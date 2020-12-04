35 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) rose 101.1% to $3.54 in pre-market trading after climbing over 21% on Thursday.
- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) rose 68.1% to $0.9414 in pre-market trading. Cinedigm recently announced eight of its linear streaming channels have launched on Rad streaming service.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) shares rose 38.8% to $0.9645 in pre-market trading after gaining over 3% on Thursday.
- Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) rose 27.5% to $3.62 in pre-market trading after gaining over 4% on Thursday.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) rose 26.8% to $6.51 in pre-market trading after the company reported the FDA approval of ORLADEYO to prevent attacks in hereditary angioedema patients.
- Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE: STPK) shares rose 22.1% to $12.33 in pre-market trading.
- Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) rose 19.7% to $27.50 in pre-market trading after climbing around 28% on Thursday.
- Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRO) rose 19.3% to $11.80 in pre-market trading. Innoviz Technologies Ltd is reportedly deliberating a public listing in the U.S. through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company. Bloomberg reported that blank check company Collective Growth is seeking to raise between $100 million to $350 million in funding for the acquisition.
- MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) rose 19.2% to $2.92 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) rose 19% to $0.6650 in pre-market trading after climbing over 8% on Thursday. Novan was recently granted U.S. patent titled 'Combinations and methods for the treatment and/or prevention of fungal infections.'
- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRO) rose 17.7% to $20.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported interim data on STRO-002 Phase 1 dose-escalation study for patients with ovarian cancer.
- Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) rose 17.6% to $0.5275 in pre-market trading after jumping 15% on Thursday.
- PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) rose 16.2% to $37.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also issued strong Q4 and FY21 sales guidance .
- CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: CIIC) rose 16% to $25.00 in pre-market trading after surging around 10% on Thursday.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) rose 14.7% to $1.56 in pre-market trading after surging 16% on Thursday. Foresight will showcase its mass screening COVID-19 symptom detection solution in the United Arab Emirates at GITEX Future Stars 2020 Dec. 7-9.
- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) rose 13.5% to $13.14 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued upbeat FY21 guidance.
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) shares rose 10.6% to $32.45 in pre-market trading.
- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares rose 10.3% to $5.70 in pre-market trading.
- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) rose 10.3% to $8.55 in pre-market trading after climbing over 6% on Thursday.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) rose 9.8% to $1.80 in pre-market trading after gaining over 7% on Thursday.
- Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) rose 5.8% to $12.46 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) rose 4.4% to $241.18 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued strong sales guidance.
Losers
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) fell 10.6% to $80.00 in pre-market trading despite reporting better-than-projected quarterly results.
- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) shares fell 8.9% to $1.04 in pre-market trading. Entera Bio recently named Spiros Jamas as Chief Executive Officer.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) fell 8.7% to $1.88 in pre-market trading.
- Aehr Test Systems shares jumped 27% on Thursday after the company received a $4.3 million FOX-XP order.
- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NYSE: EVK) fell 8.6% to $4.80 in pre-market trading after jumping 150% on Thursday. The company released quarterly results last month.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) fell 8.2% to $4.40 in pre-market trading. Lizhi shares jumped over 100% on Thursday after the company entered into in-car audio collaboration with Xpeng Motors.
- NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) fell 8% to $1.04 in pre-market trading. NanoVibronix recently priced its 8.57 million share offering at $0.70at share.
- Yext Inc (NYSE: YEXT) fell 5.4% to $18.27 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak Q4 sales guidance.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) fell 5.2% to $2.21 in pre-market trading after surging over 19% on Thursday.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) shares fell 5.1% to $0.36 in pre-market trading. China SXT Pharmaceuticals shares jumped around 24% on Thursday after the company entered a 12 million share securities purchase agreement with an investor.
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) fell 5.1% to $43.20 in pre-market trading. Marvell Technology reported in-line earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued guidance for the current quarter.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) shares fell 5.1% to $1.12 in pre-market trading.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) fell 5% to $5.15 in pre-market trading. Clovis Oncology’s S-3 showed registration for 10.14 million share common stock offering issuable upon conversion of $57.5 million convertible senior notes.
- Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) shares fell 3.6% to $279.00 in pre-market trading. Ulta Beauty reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales slightly missed views. Ulta Beauty’s comparable sales dropped 8.9% year over year, while the company expects Q4 comparable-store sales to drop 12% to 14%.
