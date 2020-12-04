Insider Buys iCoreConnect Shares

Shares of iCoreConnect Inc (OTC:ICCT) climbed by 5.7% from the previous closing price. Desanti Robert A filed a Form 4 with the SEC on Thursday, December 3. The insider bought 34,899 shares at $0.07 on Friday, Sep 25, bought 70,000 shares at $0.05 on Tuesday, Sep 29, bought 32,119 shares at $0.05 on Wednesday, Sep 30, bought 12,000 shares at $0.05 on Thursday, Oct 01, bought 46,000 shares at $0.04 on Friday, Nov 13, bought 30,000 shares at $0.04 on Monday, Nov 16, and bought 30,200 shares at $0.04 on Tuesday, Nov 17. . After the transactions, the executive's stake in iCoreConnect Inc. movedto 8,224,465 shares.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important?

While transactions from an insider shouldn't be used as the sole item to make an investment or trading decision, an insider buying or selling stock in their company can be a good added factor that leads to more conviction in a decision.

Insiders buying stock after a notable sell off can indicate an insider's long-term belief in the success of the company; insiders buying stock at new highs can be an indication the exec doesn't feel the stock is overvalued. Conversely, insiders who are selling stock at new lows can potentially indicate some kind of capitulation moment. Insiders selling at new highs can indicate that exec wants to "take some profit" and "lock in a gain."

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Wall Street tends to focus on insider transactions which take place in the open market, viewed inside a Form 4 filing via codes P for purchase and S for sale. If the transaction was an open-market transaction, that means that the insider made a concious decision for the company's stock moving forward.

Transaction codes other than P or S are often viewed with less conviction as they are often not tied to a decision by the exec. As an example, transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option. Transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation the exec was promised upon being hired by a company.