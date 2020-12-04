Global Markets Rejoice On US Stimulus Hopes

Major global markets rose on Friday as U.S. is close to approving a smaller stimulus bill soon, shrugging the vaccine supply concerns by Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE). The Dow and the S&P 500 futures are up by 0.30% each on the last check. WTI crude oil futures are trading higher by 1.71% to $46.45, and gold futures are up by 0.10% to $1,843. Ten-year Treasury yield is down by 0.3 bps to 0.918%.

Asia: Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.22% on Friday after posting multi-decade highs. China's Shanghai Composite benchmark gained a marginal 0.07%, ending with a third consecutive weekly gain.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advanced 0.31%. Shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE: CEO) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTC: SMICY) plunged in Hong Kong after being blacklisted by the Trump administration.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.28% on Friday after the continent's October retail sales grew 1.4% month-over-month.

India's Nifty 50 index is trading higher by 0.53% after India's central bank kept interest rates unchanged at 4%, reverse repo rate at 3.35%, and cash reserve ratio at 3%. Investors will be watching bank loan and deposit growth rates data today.

South Korea's KOSPI rallied 1.31%, clocking 5.4% gains in December, on top of 14.3% November gains. The nation's current account surplus grew to KRW11.66 billion in October.

Europe: Euro Stoxx 50 is trading higher by 0.15% at press time. The bloc's November composite PMI fell to 45.3, and services PMI fell to 41.7, a slower than expected fall. October retail sales grew 1.5% MoM and 4.3% YoY.

London's FTSE 100 index jumped 0.70% at publication time after U.K.'s November composite PMI and services PMI fell to 49 and 47.6 respectively, beating consensus on both counts.

Germany's DAX is down by 0.05% after factory orders grew 2.9% MoM, significantly better than expected 1.5% growth. Germany's construction activity picked up in November to 45.6 from 45.2 last month.

France's CAC 40 is trading higher by 0.37%, and Spain's IBEX 35 is up by 0.15%.

Forex Trading: U.S. Dollar Index futures are down 0.06% at 90.662. The dollar continues to weaken, down 0.19% against the EURO at $1.2163 and down 0.22% against the Sterling Pound at $1.3422. The USD strengthened 0.20% against the Japanese Yen at ¥104.04.

