day.

(NYSE: EMF) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.11. The stock was up 0.78% for the day. Monocle Acquisition (NASDAQ: MNCL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.66 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.95%.

(NASDAQ: MNCL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.66 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.95%. Legg Mason Partners Fund (NYSE: CEM) shares were up 4.19% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.28.

(NYSE: CEM) shares were up 4.19% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.28. Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ: CRNT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.05 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.08%.

(NASDAQ: CRNT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.05 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.08%. Lazard Glb Total Return (NYSE: LGI) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.75 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.23%.

(NYSE: LGI) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.75 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.23%. Horizon Global (NYSE: HZN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $8.46 with a daily change of up 1.84%.

(NYSE: HZN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $8.46 with a daily change of up 1.84%. Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ: FVE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.02 on Friday morning, moving up 1.52%.

(NASDAQ: FVE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.02 on Friday morning, moving up 1.52%. ClearBridge Energy (NYSE: EMO) shares were up 2.83% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.84 for a change of up 2.83%.

(NYSE: EMO) shares were up 2.83% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.84 for a change of up 2.83%. Intrepid Potash (NYSE: IPI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.66. The stock traded up 6.7% on the session.

(NYSE: IPI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.66. The stock traded up 6.7% on the session. Culp (NYSE: CULP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $16.26 with a daily change of up 3.35%.

(NYSE: CULP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $16.26 with a daily change of up 3.35%. Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ: BSET) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $19.44. Shares traded up 3.44%.

(NASDAQ: BSET) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $19.44. Shares traded up 3.44%. Korea Fund (NYSE: KF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $38.60 with a daily change of down 0.38%.

(NYSE: KF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $38.60 with a daily change of down 0.38%. Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.59. The stock was up 16.56% for the day.

(NASDAQ: ALSK) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.59. The stock was up 16.56% for the day. Natuzzi (NYSE: NTZ) shares were up 6.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.15.

(NYSE: NTZ) shares were up 6.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.15. HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ: HCCH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.90. The stock traded up 10.18% on the session.

(NASDAQ: HCCH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.90. The stock traded up 10.18% on the session. EMCORE (NASDAQ: EMKR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $4.61 with a daily change of 0.0% (flat).

(NASDAQ: EMKR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $4.61 with a daily change of 0.0% (flat). Roth CH Acquisition I (NASDAQ: ROCH) shares hit $12.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.45%.

(NASDAQ: ROCH) shares hit $12.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.45%. ClearBridge Energy MLP (NYSE: CTR) shares were up 2.09% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.90 for a change of up 2.09%.

(NYSE: CTR) shares were up 2.09% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.90 for a change of up 2.09%. GABELLI CONVERTIBLE (NYSE: GCV) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.14 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.51%.

(NYSE: GCV) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.14 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.51%. IEC Electronics (NASDAQ: IEC) shares were up 3.81% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.95.

(NASDAQ: IEC) shares were up 3.81% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.95. Gabelli Global Small (NYSE: GGZ) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.32 on Friday, moving up 1.4%.

(NYSE: GGZ) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.32 on Friday, moving up 1.4%. China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ: HGSH) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.35 on Friday, moving up 152.84%.

(NASDAQ: HGSH) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.35 on Friday, moving up 152.84%. Navios Maritime Container (NASDAQ: NMCI) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.16 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.34%.

(NASDAQ: NMCI) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.16 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.34%. Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE: KFS) shares were up 1.49% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.44.

(NYSE: KFS) shares were up 1.49% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.44. US Global Investors (NASDAQ: GROW) shares were down 0.35% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.34 for a change of down 0.35%.

(NASDAQ: GROW) shares were down 0.35% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.34 for a change of down 0.35%. Center Coast Brookfield (NYSE: CEN) shares set a new yearly high of $10.48 this morning. The stock was up 2.55% on the session.

(NYSE: CEN) shares set a new yearly high of $10.48 this morning. The stock was up 2.55% on the session. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: WTT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $1.84. Shares traded up 2.61%.

(AMEX: WTT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $1.84. Shares traded up 2.61%.

As other companies hit new 52-week lows, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.