70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVK) shares climbed 150% to close at $5.25 on Thursday after gaining 7% on Wednesday. The company released quarterly results last month.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) surged 103% to close at $4.79 after the company entered into in-car audio collaboration with Xpeng Motors.
- Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE: WDR) climbed 50.4% to close at $25.59. Macquarie Group announced plans to acquire Waddell & Reed Financial for $1.7 billion.
- Nesco Holdings, Inc.. (NYSE: NSCO) shares gained 38% to close at $6.00 after the company announced plans to acquire Custom Truck One Source for $1.475 billion. Platinum Equity Affiliate will also invest over $850 million into Nesco in exchange for newly-issued common stock at $5 per share.
- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENLV) gained 37.9% to close at $11.40 after the company reported "positive" interim results of an investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial evaluating Allocetra in severe COVID-19 patients.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) shares rose 29.4% to close at $0.8410 after RA Capital Management disclosed a 18.9% passive stake in the company.
- Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) climbed 27.7% to close at $22.98.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) rose 27.1% to close at $2.8850 after HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $10 price target.
- Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) surged 26.5% to close at $185.61 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also issued upbeat guidance for FY21.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) shares rose 23.9% to close at $4.10. Jiayin Group, on Monday, reported mixed quarterly results.
- Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBNT) gained 22.6% to close at $4.88.
- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) shares rose 20.6% to close at $6.79.
- Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) surged 20.3% to close at $12.33 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE: LMND) gained 20.2% to close at $80.35 as Motley Fool newsletter recommended buying Lemonade shares.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) rose 19.4% to close at $5.72 after the company was granted European patent.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) climbed 19.3% to close at $18.57 after reporting Q3 results.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares gained 19.2% to close at $99.31.
- Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) climbed 19.2% to close at $3.35. Meten EdtechX Education is expected to release quarterly earnings today.
- Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) climbed 19.1% to close at $15.36.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) rose 18.4% to close at $7.58. Nano Dimension closed the earlier announced registered direct offering of 11,960,160 of its ADSs at a price of $5.00 per ADS.
- Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) gained 18.3% to close at $6.30 on above-average volume.
- KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) surged 17.7% to close at $3.20.
- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) shares jumped 17% to close at $13.34. Roth Capital maintained Everi with a Buy and raised the price target from $20 to $21.
- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) surged 16.4% to close at $11.06 as the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) climbed 16.2% to close at $3.08.
- Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) gained 16.1% to close at $339.89 after the company reported strong quarterly sales. Various analysts raised their price targets in the stock.
- 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE: GOED) surged 15.8% to close at $7.18. 1847 Goedeker reported a 71% year-over-year surge in orders during Black Friday/Cyber Monday.
- Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FHTX) gained 15.6% to close at $19.82.
- Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: OZON) climbed 15.2% to close at $49.33. Ozon, last month, priced its IPO at $30 per ADS.
- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) gained15.1% to close at $3.35.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) shares rose 14.7% to close at $14.26. Omeros, last month, reported submission of its Biologics License Application to the FDA for narsoplimab in hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy.
- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF) rose 14.6% to close at $5.14.
- Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU) gained 14.6% to close at $34.97. Needham maintained Cohu with a Buy and raised the price target from $30 to $50.
- Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) climbed 14% to close at $5.62. National Securities initiated coverage on Trxade Group with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $15.
- Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) gained 13.6% to close at $161.19 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued strong Q4 and FY21 guidance.
- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) gained 13.6% to close at $13.09.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) climbed 13.4% to close at $2.62 after gaining over 9% on Wednesday. Ashford Hospitality Trust, last week, said approximately 30% of the preferred stock eligible for exchange were tendered, resulting in issuance of approximately 38,388,760 shares of stock.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE: BBW) gained 13.1% to close at $4.65 after reporting upbeat Q3 results.
- Elastic NV (NYSE: ESTC) gained 12.6% to close at $135.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) shares gained 12.4% to close at $7.28.
- Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) climbed 10.8% to close at $18.72 after reporting a rise in quarterly earnings.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) shares climbed 10.5% to close at $4.31. Oramed Pharma, on Wednesday, reported initiation of Phase 2 NASH trial of oral insulin.
- CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: CIIC) climbed 9.6% to close at $21.55. Arrival, last month, announced a definitive business combination agreement with CIIG Merger via a SPAC deal.
- Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCA) rose 9.5% to close at $19.81 after declining around 7% on Wednesday.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares gained 9.5% to close at $0.2021 after declining over 8% on Wednesday. Naked Brand Group, last week, was granted 180-day extension by Nasdaq to regain compliance with minimum bid price rule.
- Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ: CYAN) rose 8.2% to close at $3.03. Cyanotech reported lower quarterly earnings last month.
- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) gained 6.9% to close at $46.45.
- Longview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LGVW) gained 5.9% to close at $15.50. Butterfly Network, last month, announced it will go public through a SPAC merger with Longview.
- XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) gained 5.8% to close at $116.40 after the company announced plans to spin off its logistics segment into a separate publicly-traded company.
- Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) gained 5.3% to close at $242.35 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also issued strong FY21 estimates.
Losers
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares climbed 26% to close at $1.17 on Thursday after the company reported downbeat Q3 results.
- Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) fell 22% to close at $13.30. Shares of movie theaters dropped sharply after AT&T announced a 2021 film distribution on HBO Max.
- Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) shares dipped 23.2% to close at $158.03 after the company reported a wider loss for the third quarter and issued weak sales guidance for the current quarter. Stifel downgraded Splunk from Buy to Hold and announced a $160 price target.
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) fell 17.5% to close at $20.68 after the company reported Q3 results and issued a weak forecast for the fourth quarter.
- Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) dipped 15.7% to close at $45.21 as the company reported pricing of follow-on public offering of American Depositary Shares.
- Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) fell 14.9% to close at $11.94 after the company reported downbeat quarterly sales.
- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) declined 13.2% to close at $43.34.
- The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) shares dropped 13.1% to close at $11.22.
- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) fell 11.9% to close at $10.23.
- iHuman Inc. (NYSE: IH) shares dropped 11.7% to close at $22.59. iHuman, on Wednesday, released results for its third quarter.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) dropped 11.7% to close at $8.92 as the company priced its 3.5 million unit registered direct offering at $10.02 per share.
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) shares dropped 11% to close at $8.46 after BMO Capital downgraded the stock from Market Perform to Underperform and lowered its price target from $6.5 to $5.
- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) shares fell 9.8% to close at $17.04 after the company announced a common stock offering.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) shares declined 8.6% to close at $0.64.
- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) shares fell 8.4% to close at $ 2.69 Ovid Therapeutics shares tumbled 56% on Wednesday after the company announced topline results from the Phase 3 NEPTUNE study of OV101 for the treatment of Angelman syndrome, showing the study did not meet the primary endpoint of change in overall score on the Clinical Global Impression-Improvement-Angelman syndrome.
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) fell 7.7% to close at $1.93 after jumping 28% on Wednesday. The company, last month, posted a loss for its third quarter.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) fell 6.2% to $0.7581 after jumping over 23% on Wednesday. Sundial recently reported elimination of senior secured second lien convertible notes.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) fell 7.2% to close at $2.07 after climbing 23% on Wednesday.
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MACK) dropped 6% to close at $6.10. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 59% on Wednesday following a timeline announcement for a potential Onivyde milestone payment which was announced at a corporate presentation by Ipsen S.A.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) shares fell 5.3% to close at $ 7.18 after the company reported pricing of $15 million public offering.
