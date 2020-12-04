Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 04, 2020 10:07am   Comments
Share:

 

Friday morning, 1 company reached new 52-week lows.

During the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

  • Vroom (NASDAQ: VRM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $32.86 on Friday morning, later moving up 1.29%.

 

Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders. Stay tuned.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VRM)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 4, 2020
Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Texas Instruments, DraftKings And More
12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com