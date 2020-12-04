Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Microsoft's Cloud Products Are Attracting New Customers

Aditya Raghunath , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 04, 2020 4:58am   Comments
Share:
Microsoft's Cloud Products Are Attracting New Customers

Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFTrecently launched cloud-based analytics tools, Azure Synapse Analytics and Azure Purview, targeting enterprise data warehousing.

Azure Synapse Analytics is a SQL data warehouse with analytical capabilities, and Purview is a governance tool addressing Software-as-a-Services (SaaS) data. The next-generation products are driving cloud growth for Microsoft, Bloomberg reports.

What Happened: Microsoft’s new products are taking on Amazon Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) cloud platform AWS and cloud-based data warehouse Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW).

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said, “Today, we are generating data faster than we are able to understand it.” Microsoft hopes to grab this opportunity and explore the feasibility of its analytical and governance tools, as per Bloomberg.

Purview is not only a data governance software but also works effectively with security and compliance features of third-party cloud service providers like AWS, says Bloomberg.

Why Does It Matter: Snowflake’s stock price is a fair indicator of cloud warehousing and analytics’ overall demand. Since its IPO in mid-September, SNOW is up 41.6%, and its market cap has crossed $94 billion.

Bloomberg claims that the cloud data management services market in 2021 could touch $13 billion, based on research from Forrester.

Azure Executive Vice President, Jason Zander, listed Synapse use-cases in the financial sector, medical and healthcare domain, and the logistics and delivery business.

ABN Amro Bank NV (OTC: AAVMY) uses Microsoft’s Synapse to decipher the optimal financial products and services that can be pitched to customers. Some other recognized corporate names on the Synapse customer list include Proctor & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) and FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX).

Price Action: MSFT dipped 0.52% to close at $214.24 on Thursday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSFT + SNOW)

Cramer On Layoffs At 3M, Elsewhere: Investors Must Separate 'Stocks From People'
11 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
6 IPOs To Watch In December: Airbnb, DoorDash And More
54 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Let It SNOW: Wall Street Cheers Snowflake's 'Impressive' Results, Confidence In Long-Term Growth
Tech Sector Tries To Rebound After Tough Day For Cloud Stocks Including Amazon, Microsoft, Salesforce
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bloomberg Cloud Computing MarketNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com