Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
During Friday's morning session, 217 companies made new 52-week highs.
Facts of Interest:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO).
- Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: WTT) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ: HGSH)'s stock gained the most, trading up 152.84% to reach a new 52-week high.
During the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks set new 52-week highs:
- Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) stock made a new 52-week high of $407.48 Friday. The stock was up 1.66% for the day.
- BHP Group (NYSE: BHP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $62.88 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.89%.
- Honeywell International (NYSE: HON) shares set a new yearly high of $211.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.86% on the session.
- BHP Gr (NYSE: BBL) shares hit $51.90 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.83%.
- Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) stock hit a yearly high price of $102.55. The stock was up 2.03% for the day.
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) shares broke to $64.96 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.55%.
- Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $179.12. Shares traded up 2.12%.
- Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) stock hit a yearly high price of $51.81. The stock was up 0.72% for the day.
- Sea (NYSE: SE) shares set a new 52-week high of $193.20 on Friday, moving up 4.25%.
- Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) shares set a new 52-week high of $53.88 on Friday, moving up 1.59%.
- Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO) shares were up 1.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $73.91.
- Vale (NYSE: VALE) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.87 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.13%.
- Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $72.81 on Friday morning, moving up 3.2%.
- Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $87.60. Shares traded up 1.52%.
- TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) shares hit $66.36 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.29%.
- Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) shares were up 1.86% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $495.60 for a change of up 1.86%.
- Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) shares were up 2.0% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $109.84 for a change of up 2.0%.
- Honda Motor Co (NYSE: HMC) shares were up 2.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.15.
- Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ: CTSH) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $79.60. Shares traded up 0.88%.
- Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) shares set a new 52-week high of $212.04 on Friday, moving up 0.87%.
- Align Tech (NASDAQ: ALGN) shares set a new yearly high of $518.00 this morning. The stock was up 1.15% on the session.
- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares set a new yearly high of $144.42 this morning. The stock was up 1.85% on the session.
- Amphenol (NYSE: APH) shares broke to $133.83 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.09%.
- TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) shares hit $120.18 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.15%.
- Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares set a new yearly high of $294.67 this morning. The stock was up 1.69% on the session.
- Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) shares broke to $25.25 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.44%.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) shares were up 3.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.48.
- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) shares broke to $305.38 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.16%.
- Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) stock hit a yearly high price of $50.33. The stock was up 1.91% for the day.
- Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ: RYAAY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $115.97 on Friday morning, moving up 4.69%.
- Paycom Software (NYSE: PAYC) shares were up 1.68% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $437.25.
- Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) shares hit $11.96 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.06%.
- Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) stock set a new 52-week high of $197.41 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.81%.
- Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) shares were up 0.79% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $124.02 for a change of up 0.79%.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.15 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.24%.
- CBRE Group (NYSE: CBRE) shares were up 1.38% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $64.98.
- United Microelectronics (NYSE: UMC) shares hit $8.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 11.82%.
- POSCO (NYSE: PKX) shares were up 6.51% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $61.17 for a change of up 6.51%.
- Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) shares were down 0.33% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $56.88 for a change of down 0.33%.
- Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE: MLM) stock set a new 52-week high of $285.30 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.08%.
- United Rentals (NYSE: URI) shares were up 1.76% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $242.21.
- SK Telecom Co (NYSE: SKM) shares set a new yearly high of $24.43 this morning. The stock was up 1.84% on the session.
- FMC (NYSE: FMC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $120.93 with a daily change of up 1.93%.
- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) shares broke to $62.23 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.28%.
- CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI) shares set a new yearly high of $11.33 this morning. The stock was up 2.12% on the session.
- Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA) shares hit a yearly high of $25.03. The stock traded up 1.95% on the session.
- Fair Isaac (NYSE: FICO) shares broke to $496.69 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.67%.
- Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYK) shares set a new yearly high of $24.14 this morning. The stock was up 1.89% on the session.
- Cable One (NYSE: CABO) shares were down 0.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2,099.55.
- Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) shares were up 1.63% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $125.00.
- Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ: OAS) stock set a new 52-week high of $37.49 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.89%.
- Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) stock hit a yearly high price of $235.00. The stock was up 0.37% for the day.
- News (NASDAQ: NWS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.73. The stock traded down 0.05% on the session.
- News (NASDAQ: NWSA) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.66 Friday. The stock was down 0.16% for the day.
- XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $120.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.72%.
- Guidewire Software (NYSE: GWRE) shares were up 1.84% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $128.98 for a change of up 1.84%.
- Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ: CGC) shares hit $29.52 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.63%.
- Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL) stock set a new 52-week high of $126.17 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.09%.
- Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.00 on Friday, moving up 2.53%.
- Lear (NYSE: LEA) shares were up 1.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $152.86.
- Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $91.08 with a daily change of up 0.62%.
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: RARE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $128.31. Shares traded up 2.67%.
- Cemex (NYSE: CX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $5.59. Shares traded up 3.95%.
- MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI) stock set a new 52-week high of $147.36 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.61%.
- LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ: LPLA) stock set a new 52-week high of $101.06 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.86%.
- Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) shares were up 0.83% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $61.11 for a change of up 0.83%.
- Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) shares hit $95.83 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.43%.
- Pearson (NYSE: PSO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.22. The stock traded up 1.71% on the session.
- Ares Management (NYSE: ARES) shares hit a yearly high of $47.00. The stock traded up 0.98% on the session.
- Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE: SID) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.86. The stock traded up 8.3% on the session.
- Q2 Holdings (NYSE: QTWO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $118.25 on Friday morning, moving up 0.36%.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $42.43 on Friday morning, moving up 0.69%.
- Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $132.94. Shares traded up 7.63%.
- First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ: FCNCA) shares broke to $589.51 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.81%.
- Ternium (NYSE: TX) shares were up 1.76% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $29.36 for a change of up 1.76%.
- Science Applications Intl (NYSE: SAIC) shares were up 0.98% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $96.96.
- LG Display Co (NYSE: LPL) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.54 on Friday, moving up 4.16%.
- Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $196.50 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.04%.
- Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF) shares were up 1.21% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $73.76 for a change of up 1.21%.
- Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) stock made a new 52-week high of $181.83 Friday. The stock was up 1.71% for the day.
- Iridium Communications (NASDAQ: IRDM) shares hit a yearly high of $34.48. The stock traded up 2.0% on the session.
- Houlihan Lokey (NYSE: HLI) stock set a new 52-week high of $66.49 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.42%.
- Semtech (NASDAQ: SMTC) shares were up 0.89% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $70.24.
- PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTCT) shares were up 0.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $64.80.
- Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) stock hit a yearly high price of $64.04. The stock was up 1.15% for the day.
- Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.78 on Friday morning, moving up 0.99%.
- Evercore (NYSE: EVR) shares set a new 52-week high of $96.11 on Friday, moving up 0.76%.
- Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE: APAM) shares hit a yearly high of $48.55. The stock traded up 0.6% on the session.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS) stock hit a yearly high price of $50.66. The stock was up 5.3% for the day.
- Element Solutions (NYSE: ESI) shares were up 1.22% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.97.
- Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK) shares broke to $88.27 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.89%.
- Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ: AIMC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $59.50 on Friday morning, moving up 1.74%.
- Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ: PACB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.93 on Friday morning, moving up 1.06%.
- United States Steel (NYSE: X) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.91. The stock was up 4.0% for the day.
- WESCO International (NYSE: WCC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $68.34. Shares traded up 1.42%.
- Adient (NYSE: ADNT) shares were up 2.43% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.66.
- Norbord (NYSE: OSB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.65. The stock traded up 1.96% on the session.
- TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ: TTEC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $71.07 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.91%.
- FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $42.62. Shares traded up 0.75%.
- CNO Finl Gr (NYSE: CNO) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.86. The stock was up 1.02% for the day.
- CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA) shares hit $62.66 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.52%.
- Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ: FOCS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $44.26. The stock traded down 1.29% on the session.
- PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) shares were up 18.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.07.
- Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $186.32. Shares traded up 0.37%.
- APi Gr (NYSE: APG) shares set a new yearly high of $16.62 this morning. The stock was down 0.18% on the session.
- Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ: KTOS) shares set a new yearly high of $22.75 this morning. The stock was up 1.03% on the session.
- Pricesmart (NASDAQ: PSMT) shares set a new yearly high of $84.41 this morning. The stock was up 0.38% on the session.
- Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE: ABG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $133.76 with a daily change of up 1.35%.
- Primo Water (NYSE: PRMW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.58. The stock traded up 0.19% on the session.
- Aphria (NASDAQ: APHA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $8.88. Shares traded up 1.66%.
- SPX (NYSE: SPXC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.52. The stock traded up 2.03% on the session.
- R1 RCM (NASDAQ: RCM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.53. The stock traded down 0.59% on the session.
- Veoneer (NYSE: VNE) shares were up 2.6% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.77.
- Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $41.30. Shares traded up 1.74%.
- Brinker International (NYSE: EAT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $53.73. The stock traded down 0.06% on the session.
- Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares set a new yearly high of $102.00 this morning. The stock was down 1.85% on the session.
- FS KKR Capital (NYSE: FSK) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.31 Friday. The stock was up 2.24% for the day.
- Moelis & Co (NYSE: MC) shares were up 0.89% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $42.28.
- Terex (NYSE: TEX) shares were up 2.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $33.65.
- Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY) shares hit $23.27 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.88%.
- AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $89.46 on Friday morning, moving up 0.68%.
- Tronox Holdings (NYSE: TROX) shares hit $14.36 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.06%.
- Phreesia (NYSE: PHR) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.58. The stock was up 1.41% for the day.
- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) shares set a new 52-week high of $59.55 on Friday, moving up 1.02%.
- Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $16.98. Shares traded up 2.12%.
- Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.21 on Friday, moving up 5.04%.
- Fortress Transportation (NYSE: FTAI) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.00. The stock was up 2.1% for the day.
- Tupperware Brands (NYSE: TUP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $38.18 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.25%.
- Michaels Companies (NASDAQ: MIK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.69 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.16%.
- Kronos Worldwide (NYSE: KRO) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.89 on Friday, moving up 2.42%.
- Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE: GAB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.55 on Friday morning, moving up 1.0%.
- Avaya Hldgs (NYSE: AVYA) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.32 on Friday, moving up 2.62%.
- Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) shares broke to $15.93 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.79%.
- Tri-Continental (NYSE: TY) shares hit $29.57 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat).
- Flying Eagle Acquisition (NYSE: FEAC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $18.24. Shares traded up 7.43%.
- Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $36.00. Shares traded down 0.5%.
- BlackRock Corporate High (NYSE: HYT) shares hit a yearly high of $11.79. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session.
- Construction Partners (NASDAQ: ROAD) shares were up 4.8% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.77.
- Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ: UCTT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $35.25 on Friday morning, moving up 2.75%.
- Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares hit $19.82 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.89%.
- Surgery Partners (NASDAQ: SGRY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $27.49 with a daily change of up 0.92%.
- GRAVITY Co (NASDAQ: GRVY) stock hit a yearly high price of $194.90. The stock was up 9.14% for the day.
- Forterra (NASDAQ: FRTA) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.64 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.42%.
- QAD (NASDAQ: QADA) shares set a new yearly high of $62.35 this morning. The stock was up 0.53% on the session.
- BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ: BLFS) shares hit $37.42 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.97%.
- XPEL (NASDAQ: XPEL) shares were up 3.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $43.20.
- Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ: CHY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $13.93. Shares traded up 0.58%.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNDX) shares set a new yearly high of $24.89 this morning. The stock was up 1.24% on the session.
- QuinStreet (NASDAQ: QNST) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.89. The stock traded up 1.24% on the session.
- CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ: CHI) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.15 Friday. The stock was up 0.23% for the day.
- Zumiez (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) shares were down 4.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $39.26.
- SunOpta (NASDAQ: STKL) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.41 Friday. The stock was down 0.2% for the day.
- MYR Group (NASDAQ: MYRG) stock made a new 52-week high of $55.00 Friday. The stock was up 1.22% for the day.
- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ: IMOS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.96 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 6.78%.
- Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ: STRO) shares hit a yearly high of $25.48. The stock traded up 34.06% on the session.
- IES Holdings (NASDAQ: IESC) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.75. The stock was up 0.51% for the day.
- QAD (NASDAQ: QADB) shares set a new 52-week high of $40.10 on Friday, moving down 1.72%.
- World Acceptance (NASDAQ: WRLD) shares were up 1.29% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $118.69 for a change of up 1.29%.
- Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) shares set a new yearly high of $41.67 this morning. The stock was up 1.16% on the session.
- Adtran (NASDAQ: ADTN) shares broke to $14.73 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.23%.
- Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV) shares set a new yearly high of $17.64 this morning. The stock was up 0.06% on the session.
- Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ: CDMO) shares were up 1.99% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.65.
- Trine Acquisition (NYSE: TRNE) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.96 on Friday, moving up 4.17%.
- Avid Technology (NASDAQ: AVID) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.99 on Friday morning, moving up 6.3%.
- Party City Holdco (NYSE: PRTY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.21 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.99%.
- Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE: DFIN) shares set a new yearly high of $17.03 this morning. The stock was up 0.24% on the session.
- Valhi (NYSE: VHI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $19.58 with a daily change of up 4.69%.
- Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE: MFL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.45 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.26%.
- Casa Systems (NASDAQ: CASA) shares were up 2.43% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.68 for a change of up 2.43%.
- Morgan Stanley China (NYSE: CAF) shares were up 0.38% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.11 for a change of up 0.38%.
- Resolute Forest Products (NYSE: RFP) shares were up 4.21% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.07 for a change of up 4.21%.
- Rayonier Advanced (NYSE: RYAM) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.74 on Friday, moving up 4.86%.
- Callon Petroleum (NYSE: CPE) shares were up 13.1% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.77.
- EVI Industries, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: EVI) stock set a new 52-week high of $35.12 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.03%.
- Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE: RMT) shares were up 1.14% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.75.
- Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ: GRIF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $75.00. Shares traded down 1.02%.
- Columbia Seligman (NYSE: STK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.07 on Friday morning, moving up 0.36%.
- Rada Electronics Industri (NASDAQ: RADA) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.23 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.0%.
- Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.35 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.83%.
- Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ: HOFT) stock hit a yearly high price of $32.49. The stock was down 1.68% for the day.
- InterPrivate Acquisition (NYSE: IPV) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.17 Friday. The stock was up 4.01% for the day.
- Ferroglobe (NASDAQ: GSM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.22 on Friday morning, moving up 8.67%.
- Titan Intl (NYSE: TWI) shares set a new yearly high of $5.90 this morning. The stock was up 7.78% on the session.
- Clough Global Opportunities Fund Common Stock (AMEX: GLO) shares were up 1.02% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.70.
- Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ: SRAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.49 on Friday, moving up 4.75%.
- IDT (NYSE: IDT) shares were up 6.46% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.00.
- Mesabi Trust (NYSE: MSB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.18. The stock traded up 1.78% on the session.
- AllianzGI Diversified Inc (NYSE: ACV) shares were up 0.49% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.80 for a change of up 0.49%.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PRTK) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.97 Friday. The stock was up 2.06% for the day.
- AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ: AQB) shares broke to $7.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.37%.
- Templeton Emerging (NYSE: EMF) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.11. The stock was up 0.78% for the day.
- Monocle Acquisition (NASDAQ: MNCL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.66 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 4.95%.
- Legg Mason Partners Fund (NYSE: CEM) shares were up 4.19% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.28.
- Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ: CRNT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.05 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.08%.
- Lazard Glb Total Return (NYSE: LGI) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.75 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.23%.
- Horizon Global (NYSE: HZN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $8.46 with a daily change of up 1.84%.
- Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ: FVE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.02 on Friday morning, moving up 1.52%.
- ClearBridge Energy (NYSE: EMO) shares were up 2.83% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.84 for a change of up 2.83%.
- Intrepid Potash (NYSE: IPI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.66. The stock traded up 6.7% on the session.
- Culp (NYSE: CULP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $16.26 with a daily change of up 3.35%.
- Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ: BSET) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $19.44. Shares traded up 3.44%.
- Korea Fund (NYSE: KF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $38.60 with a daily change of down 0.38%.
- Alaska Communications (NASDAQ: ALSK) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.59. The stock was up 16.56% for the day.
- Natuzzi (NYSE: NTZ) shares were up 6.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.15.
- HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ: HCCH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.90. The stock traded up 10.18% on the session.
- EMCORE (NASDAQ: EMKR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $4.61 with a daily change of 0.0% (flat).
- Roth CH Acquisition I (NASDAQ: ROCH) shares hit $12.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.45%.
- ClearBridge Energy MLP (NYSE: CTR) shares were up 2.09% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.90 for a change of up 2.09%.
- GABELLI CONVERTIBLE (NYSE: GCV) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.14 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.51%.
- IEC Electronics (NASDAQ: IEC) shares were up 3.81% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.95.
- Gabelli Global Small (NYSE: GGZ) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.32 on Friday, moving up 1.4%.
- China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ: HGSH) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.35 on Friday, moving up 152.84%.
- Navios Maritime Container (NASDAQ: NMCI) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.16 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.34%.
- Kingsway Financial Servs (NYSE: KFS) shares were up 1.49% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.44.
- US Global Investors (NASDAQ: GROW) shares were down 0.35% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.34 for a change of down 0.35%.
- Center Coast Brookfield (NYSE: CEN) shares set a new yearly high of $10.48 this morning. The stock was up 2.55% on the session.
- Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: WTT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $1.84. Shares traded up 2.61%.
As other companies hit new 52-week lows, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.
